A video of late actor Adeshina Okiki being laid to rest has surfaced online and brought tears to many people’s faces

The movie star passed away in a ghastly accident a few days ago, and the film industry was thrown into mourning

Many reflected on his last moments, saying he was at a movie premiere on Saturday and even attended a party

Nollywood actor Adeshina Okiki has been laid to rest in Okeho, Oyo State, as a video of his burial surfaced online.

The movie star died in a ghastly accident that claimed the lives of some people a few days ago. A video of his final moments and the accident surfaced online, bringing tears to the faces of many who saw it.

Reactions as tears flow over burial video of late actor Adeshina Okiki. Photo credit@okikiadeshina

Source: Instagram

In the video making the rounds, the body of the late actor was transported to his resting place in Okeho by a TAMPAN bus from the Oyo State chapter.

The bus was welcomed by a crowd of people who cried and wailed as they received his remains.

Late actor’s remains carried by six men

In the recording, about six men were seen carrying his remains, which was wrapped in a white cloth. They prayed over his body before taking him to the burial ground.

Women, children, and men were also seen crying uncontrollably as they mourned his passing.

Fans mourn late actor Adeshina Okiki as he is laid to rest. Photo credit@okikiadeshina

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Adeshina Okiki’s burial video

Reacting, fans of the movie star were also emotional after seeing the video.

They prayed for the repose of his soul and for the family he left behind.

A few people who saw him days before his passing shared their last memories of him.

According to one of them, the actor was still at a movie premiere and even attended a party last Saturday.

Recall that the actor survived a near-fatal accident last year before being involved in another one that eventually claimed his life.

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans said about Adeshina Okiki

Here are comments below:

@oropo12e commented:

"Since I lost my mum, I'm not scared of death again because someone that I call in the night nd say goodnight the following morning she doesn't wake up again, life is vanity may his soul rest in perfect peace,"

@feranmi_spiritual_empire stated:

"Accident is the fastest way to death, omase o."

@knghonouredguy commented:

"The funniest part abt life is.. u can’t predict what can happen in the next second. May His soul rest in peace.'

@bola.seyi.144 shared:

"Someone that still attend party on Saturday, movie premiere is no more, when I look at life is vanity upon vanity."

@oluwachemi said:

"If u have a celebration and everyone who came both far and near got to there various houses safe and sound u don't know what God does for you... Always put any celebration in God hands, if them tell u say make u no shout, if e no be because of you, rip to the dead."

@abolanleabdulsalam reacted:

"Sad reality, may Allah illuminate his grave."

Rotimi Raju slumps in bathroom

Legit.ng had reported that movie director Rotimi Raji passed away after he slumped in his bathroom at home.

Raji was living alone when the unfortunate incident happened, but his remains were discovered by a neighbour who was worried when they didn't see him for days.

Source: Legit.ng