Deza The Great's biography: Real name, age, religion, family, net worth

Deza The Great is an actor, business advisor, banker, and host from Nigeria. He has starred in numerous movies, such as Role Play (2022), Hot Mess (2023), and Love and the CEO (2023). He is currently the regional client engagement officer at Sterling Bank Plc in Lagos. Deza The Great's biography entails his thrilling career and personal life.

Deza The Great is a popular actor in the Nigerian film industry, Nollywood. He is best known for his good looks and is often cast in leading and casting roles. He has appeared in numerous movies alongside stars like Ruth Kadiri, Chioma Nwosu and Onyeka Mercy. Below is everything you need to know about the actor.

Profile summary

Full name Adekanla Desalu Famous as Deza The Great Gender Male Date of birth 7 November 1980 Age 43 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac Scorpio Place of birth Lagos State, Nigeria State of origin Lagos State Tribe Yoruba Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in inches 5’10’’ Height in centimetres 178 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Children 2 University University of Lagos, Nexford University Profession Actor, business advisor, banker, host Instagram @dezathegreat

Deza The Great's biography

The Nigerian actor was born and raised in Lagos State, Nigeria. He is a Nigerian national of African heritage. His mother is a teacher. He has a sister named Morin Jide-Ibironke. Deza The Great’s real name is Adekanla Desalu.

What is Deza The Great’s age?

The Nollywood actor is 43 years old as of 2024. When was Deza The Great born? He was born on 7 November 1980, and his zodiac sign is Scorpio.

After graduating high school, he enrolled at the University of Lagos, where he graduated with a Second-Class Upper Division Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Actuarial Science in 2002. He also attended Nexford University, where he pursued an MBA in artificial intelligence.

Career

Deza The Great is an actor, business advisor, and banker. He serves as a regional client engagement officer at Sterling Bank Plc in Lagos, Nigeria, having previously worked as a business process analyst for the bank.

Before that, Deza worked at Globacom for more than three years. He worked for the Glo company as a customer care consultant and later as a business developer in the Commercial Roaming Department.

Deza has also ventured into acting and has been featured in numerous movies. He is mostly known for his roles in Role Play (2022), Hot Mess (2023) and Love and the CEO (2023). Below is a list of some of the movies he has appeared in.

Year Movie/TV show Role 2023 No Way Through Jayjay 2023 Bamikale N/A 2023 Pink or Blue N/A 2023 Unusual Arrangement Obi 2023 Wasted Festus 2023 In Your Heart Rema 2023 Thirst Trap Odogwu 2023 Silly Mistake Bryan 2023 Hot Mess Zino Donaldson 2023 Big Love Amir 2023 Love in Lagos Damin 2023 Cloud 9 Eddy 2023 Love and the CEO Dammy 2023 A Passionate Love Affair Ade 2022 The Tenant Francis 2022 The Geral Manager N/A 2022 Role Play Ezeh 2022 The Weddig Plan Ebuka 2022 Something Fishy Obinna 2021 False Doors Doctor Zik 2021 Unshaken Donald 2021 Situationship Jide 2020 Mine Bailey 2020 Two Wrongs Tobi 2020 Becca's List N/A 2020 Love Duty Ivor Aghofure 2015 Fine Girl Barry 2012 Broken Silence Mofe 2012-2013 Catwalq Barry

Who is Deza The Great’s wife?

Is Deza The Great married? The Nigerian business advisor has been married for over a decade and shares two children with his wife. The couple’s firstborn daughter, Lizzy, was born on 8 November 2008.

Deza The Great’s family resides in Lagos, Nigeria. However, Deza has kept his family out of the spotlight, making it challenging to know much about them.

Fast facts about Deza The Great

Who is Deza The Great? He is an actor, business advisor, banker, television host and brand influencer. Where is Deza The Great from? He was born in Lagos State, Nigeria How old is Deza The Great? He is 43 years old as of 2024. He was born on 7 November 1980. What is Deza The Great’s religion? He follows Christianity as his religion. What is Deza The Great's real name? His real name is Adekanla Desalu. Is Deza The Great married? The Nollywood star has been married to his wife for over a decade. What is Deza The Great’s net worth? He has an estimated net of $250 thousand. What is Deza The Great’s height? He is 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres tall. What are the meanings of Deza The Great's tattoos? The actor has three known tattoos—two Arabic scripts on both biceps and a scorpion on the chest. The Arabic writings are his daughters' names, but the scorpion tattoo's meaning remains a mystery.

Deza The Great's biography highlights everything you need to know about him. He is a Nigerian actor, business advisor, banker and host. Deza has starred in numerous movies, such as Role Play (2022), Hot Mess (2023), and Love and the CEO (2023). He is currently the regional client engagement officer at Sterling Bank Plc in Lagos. He resides in Lagos, Nigeria, with his family.

