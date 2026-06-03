Gospel singer Yinka Alaseyori has continued to attract backlash after a video of her surfaced online

In the trending clip, Yinka was seen in a joyful state with some popular politicians in the country

This came hours after she shared a controversial take on the recent Oyo state abduction

Gospel singer Yinka Alaseyori has sparked fresh debate online after a video of her dancing with prominent politicians went viral.

In the trending clip, Alaseyori was seen joyfully dancing alongside Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other political dignitaries.

Yinka Alaseyori’s dance with politicians raises eyebrows online. Credit: @yinkaalaseyori, @asiwajubat

Source: Instagram

The footage quickly drew mixed reactions from fans and critics alike.

This development comes shortly after the singer faced heavy criticism for her comments on the recent Oye state abduction involving schoolchildren.

Legit.ng reported that Yinka addressed the issue during an Instagram Live session on Monday, June 1, 2026, while discussing the worsening security concerns in parts of the country.

Her comments came amid public outrage over the kidnapping of 47 pupils and seven teachers from a school in Orire Local Government Area of Oyo state on May 15.

While many Nigerians have continued to demand stronger action from the government and security agencies, Alaseyori urged citizens not to overlook the role of prayer.

According to her, security operatives may be working tirelessly but still encounter unseen spiritual obstacles during rescue operations.

Speaking during the live session, the gospel minister insisted that the country's armed forces and President Bola Tinubu should not be accused of doing nothing.

She argued that security agencies may sometimes be unable to locate criminals despite their efforts.

She stated:

“We need to pray. You can’t say the President and our armed forces are not working, they’re working. They might have sent security agents to the forest and something will just cover their eyes and won’t allow them see the terrorist, that’s where prayers come in.”

The statement immediately became a talking point across social media platforms.

The dance video reignited debates around her earlier remarks.

See the video below:

Nigerians react to Yinka Alaseyori’s dance video

modestywithrayo said:

"This woman don enter Nigerians hand 😂."

muorahcharles

"Nigeria will happen to her and we will pray for her.."

kogi.boy1 said:

"What do you expect from APC political tools."

realstevemorris said:

"So nobody fit drop their opinion that is not same with how u see things.. una must drag them. Same reason most celebrities support them behind social media."

daylee_leevin said:

"You know, I have often been of the opinion that the political class and the religious class are working hand in hand to keep the Nigerian masses enslaved. Until the average Nigerian understands that these classes are not necessarily there for you, this country will struggle to get fixed.

"For someone saying Nigeria should pray so that her prayers can rescue the abducted schoolchildren in Oyo State, how quickly has she forgotten the Chibok girls? Over 200 schoolgirls were kidnapped back in 2014/2015. How many of her prayers and the prayers of our countless religious leaders brought those children back? How many? Nigeria prayed. Churches prayed. Religious leaders prayed. Did prayer alone solve it? These are difficult questions many people avoid asking. But until Nigerians start questioning both political power and religious authority, this country may continue moving in circles."

phiyinrocks said:

"Adeyinka! I love your music too much... in fact they are my most played on Spotify.... But you set yourself up for dragz right here 👏."

kingest__________ said:

"Political Gospel Artist."

Yinka Alaseyori argues that security agencies may sometimes be unable to locate criminals despite their efforts. Photos: Yinka Alaseyori.

Source: Instagram

The Experience 19: Yinka Alaseyori shares obstacles

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Yinka Alaseyori opened up about the challenges she faced with her band after her successful outing at The Experience, a Christian concert in Lagos.

Alaseyori disclosed before the concert that she had disbanded eight members from her 12-man band two weeks before the concert. "Disband 8members of 12team member 1wk to Warri and 2wks to the experience," she wrote.

Source: Legit.ng