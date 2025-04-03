Global site navigation

Melinda Lindmark's role in online coaching and the digital fitness revolution
by  Brian Oroo 4 min read

Melinda Lindmark has transformed online fitness coaching by combining expert knowledge with digital platforms. The former competitive athlete primarily guides clients virtually, making fitness accessible worldwide. Her holistic approach includes personalised workout plans and tailored nutrition guidance.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • She won the IFBB Tyngre Classic Championships 5 and earned silver in the IFBB Tyngre Classic Championships 6.
  • Lindmark no longer competes, but now works as a fitness coach.
  • She has a son, but is no longer in a relationship with the child's father.

Profile summary

Full nameMelinda Lindmark
GenderFemale
Date of birth11 October 1996
Age28 years old (as of April 2025)
Zodiac signLibra
Place of birthVästerås, Sweden
Current residenceSweden
NationalitySwedish
EthnicityWhite
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in inches5’5’’
Height in centimetres166
Weight in pounds160
Weight in kilograms73
Hair colourBlonde
Eye colourLight brown
FatherRobert Lindmark
MotherHelen Mari Lindmark
Siblings1
Marital statusSingle
ProfessionFitness coach, social media influencer
Instagram@melindalindmark

Melinda Lindmark’s bio

Melinda Lindmark was born in Västerås, Sweden. She is a Swedish national and has a brother, though details about him remain private.

Her parents, Robert Lindmark and Helen Mari Lindmark, married in 1999 after a decade-long relationship. Her father works as a gym trainer, which likely influenced Melinda's passion for fitness.

How old is Melinda Lindmark?

The Swedish fitness coach is 28 years old as of April 2025. She was born on 11 October 1996. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

Melinda Lindmark fast facts
Top-5 facts about Melinda Lindmark. Photo: @melindalindmark on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Original

Insights into Melinda’s fitness and coaching career

Melinda began her career in her teenage years by sharing lifestyle content on social media. In 2012, she started posting about travel, food, family, and fitness, which gained her a significant following.

During a 2024 Expressen interview (via World Today News), she explained that she started taking fitness content more seriously when she reached 10,000 Instagram followers.

When I reached 100,000 followers on Instagram, I thought, 'No, let's go for it and see where it leads.' If I hire a photographer for two hours a week, maybe I can get some better pictures out there...It started growing, and when more people are watching, you get excited to continue. I never thought I would be able to make a living out of this. I am very grateful.

She shifted her focus to bodybuilding and competitions in 2017. In the same interview, she revealed feeling self-conscious about taking protein shakes, often hiding in the bathroom to drink them:

When I started training, I used to run to the bathroom to drink my protein shakes because I was ashamed. It wasn't cool to be into fitness. Nowadays, you are supposed to walk around with your Nocco.

Although she no longer competes, Melinda previously participated in women’s physique competitions. She won the IFBB Tyngre Classic Championships 5 and secured a silver medal in the IFBB Tyngre Classic Championships 6. Currently, she works as a fitness coach.

Melinda Lindmark’s take on OnlyFans

The social media influencer runs an OnlyFans account. She has addressed misconceptions surrounding her decision to join the platform, clarifying that the platform serves as an alternative to Patreon and complements her other social media channels:

Of course, you are met with a lot of prejudices. But if someone close to me wonders about it, I can show them—it is just a complement to my other social media for those who want to see more.

She added;

If I post a 10-second clip on Instagram, I will post the three-minute one on OnlyFans. If you are afraid of people getting the wrong idea, then maybe you shouldn't create an OnlyFans.

Balancing fitness and motherhood

Melinda Lindmark balances her fitness career with motherhood. She has a son, but is no longer in a relationship with the child’s father. In the Expressen interview, she shared how becoming a mother shaped her life:

Few know that the physically fit girl lifting heavy weights is also planning her son's fourth birthday party. This has helped me tremendously. It got started when I left the father of my son, it helped me get loans and be able to live here.

How much does Melinda Lindmark weigh?

Melinda Lindmark reclines on a white lounge chair (L). The fitness coach sitting in a car (R)
Melinda Lindmark reclines on a white lounge chair (L). The fitness coach sitting in a car, wearing a red crop top and jeans (R). Photo: @melindalindmark on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Melinda Lindmark stands at 5 feet 5 inches (166 cm) and weighs 160 pounds (73 kg).

FAQs

  1. Who is Melinda Lindmark? She is a Swedish fitness coach and social media influencer.
  2. Where does Melinda Lindmark live? She hails from Sweden.
  3. How old is Melinda Lindmark? She is 28 years old as of April 2025.
  4. What is Melinda Lindmark’s ethnicity? The fitness coach is of white ethnicity.
  5. Who are Melinda Lindmark’s parents? Robert Lindmark and Helen Mari Lindmark.
  6. Does Melinda Lindmark have a boyfriend? The Swedish bodybuilder is single at the time of writing.
  7. Is Melinda Lindmark married? No, she is not married.

Melinda Lindmark has built a successful fitness career, inspiring many through social media and coaching. The fitness coach continues to grow her brand while balancing motherhood and her personal life.

