A 24-year-old Nigerian student has gone public with a screenshot showing the dividend MTN recently paid into his bank account

The young man, a civil engineering student, revealed that he had bought MTN shares, but did not say when exactly he got them

Social media users have reacted to the dividend MTN credited to the student's account, with some wondering how he went about acquiring the shares

Peter Ogundiran, a civil engineering student, has caused a stir on X (formerly Twitter) after displaying the dividend that MTN recently paid him.

In a tweet on May 5, the young man, 24, shared a screenshot of the dividend he had received from the telecommunication company.

A civil engineering student shares the dividend that MTN paid him. Photo Credit: SOPA Images, X/@peteradewale02

Source: Getty Images

"MTN dividend received," Peter captioned his tweet on X.

How much dividend MTN paid student

In the comment section, when someone asked him to explain what the dividend means, Peter replied:

"This is dividend payment for my MTN shares.

"Dividend is money paid to shareholders from profit realized from operations."

While Peter did not specify when he bought the MTN shares and how many units he bought, he replied in the affirmative when a netizen wrote:

"You must have invested 1.5m to get this. Cheers."

From the screenshot Peter posted, MTN paid him a dividend of N27k. Internet users congratulated the young man on the dividend he got.

According to Investing Nigeria, MTN Nigeria (MTNN) dividends are paid unevenly, with an annualised payout of ₦20.00 and a 5-year growth rate of +16.3%.

A civil engineering student posts the dividend that MTN credited his account. Photo Credit: @peteradewale02

Source: Twitter

See his tweet below:

MTN shares: Reactions trail dividend man received

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the dividend that the young man received from MTN below:

@sly0boy said:

"Na 400 I see collect.

"No wonder price drop."

@Enitanolami said:

"Why are dey paying directly into our account?"

@GozieClothing said:

"Only you scoop this dividend?

"When you're big, you're big."

@anijunsichrist said:

"I just dey look you with one kind eye.

"How I wish I had made just 2 million from Amazon.

"I go buy many shares omo See MTN dividends 27k."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who bought 400 units of MTN shares in 2021 had marvelled at its current value.

Lady pained after selling MTN shares

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had lamented online after selling her MTN shares at N708 per share.

In a Facebook post, the lady revealed that she had bought 1,000 units of the MTN shares at N508 per share back in January. She added that she made a profit of N200k in less than 30 days. While she didn't tell why she is pained by the sale of her shares, the lady explained that she wanted to hold them longer.

On why she couldn't hold her MTN shares longer, the lady explained that she needed money at the time. Legit.ng confirmed that MTN reported a 55.1% surge in service revenue, reaching N5.2 trillion in its 2025 audited results, signalling recovery after previous losses driven by foreign exchange challenges.

Source: Legit.ng