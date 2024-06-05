Deza The Great's biography: Real name, age, religion, family, net worth
Deza The Great is an actor, business advisor, banker, and host from Nigeria. He has starred in numerous movies, such as Role Play (2022), Hot Mess (2023), and Love and the CEO (2023). He is currently the regional client engagement officer at Sterling Bank Plc in Lagos. Deza The Great's biography entails his thrilling career and personal life.
Deza The Great is a popular actor in the Nigerian film industry, Nollywood. He is best known for his good looks and is often cast in leading and casting roles. He has appeared in numerous movies alongside stars like Ruth Kadiri, Chioma Nwosu and Onyeka Mercy. Below is everything you need to know about the actor.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Adekanla Desalu
|Famous as
|Deza The Great
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|7 November 1980
|Age
|43 years old (as of 2024)
|Zodiac
|Scorpio
|Place of birth
|Lagos State, Nigeria
|State of origin
|Lagos State
|Tribe
|Yoruba
|Current residence
|Lagos, Nigeria
|Nationality
|Nigerian
|Ethnicity
|African
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Religion
|Christianity
|Height in inches
|5’10’’
|Height in centimetres
|178
|Hair colour
|Brown
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Marital status
|Married
|Children
|2
|University
|University of Lagos, Nexford University
|Profession
|Actor, business advisor, banker, host
|@dezathegreat
Deza The Great's biography
The Nigerian actor was born and raised in Lagos State, Nigeria. He is a Nigerian national of African heritage. His mother is a teacher. He has a sister named Morin Jide-Ibironke. Deza The Great’s real name is Adekanla Desalu.
What is Deza The Great’s age?
The Nollywood actor is 43 years old as of 2024. When was Deza The Great born? He was born on 7 November 1980, and his zodiac sign is Scorpio.
After graduating high school, he enrolled at the University of Lagos, where he graduated with a Second-Class Upper Division Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Actuarial Science in 2002. He also attended Nexford University, where he pursued an MBA in artificial intelligence.
Career
Deza The Great is an actor, business advisor, and banker. He serves as a regional client engagement officer at Sterling Bank Plc in Lagos, Nigeria, having previously worked as a business process analyst for the bank.
Before that, Deza worked at Globacom for more than three years. He worked for the Glo company as a customer care consultant and later as a business developer in the Commercial Roaming Department.
Deza has also ventured into acting and has been featured in numerous movies. He is mostly known for his roles in Role Play (2022), Hot Mess (2023) and Love and the CEO (2023). Below is a list of some of the movies he has appeared in.
|Year
|Movie/TV show
|Role
|2023
|No Way Through
|Jayjay
|2023
|Bamikale
|N/A
|2023
|Pink or Blue
|N/A
|2023
|Unusual Arrangement
|Obi
|2023
|Wasted
|Festus
|2023
|In Your Heart
|Rema
|2023
|Thirst Trap
|Odogwu
|2023
|Silly Mistake
|Bryan
|2023
|Hot Mess
|Zino Donaldson
|2023
|Big Love
|Amir
|2023
|Love in Lagos
|Damin
|2023
|Cloud 9
|Eddy
|2023
|Love and the CEO
|Dammy
|2023
|A Passionate Love Affair
|Ade
|2022
|The Tenant
|Francis
|2022
|The Geral Manager
|N/A
|2022
|Role Play
|Ezeh
|2022
|The Weddig Plan
|Ebuka
|2022
|Something Fishy
|Obinna
|2021
|False Doors
|Doctor Zik
|2021
|Unshaken
|Donald
|2021
|Situationship
|Jide
|2020
|Mine
|Bailey
|2020
|Two Wrongs
|Tobi
|2020
|Becca's List
|N/A
|2020
|Love Duty
|Ivor Aghofure
|2015
|Fine Girl
|Barry
|2012
|Broken Silence
|Mofe
|2012-2013
|Catwalq
|Barry
Who is Deza The Great’s wife?
Is Deza The Great married? The Nigerian business advisor has been married for over a decade and shares two children with his wife. The couple’s firstborn daughter, Lizzy, was born on 8 November 2008.
Deza The Great’s family resides in Lagos, Nigeria. However, Deza has kept his family out of the spotlight, making it challenging to know much about them.
Fast facts about Deza The Great
- Who is Deza The Great? He is an actor, business advisor, banker, television host and brand influencer.
- Where is Deza The Great from? He was born in Lagos State, Nigeria
- How old is Deza The Great? He is 43 years old as of 2024. He was born on 7 November 1980.
- What is Deza The Great’s religion? He follows Christianity as his religion.
- What is Deza The Great's real name? His real name is Adekanla Desalu.
- Is Deza The Great married? The Nollywood star has been married to his wife for over a decade.
- What is Deza The Great’s net worth? He has an estimated net of $250 thousand.
- What is Deza The Great’s height? He is 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres tall.
- What are the meanings of Deza The Great's tattoos? The actor has three known tattoos—two Arabic scripts on both biceps and a scorpion on the chest. The Arabic writings are his daughters' names, but the scorpion tattoo's meaning remains a mystery.
Deza The Great's biography highlights everything you need to know about him. He is a Nigerian actor, business advisor, banker and host. Deza has starred in numerous movies, such as Role Play (2022), Hot Mess (2023), and Love and the CEO (2023). He is currently the regional client engagement officer at Sterling Bank Plc in Lagos. He resides in Lagos, Nigeria, with his family.
