30 best NBA players of all time: The greatest hoopers ranked

Teams source new talent each season from the NBA Draft, Developmental leagues, and international scouting. These players remain influenced by revered champions and legends. The best NBA players of all time receive such high praise because of their achievements, skills, and impact on the sport.

LeBron James (L), Michael Jordan (C) and Shaquille O'Neal (R) are considered some of the best NBA players of all-time. Photo: Brian Babineau/NBAE, Fernando Medina/NBAE, Barry Gossage/NBAE

Source: Getty Images

We strive to provide factual and accurate information. As a result, we have used data from NBA career profiles, all-time stats records, official team websites, and other credible sources to rank each player by their achievements. While this list does not conclusively cover all the best NBA players, it includes some of the most notable players.

Best NBA players of all time

Who is the greatest NBA player ever? Good sportsmanship, top-notch performance, and a commitment to community and social change are the basic requirements for a player to receive such ranks. The hoopers in this list have set and broken standards of excellence in the sport.

Player Achievements Bill Russel 11 NBA Championships, 12 All-Stars, 4 NBA MVPs, 4 Sporting News MVPs Michael Jordan 6 NBA Championships, 11 All-NBAs, 5 NBA MVPs, 6 Finals MVPs Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 6 NBA Championships, 15 All-NBAs, 2 Finals MVPs, 2 Scoring-Champion Scottie Pippen 6 NBA Championships, 7 All-NBAs, 10 All-Defensives, 7 All-Stars Magic Johnson 5 NBA Championships, 3 NBA MVPs, 3 Finals MVPs Kobe Bryant 5 NBA Championships, 4 AS MVPs, 15 ALL-NBAs, 2 Scoring-Champion Tim Duncan 5 NBA Championships, 3 Finals MVP, 15 All-Stars LeBron James 4 NBA Championships, 20 All-NBAs, 4 NBA MVPs, 4 Finals MVPs Shaquille O'Neal 4 NBA Championships, 2 Scoring-Champion, 14 All-NBAs, 3 AS MVPs, 3 Finals MVPs Stephen Curry 4 NBA Championships, 10 All-NBAs, 2 NBA MVPs, 2 Scoring-Champion Larry Bird 3 NBA Championships, 3 NBA MVPs, 12 All-Stars, 3 3-point Champion Dwyane Wade 3 NBA Championships, 1 Finals MVP, 13 All-Stars, 8 All-NBAs Hakeem Olajuwon 2 NBA Championships, 3 BLK Champions, 2 TRB Champions, 12 All-NBAs, 2 Finals MVPs Wilt Chamberlain 2 NBA Championships, 4 NBA MVPs, 1 Finals MVP, 12 All-Stars David Robinson 2 NBA Championships, 1 NBA MVP, 10 All-Stars Kevin Durant 2 NBA Championships, 4 Scoring-Champion, 14 All-Stars, 11 All-NBAs, 2 AS MVPs Isiah Thomas 2 NBA Championships, 1 AST Champion, 12 All-Stars, 5 All-NBAs Kahwi Leonard 2 NBA Championships, 2 Finals MVPs, 1 AS MVP, 6 All-NBAs, 6 All-NBAs Bob Pettit 1 NBA Championship, 2 NBA MVPs, 4 AS MVPs, 2 Scoring-Champion Dirk Nowitzki 1 NBA Championship, 1 NBA MVP, 1 Finals MVP Kevin Garnett 1 NBA Championship, 1 AS MVP, 4 TRB Champions, 1 NBA MVP Moses Malone 1 NBA Championship, 3 NBA MVPs, 1 Finals MVP, 6 TRB Champions Jerry West 1 NBA Championship, 14 All-Stars, 12 All-NBAs, 5 All-Defensives Julius Erving 1 NBA Championship, 2 ABA Championships, 2 AS MVPs, 4 NBA MVPs, 16 All-Stars Oscar Robertson 1 NBA Championship, 1 NBA MVP, 3 AS MVPs, 11 All-NBAs, 12 All-Stars

1. Bill Russel

Bill Russell of the University of San Francisco basketball team. Photo: Bettmann Archive

Source: Getty Images

Full name : William Felton Russell

: William Felton Russell Date of birth : 12 February 1934

: 12 February 1934 Place of birth: West Monroe, Louisiana, USA

West Monroe, Louisiana, USA Date of death: 31 July 2022

The Celtics' centre led his team to eight consecutive NBA Championships between 1959 and 1966, out of eleven Championships. He is a 12-time All-Star, 5-time MVP, and 2-time NCAA Champion who won the 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award.

2. Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls dribbles a basketball during an NBA game on 7 November 1997. Photo: Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Michael Jeffrey Jordan

: Michael Jeffrey Jordan Date of birth : 17 February 1963

: 17 February 1963 Place of birth : Fort Greene, Brooklyn, USA

: Fort Greene, Brooklyn, USA Age: 60 years (as of 2024)

Who is the GOAT of basketball? Jordan began his reign with the 1982 NCAA title, which propelled Air Jordan towards NBA domination between 1984 and 2003. His achievements earned him entry into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009.

3. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar of the Los Angeles Lakers runs up the court during the game against the Utah Jazz on 26 January 1988 at The Forum in Inglewood, California. Photo: Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Ferdinand Lewis Alcindor Jr.)

: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Ferdinand Lewis Alcindor Jr.) Date of birth : 16 April 1947

: 16 April 1947 Place of birth : Harlem, New York, USA

: Harlem, New York, USA Age: 77 years (as of 2024)

In April 1984, Kareem set an all-time scoring record that remained unbroken until Lebron James broke it in February 2023. He had accumulated 24.6 PPG, 11.2 RPG, and 3.6 APG at his retirement in 1,560 matches. As of 2024, he holds the highest record for field goals made (15,837) and the highest field goal percentage (55.9%).

4. Scottie Pippen

Scottie Pippen of the Chicago Bulls walks on the court during the Degree Shooting Stars during the 2015 NBA All-Star Weekend on 14 February 2015 at Barclays Center. Photo: Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Scotty Maurice Pippen Sr.

: Scotty Maurice Pippen Sr. Date of birth: 25 September 1965

25 September 1965 Place of birth: Hamburg, Arkansas, USA

Hamburg, Arkansas, USA Age: 59 years (as of 2024)

Pippen finished his 17-year career with an average of 16.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game. His performance efforts, which led the Bulls to six NBA Championships, were recognised in 1996 when he was selected as one of the 50 Greatest Players in NBA history.

5. Magic Johnson

Magic Johnson of the USA Senior Men's Basketball team poses for a portrait in 1991 in New York City. Photo: Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Earvin Johnson Jr.

: Earvin Johnson Jr. Date of birth : 14 August 1959

: 14 August 1959 Place of birth : Lansing, Michigan, USA

: Lansing, Michigan, USA Age: 65 years (as of 2024)

The former basketballer turned business mogul retired from the sport, still holding the record in assists. As a rookie, the point guard played in all five basketball positions during Game 6 of the 1980 NBA Finals, scoring 42 points, 15 rebounds, and 7 assists, earning his team a 123-107 victory.

6. Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers smiles during a photoshoot in Inglewood, California, circa 1997. Photo: Andrew D Bernstein/NBAE

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Kobe Bean Bryant

: Kobe Bean Bryant Date of birth: 23 August 1978

23 August 1978 Place of birth : Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA

: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Date of death: 26 January 2020

Before his untimely death in 2020, Bryant had established himself as a formidable force on and off the court. Recognised as the 2016 Richest Entrepreneurs Under 40, Kobe retired in the same year, winning five NBA Championships, two Finals MVPs, 18 All-Stars, and four All-Star Game MVP titles.

7. Tim Duncan

Tim Duncan poses after being selected by the San Antonio Spurs at the 1997 NBA Draft in New York, New York. Photo: Andy Hayt/NBAE

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Timothy Theodore Duncan

: Timothy Theodore Duncan Date of birth : 25 April 1976

: 25 April 1976 Place of birth: Saint Croix, USVI, USA

Saint Croix, USVI, USA Age: 48 years (as of 2024)

Tim Duncan, the Big Fundamental, is recognised as one of the best NBA defenders of all time. Although retired, he still holds the third-highest defensive rebounds (11,232) and the fifth-highest blocks (3,020) records. He also won two MVP, three Finals MVP and five Championship titles.

8. LeBron James

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers runs on the court during an NBA tournament game at Crypto.com Arena on 14 November 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Ronald Martinez

Source: Getty Images

Full name : LeBron Raymone James Sr

: LeBron Raymone James Sr Date of birth : 30 December 1984

: 30 December 1984 Place of birth : Akron, Ohio, USA

: Akron, Ohio, USA Age: 39 years (as of 2024)

Is LeBron the best player ever? As one of the greatest basketball players ever, LeBron James has bagged all the top accolades from the league.

At the time of writing, the 2007/08 Scoring Champion averages 23.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 8.9 assists per game. His 17.3 PIE guarantees his team's success on the court.

9. Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal stands on a basketball court during a match between USA and Lithuania. Photo: Matthew Ashton/EMPICS

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Shaquille Rashaun O'Neal

: Shaquille Rashaun O'Neal Date of birth : 6 March 1972

: 6 March 1972 Place of birth : Newark, New Jersey, USA

: Newark, New Jersey, USA Age: 52 years (as of 2024)

Standing over seven feet, Shaquille O'Neal, or The Big Aristotle and Shaq, was a defence force to reckon with. The fun-loving centre outperformed himself, earning a Rookie of the Year award in 1992 with the Lakers. Later, he teamed up with Kobe Bryant and Phil Jackson to win three consecutive Finals MVP titles between 2000 and 2002.

10. Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry walks on to the court during a match between the United States and Serbia ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games at Etihad Arena in the United Arab Emirates. Photo: Christopher Pike

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Wardell Stephen Curry II

: Wardell Stephen Curry II Date of birth : 14 March 1988

: 14 March 1988 Place of birth : Akron, Ohio, USA

: Akron, Ohio, USA Age: 36 years (as of 2024)

Curry is one of the best current NBA players. The four-time NBA and two-time scoring champions average 23.9 PPG, 4.8 RPG, and 6.6 APG. He holds the record for the highest three-pointers in the sports league (3,779).

11. Larry Bird

Larry Bird of the United States National Men's Basketball Team poses for a portrait circa 1991. Photo: Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Larry Joe Bird

: Larry Joe Bird Date of birth : 7 December 1956

: 7 December 1956 Place of birth : West Baden Springs, Indiana, USA

: West Baden Springs, Indiana, USA Age: 67 years (as of 2024)

Bird is widely regarded as the best white NBA player of all time. After retiring from active play, he joined coaching and executive teams, where he won MVP, Coach of the Year, and Executive of the Year in NBA history.

13. Dwyane Wade

Dwyane Wade of the Miami Heat poses during NBA Media Day on 24 September 2018 at the American Airlines Area in Miami, Florida. Photo: Issac Baldizon/NBAE

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Dwyane Wade

: Dwyane Wade Date of birth : 17 January 1982

: 17 January 1982 Place of birth : Chicago, Illinois, USA

: Chicago, Illinois, USA Age: 42 years (as of 2024)

Dwyane Tyrone Wade Jr. is a former basketball player who won three NBA Championships. He has also won 13 All-Stars, one Finals MVP, and an Olympic gold medal.

14. Hakeem Olajuwon

Hakeem Olajuwon of the Houston Rockets poses for a portrait during media day on 1 October 2000 at the Compaq Center in Houston, Texas. Photo by Bill Baptist/NBAE

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Hakeem (Akeem) Abdul Olajuwon

: Hakeem (Akeem) Abdul Olajuwon Date of birth : 21 January 1963

: 21 January 1963 Place of birth : Lagos, Nigeria

: Lagos, Nigeria Age: 61 years (as of 2024)

Lago-born centre Hakeem Olajuwon began his NBA career in 1984 after leading the University of Houston Cougars to three successive Final Four appearances. In the NBA, he led the Houston Rockets' consecutive wins during the 1994 and 1995 Championship titles. He is a 12-time All-Star, 2-time rebound leader and 3-time blocks leader.

15. Wilt Chamberlain

Philadelphia Warriors player Wilt Chamberlain holds a basketball while leaning against a trophy case circa 1962. Photo: Bettmann

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Wilton Norman Chamberlain

: Wilton Norman Chamberlain Date of birth : 21 August 1936

: 21 August 1936 Place of birth : Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA

: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Date of death: 12 October 1999

Chamberlain is a 13-time NBA All-Star who began his career as the highest-scoring rookie, averaging 37.6 points per game. When he retired in 1972, he was an all-time stats leader with 31,419 points and 23,924 rebounds. Other records include the most points set in a single game and the most consecutive field goals, with an average of 50.4 PPG.

16. David Robinson

David Robinson of the San Antonio Spurs poses during an IBM award ceremony during the 1994 season. Photo:Tommy Hultgren/NBAE

Source: Getty Images

Full name : David Maurice Robinson

: David Maurice Robinson Date of birth : 6 August 1965

: 6 August 1965 Place of birth : Key West, Florida, USA

: Key West, Florida, USA Age: 59 years (as of 2024)

In 2002, Robinson hung his boots with an average of 21.1 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 3 blocks per game. The Admiral is a 2-time NBA Champion, 3-time Olympic gold medallist, and 10-time NBA All-Star.

17. Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns poses for a portrait during 2023-24 NBA Media Day on 2 October 2023 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Barry Gossage/NBAE

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Kevin Wayne Durant

: Kevin Wayne Durant Date of birth : 29 September 1988

: 29 September 1988 Place of birth : Harlem, New York, USA

: Harlem, New York, USA Age: 36 years (as of 2024)

Durant is a three-time Olympic gold medalist and the USA men's basketball team's only leading point scorer ever. The Phoenix Suns forward averages 27.6 PPG, 6.6 RPG, and 3.4 APG.

18. Isiah Thomas

Isaiah Thomas of the Charlotte Hornets looks on during a game against the New Orleans Pelicans on 21 March 2022 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo: Kent Smith/NBAE

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Isiah Lord Thomas III

: Isiah Lord Thomas III Date of birth : 30 April 1961

: 30 April 1961 Place of birth : Chicago, Illinois, USA

: Chicago, Illinois, USA Age: 63 years (as of 2024)

Like Charles Barkley, Isiah Lord Thomas III completed a 13-year career in the league as a basketball player before pursuing related jobs in coaching and punditry. The Hall of Famer, who serves as an analyst for NBA TV, is a 12-time All-Star and a 2-time Champion.

19. Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard poses for a portrait during USAB Men's Training Camp in Las Vegas on 7 July 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Juan Ocampo/NBAE

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Kawhi Anthony Leonard

: Kawhi Anthony Leonard Date of birth : 29 June 1991

: 29 June 1991 Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, USA

: Los Angeles, California, USA Age: 33 years (as of 2024)

Leonard is one of the best NBA defenders right now. He made a name for himself with the Raptors when he won back-to-back two straight defensive Player of the Year awards.

20. Bob Pettit

St. Louis Hawks' Bob Pettit holds a ball during a contect. Photo: Bob Ganley/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Robert Lee Pettit Jr.

: Robert Lee Pettit Jr. Date of birth: 12 December 1932

12 December 1932 Place of birth : Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA

: Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA Age: 91 years (as of 2024)

Robert Lee Pettit Jr played 11 seasons in the league with the St. Louis Hawks from 1954 to 1965. His fame skyrocketed in 1956 and 1959 when he became the first recipient of the league's MVP award.

21. Dirk Nowitzki

Dirk Nowitzki of the Dallas Mavericks stands during a match against the Memphis Grizzlies at the American Airlines Center on 25 October 2017 in Dallas, Texas. Photo: Tom Pennington

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Dirk Werner Nowitzki

: Dirk Werner Nowitzki Date of birth : 19 June 1978

: 19 June 1978 Place of birth : Würzburg, Germany

: Würzburg, Germany Age: 46 years (as of 2024)

Dirk is arguably the best European player to grace the league. He led the team to an NBA championship in 2011 and was named Finals MVP in the same year. At the time of this writing, the 2007 NBA MVP still has standing records among the top ten NBA stat leaders.

22. Kevin Garnett

Kevin Garnett of the Western Conference All-Stars poses before the 2005 NBA All-Star Game at the Pepsi Center on 20 February 2005 in Denver, Colorado. Photo: Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Kevin Maurice Garnett

: Kevin Maurice Garnett Date of birth : 19 May 1976

: 19 May 1976 Place of birth : Greenville, South Carolina, USA

: Greenville, South Carolina, USA Age: 48 years (as of 2024)

Garnett is a former professional basketball player who played for 21 seasons before retiring. He is one of five players to have won both an MVP and a DPOY award in the same season.

23. Moses Malone

Spirits of St. Louis player Moses Malone poses for a photo circa 1976. Photo: Bettmann

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Moses Eugene Malone Sr.

: Moses Eugene Malone Sr. Date of birth : 23 March 1955

: 23 March 1955 Place of birth: Petersburg, Virginia, USA

Petersburg, Virginia, USA Date of death: 13 September 2015

Malone is among the few who dominated the ABA and NBA straight out of high school. He retired with a stockpile of hardware, including the 1983 Championship and 3 MVP titles.

24. Jerry West

Jerry West of the Los Angeles Lakers poses for a portrait circa 1960. Photo: Hulton Archive

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Jerry Alan West

: Jerry Alan West Date of birth : 28 May 1938

: 28 May 1938 Place of birth : Chelyan, West Virginia, USA

: Chelyan, West Virginia, USA Date of death: 12 June 2024

Jerry West, a 3-time Hall of Famer, remains enshrined as the silhouette of the NBA logo. West's records include the third-highest points scored (25,192), second-highest free throws (7,160), and fifth-highest assists (6,238).

25. Julius Erving

Julius Erving of the Brooklyn Nets pictured poised to dunk circa 1974. Photo: Bettmann

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Julius Winfield Erving II

: Julius Winfield Erving II Date of birth : 22 February 1950

: 22 February 1950 Place of birth : East Meadow, New York, USA

: East Meadow, New York, USA Age: 74 years (as of 2024)

Before dominating the league, the small forward made a name for himself in the ABA, winning two MVPs and two Championships. After joining the NBA, he led the Philadelphia 76ers to the 1983 Championship and won 11 All-Star titles.

26. Oscar Robertson

Oscar Robertson attends the 16th Annual NBA Legends Brunch during the 2015 All-Star Weekend on 15 February 2015 at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York. Photo: David Sherman/NBAE

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Oscar Palmer Robertson

: Oscar Palmer Robertson Date of birth : 24 November 1938

: 24 November 1938 Place of birth : Charlotte, Tennessee, USA

: Charlotte, Tennessee, USA Age: 85 years (as of 2024)

In his 14-year career, the Big O averaged 25.7 PPG, 7.5 RPG, and 9.5 APG while playing for the Cincinnati Royals and the Milwaukee Bucks. His best statistical season came in 1961/62 when he averaged a triple-double for the entire season, a feat that remained unmatched until 2016/17.

27. Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks dribbles the ball against the Charlotte Hornets at Fiserv Forum on 27 February 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Photo: Patrick McDermott

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Giannis Sina Ugo Antetokounmpo

: Giannis Sina Ugo Antetokounmpo Date of birth : 6 December 1994

: 6 December 1994 Place of birth : Athens, Greece

: Athens, Greece Age: 29 years (as of 2024)

At the time of writing, Giannis has amassed an average of 30.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game. With a 20-point PIE, it is no surprise that the power forward led his team, the Milwaukee Bucks, to the 2021 NBA Championship.

28. Karl Malone

Karl Malone of the Utah Jazz poses for a portrait during the Jazz Media Day on 30 September 2002 at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. Photo: Kent Horner/NBAE

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Karl Anthony Malone

: Karl Anthony Malone Date of birth : 24 July 1963

: 24 July 1963 Place of birth : Summerfield, Louisiana, USA

: Summerfield, Louisiana, USA Age: 61 years (as of 2024)

Even years after his retirement, the two-time NBA MVP still features heavily among the NBA's stats leaders. He has the seventh-highest games played (1,476), third-highest points (36,928), second-highest defensive rebounds (11,406), third-highest field goals made (13,528), and highest free throws attempted (9,787).

29. Elgin Baylor

Elgin Baylor of Seattle University's basketball team pictured dribbling a basketball circa 1950. Photo: Bettmann

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Elgin Gay Baylor

: Elgin Gay Baylor Date of birth : 16 September 1934

: 16 September 1934 Place of birth : Washington, D.C., USA

: Washington, D.C., USA Date of death: 22 March 2021

Fondly referred to as Rabbit, Baylor ended his career in 1972 with an average of 27.4 points, 13.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. Despite leading the Lakers to eight NBA Finals, he retired without winning any championship rings.

30. Charles Barkley

Charles Barkley of the Philadelphia 76ers smiles during an NBA game circa 1990 at the Spectrum in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Charles Wade Barkley

: Charles Wade Barkley Date of birth : 20 February 1963

: 20 February 1963 Place of birth : Harlem, New York, USA

: Harlem, New York, USA Age: 61 years (as of 2024)

Although he does not possess a Championship ring, Barkley has accomplished everything else the sport offers, from active play to TV coverage and analysis. The power forward won an All-Star MVP, an NBA MVP, and two Sporting News MVPs and is listed among the 50 Greatest Players in NBA History.

Who is statistically the best NBA player?

LeBron James is the NBA's all-time scoring leader. He is the NBA's all-time leading scorer.

Who are the best NBA players who never won a championship?

James Harden, Russell Westbrook, and Chris Paul are among the many stars who are still waiting for an NBA championship win. Other retired players in this category include Eglin Baylor, Charles Barkley and John Stockton.

Where does Kobe Bryant rank all-time?

In a 2024 poll by the New York Times of 103 NBA players, Kobe Bryant was ranked third as the greatest basketball player of all time, behind Michael Jordan and LeBron James. Other high-ranking players are Steph Curry and Magic Johnson.

The debate on the best NBA players of all time has sparked endless controversies among basketball fans. However, fans, analysts, and up-and-coming players must consider each player's role and contribution to a team's success.

Legit.ng recently published an article on the richest NBA players in the world. The National Basketball Association is one of the most popular and financially successful sporting organisations worldwide.

The wealthiest NBA players in the world have retired with millions earned from the sport. Learn more in this post.

