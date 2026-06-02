A Turkish football commentator has stated the only condition that should make Galatasaray sell Victor Osimhen

Osimhen has been the subject of transfer speculation since he joined Galatasaray permanently in July 2025

The Turkish champions have expressed their desire not to sell their prized asset, but things could change in the window

Turkish football commentator Ahmet Cakar has disclosed the only condition that should make Galatasaray consider selling Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen joined Galatasaray permanently in the summer of 2025 for a Turkish football record €75 million after spending the 2024/25 season on loan.

Victor Osimhen during Galatasaray's title celebration. Photo by Seskim Photo.

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles forward continues to be a subject of transfer speculation despite having just signed a four-year contract with the Turkish champions.

He has led Galatasaray to two league titles in his two years at the club and also helped the club reach the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League.

These impressive performances have kept him on the radar of top European clubs, including Spanish La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Super Eagles boss Eric Chelle courted controversy this week when he said that the striker was excused from the national team because he wanted to join a new club.

All parties involved denied it, and Osimhen published a statement on his Instagram story claiming that his manager’s words were misconstrued.

Cakar gives condition to sell Osimhen

Turkish pundit Ahmet Cakar claimed that no player in world football cannot be sold, warning Galatasaray fans not to be too attached.

However, he warned that any fee below €130 million is a loss for the club and would be better for them to keep him.

“There is no football player in the world who cannot be sold. Osimhen cost Galatasaray around 75 million Euros,” he said as quoted by Haber Sari Kirmizi.

“If they sell him for 90 or 100 million Euros, I would say ‘You made a mistake.' I would say ‘You're fools if you're offered 130 million Euros and don't sell him.'

“Because you make a profit and you also get to use him for a year after acquiring his transfer rights. Then it's fine.”

Another journalist, Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, confirmed that Barcelona had been watching the Nigerian forward for a while, and Galatasaray have stated their price.

Victor Osimhen could leave Galatasaray this summer. Photo by Image Photo Agency.

Source: Getty Images

He claimed that Galatasaray President Dursun Ozbek has quoted an asking price of €140 million, and he is not willing to accept a lower fee.

“Barcelona has been following Victor Osimhen for a long time, but Galatasaray is asking for a net transfer fee of €140 million. Dursun Özbek will not accept any offer below that,” he said via GS Gazete.

Osimhen’s €21 million net salary per year could also be a stumbling block, as most clubs are unwilling to pay that much.

Osimhen makes demand from Galatasaray

Legit.ng previously reported that Victor Osimhen made a request from Galatasaray amid multiple reports linking him away from the club.

The Super Eagles forward has reportedly informed the club to invest in the squad to help them compete better for the Champions League.

Source: Legit.ng