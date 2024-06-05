Global site navigation

Deza The Great's biography: Real name, age, religion, family, net worth
by  Night Mongina 5 min read

Deza The Great is an actor, business advisor, banker, and host from Nigeria. He has starred in numerous movies, such as Role Play (2022), Hot Mess (2023), and Love and the CEO (2023). He is currently the regional client engagement officer at Sterling Bank Plc in Lagos. Deza The Great's biography entails his thrilling career and personal life.

Deza The Great posing for a picture in a black outfit (L). Deza The Great in the house (R). Photo: @Adekanla Desalu on Facebook (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Deza The Great is a popular actor in the Nigerian film industry, Nollywood. He is best known for his good looks and is often cast in leading and casting roles. He has appeared in numerous movies alongside stars like Ruth Kadiri, Chioma Nwosu and Onyeka Mercy. Below is everything you need to know about the actor.

Profile summary

Full nameAdekanla Desalu
Famous asDeza The Great
GenderMale
Date of birth7 November 1980
Age43 years old (as of 2024)
ZodiacScorpio
Place of birthLagos State, Nigeria
State of originLagos State
TribeYoruba
Current residenceLagos, Nigeria
NationalityNigerian
EthnicityAfrican
SexualityStraight
ReligionChristianity
Height in inches5’10’’
Height in centimetres178
Hair colourBrown
Eye colourDark brown
Marital statusMarried
Children2
UniversityUniversity of Lagos, Nexford University
ProfessionActor, business advisor, banker, host
Instagram@dezathegreat

Deza The Great's biography

The Nigerian actor was born and raised in Lagos State, Nigeria. He is a Nigerian national of African heritage. His mother is a teacher. He has a sister named Morin Jide-Ibironke. Deza The Great’s real name is Adekanla Desalu.

What is Deza The Great’s age?

The Nollywood actor is 43 years old as of 2024. When was Deza The Great born? He was born on 7 November 1980, and his zodiac sign is Scorpio.

After graduating high school, he enrolled at the University of Lagos, where he graduated with a Second-Class Upper Division Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Actuarial Science in 2002. He also attended Nexford University, where he pursued an MBA in artificial intelligence.

Fast five facts about Deza The Great.
Fast five facts about Deza The Great. Photo: @dezathegreat on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Career

Deza The Great is an actor, business advisor, and banker. He serves as a regional client engagement officer at Sterling Bank Plc in Lagos, Nigeria, having previously worked as a business process analyst for the bank.

Before that, Deza worked at Globacom for more than three years. He worked for the Glo company as a customer care consultant and later as a business developer in the Commercial Roaming Department.

Deza has also ventured into acting and has been featured in numerous movies. He is mostly known for his roles in Role Play (2022), Hot Mess (2023) and Love and the CEO (2023). Below is a list of some of the movies he has appeared in.

YearMovie/TV showRole
2023No Way ThroughJayjay
2023BamikaleN/A
2023Pink or BlueN/A
2023Unusual ArrangementObi
2023WastedFestus
2023In Your HeartRema
2023Thirst TrapOdogwu
2023Silly MistakeBryan
2023Hot MessZino Donaldson
2023Big LoveAmir
2023Love in LagosDamin
2023Cloud 9Eddy
2023Love and the CEODammy
2023A Passionate Love AffairAde
2022The TenantFrancis
2022The Geral ManagerN/A
2022Role PlayEzeh
2022The Weddig PlanEbuka
2022Something FishyObinna
2021False DoorsDoctor Zik
2021UnshakenDonald
2021SituationshipJide
2020MineBailey
2020Two WrongsTobi
2020Becca's ListN/A
2020Love DutyIvor Aghofure
2015Fine GirlBarry
2012Broken SilenceMofe
2012-2013CatwalqBarry

Who is Deza The Great’s wife?

Is Deza The Great married? The Nigerian business advisor has been married for over a decade and shares two children with his wife. The couple’s firstborn daughter, Lizzy, was born on 8 November 2008.

Deza The Great’s family resides in Lagos, Nigeria. However, Deza has kept his family out of the spotlight, making it challenging to know much about them.

Fast facts about Deza The Great

  1. Who is Deza The Great? He is an actor, business advisor, banker, television host and brand influencer.
  2. Where is Deza The Great from? He was born in Lagos State, Nigeria
  3. How old is Deza The Great? He is 43 years old as of 2024. He was born on 7 November 1980.
  4. What is Deza The Great’s religion? He follows Christianity as his religion.
  5. What is Deza The Great's real name? His real name is Adekanla Desalu.
  6. Is Deza The Great married? The Nollywood star has been married to his wife for over a decade.
  7. What is Deza The Great’s net worth? He has an estimated net of $250 thousand.
  8. What is Deza The Great’s height? He is 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres tall.
  9. What are the meanings of Deza The Great's tattoos? The actor has three known tattoos—two Arabic scripts on both biceps and a scorpion on the chest. The Arabic writings are his daughters' names, but the scorpion tattoo's meaning remains a mystery.

Deza The Great's biography highlights everything you need to know about him. He is a Nigerian actor, business advisor, banker and host. Deza has starred in numerous movies, such as Role Play (2022), Hot Mess (2023), and Love and the CEO (2023). He is currently the regional client engagement officer at Sterling Bank Plc in Lagos. He resides in Lagos, Nigeria, with his family.

Legit.ng recently published Anna Carlson Khan's biography. She is an American social worker, philanthropist, former dancer, and choreographer. She is widely recognised as Shahid Khan's wife, a Pakistan-born billionaire, entrepreneur, and sports tycoon.

Ann Carlson Khan was born and raised in Park Ridge, Illinois, United States of America, and currently resides in Naples, Florida, USA. Ann and Shahid Khan have been married for almost five decades. Discover more about her in the bio.

