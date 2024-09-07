Joni Mitchell's net worth, age, does she know her daughter?

Joni Mitchell is an award-winning Canadian-American singer, songwriter, and painter. She is known for her numerous songs, including Both Sides Now, Chelsea Morning, River, and Help Me. But does Joni Mitchell's net worth reflect her successful career in the entertainment industry?

Canadian singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards (L). Joni attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards (R). Photo: Emma McIntyre, Axelle (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Joni Mitchell released her debut album, Song to a Seagull, in 1968, and since then, she has thrived, winning several awards and earning fame and wealth. Her music was recorded by notable artists such as Bob Dylan, Frank Sinatra, Andy William, Amy Grant, and Michael Feinstein.

Profile summary

Full name Roberta Joan Anderson Nickname Joni Gender Female Date of birth 7 November 1943 Age 80 years old (as of August 2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Fort Macleod, Alberta, Canada Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Canadian-American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 139 Weight in kilograms 63 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Father William Andrew Anderson Mother Myrtle Marguerite Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Chuck Mitchell, Larry Klein Children 1 High School Aden Bowman Collegiate College Saskatoon Technical Collegiate, Alberta College of Art in Calgary Profession Singer, songwriter, painter Net worth $150 million Instagram @jonimitchell X (Twitter) @jonimitchell Facebook

What is Joni Mitchell's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, The Things, and Bol News, the Canadian singer has an alleged net worth of approximately $150 million. Her net worth is attributed to earnings from her prosperous music career, with tours and record sales forming the bulk.

Joni owns a home in Bel-Air, California, United States, which she purchased in the mid-70s. The house was built in the 1920s, and the singer renovated it. She also owned a home at 8217 Lookout Mountain in Laurel Canyon, which she bought in 1968 with royalties from her first album.

Additionally, she has another house in Sechelt, British Columbia, on a 40-acre lot north of Halfmoon Bay on the Sunshine Coast.

Joni Mitchell's background

She was born Roberta Joan Anderson to William Andrew Anderson and Myrtle Marguerite in Fort Macleod, Alberta, Canada. Her mom was a teacher, while her dad was a Royal Canadian Air Force lieutenant who worked as a flight instructor at RCAF Station Fort Macleod. He later became a grocer after World War II ended.

When Joni was young, her family relocated to North Battleford, Saskatchewan, and again, at the age of nine, they moved to Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. She attended piano classes at the age of seven. However, after a year and a half, she dropped out and became interested in art.

Top-5 facts about Joni Mitchell. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

It was during the times of polio pandemic that Joni contracted the polio virus at the age of nine. She spent some weeks in hospital and later recovered but had crippling polio at 40 years.

Joni attended Aden Bowman Collegiate. After completing high school, she took art classes at the Saskatoon Technical Collegiate with painter Henry Bonli. She then attended Alberta College of Art but dropped out a year later.

How old is Joni Mitchell?

The Canadian-American singer was born on 7 November 1943. She is 80 years old as of August 2024, and her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Career

Mitchell developed an interest in folk music while in her teens. While still in college, she began singing in a local folk music club. She relocated to Toronto in 1964 after leaving college at the end of her first year to pursue her career in singing.

She moved to Detroit in 1965 and performed with her first husband, Chuck Mitchell. After two years, she relocated to New York City and met Elliot Roberts, who became her manager. At the end of 1967, she met David Crosby while performing in Coconut Grove, Florida, and relocated to California with him.

She released her debut album, Song to a Seagull, also known as Joni Mitchell. The album peaked at number 189 on the 200 Billboard chart. In December 1968, she wrote a song, Both Sides Now, sung by Judy Collins. It became an international hit single.

In 1969, the famous singer released her second album, Clouds, with her version of Both Sides Now. It earned her a Grammy for Best Folk Performance in the following year. Her breakthrough album, Ladies of the Canyon, was released in 1970 and featured hit songs such as For Free, The Circle Game, and Big Yellow Taxi.

Joni has since released about 19 studio albums. She is an outstanding singer and has won multiple coveted music awards, including about eleven Grammy Awards and induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997.

Who is Joni Mitchell's husband?

The Canadian-American songwriter is currently unmarried. However, she has been married twice. She first married a Toronto folksinger, Charles Scott 'Chuck' Mitchell, in June 1965. Their marriage didn't last long, as they parted ways in 1967.

Joni married bass player Larry Klein in 1982. The two worked together in their music career, with Klein serving as both a bass player and a co-producer. Their marriage lasted for over a decade, and they divorced amicably in 1993. The two remained friends and continued working together.

Does Joni Mitchell have children?

Joni Mitchell attends Los Angeles Fashion Week FW/19 Powered by Art Hearts Fashion. Photo: Arun Nevader (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The Canadian singer is a mother of one. She got pregnant while studying at the Alberta College of Art in Calgary with an ex-boyfriend, Brad MacMath. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the singer said:

I conceived in art college at the age of 20, near the end of term. The main thing at the time was to conceal it. The scandal was so intense. A daughter could do nothing more disgraceful. It ruined you in a social sense. You have no idea what the stigma was. It was like you murdered somebody.

She gave birth to a daughter, Kelly Dale Anderson, on 19 February 1965 in a Toronto hospital. She didn't disclose to her parents about the baby. She was going through hard times at the time. In the interview mentioned above, she stated:

I have no money. I have no home. I have no job. When I leave the hospital, I have no roof over my head. But I kept trying to find some kind of circumstance where I could stay with her that wouldn't be malforming to her and to myself.

In 1965, she married Chuck Mitchell in an attempt to keep her baby. After one month of marriage, she chickened out, as the marriage had no basis except to provide shelter for the baby. In the second month, she gave her daughter up for adoption.

When she was 8 months old, the daughter was adopted by David and Ida Gibb, who changed her name to Kilauren Gibb. David and Ida were teachers from Toronto and had a son named David.

Does Joni Mitchell know her daughter?

The two reunited in 1997. It was after one of Joni's '60s art school roommates sold her adoption story to a supermarket tabloid. Although she was sad about it, the story went viral, and with the help of her fan, Wally Breese, she reunited with her daughter.

They first talked on the phone, and later, her daughter flew with her son, Marlin, to meet Mitchell in Los Angeles, California, USA. She has written songs about her daughter—for instance, the song Little Green on her fourth album, Blue.

FAQs

What is Joni Mitchell's net worth? She has an alleged net worth of $150 million. Who is Joni Mitchell? She is a folk singer, songwriter, and painter. Where does Joni Mitchell come from? She hails from Fort Macleod, Alberta, Canada. How old was Joni Mitchell when she wrote Both Sides Now? The Canadian painter was 21 years old. Who is Joni Mitchell's daughter? Her daughter is Kilauren Gibb, formerly called Kelly Dale Anderson. Is Joni Mitchell still alive? The Canadian-American singer is alive. Where does Joni Mitchell live now? She resides in her longtime house in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Joni Mitchell's net worth is mainly attributed to earnings from her career as a singer. She has been in the entertainment industry for over five decades and has gained fame and wealth. She is the mother of one child and currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

