Who is Bekah Liechty? All about the star of the Girl Named Tom

Bekah Liechty is an American folk singer and Instagram personality. She rose to fame in 2019 as part of the music group Girl Named Tom. Her popularity in the entertainment industry peaked in 2021 when the group won season 21 of NBC’s reality television series The Voice.

Photo: @bekahliechty on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Bekah Liechty and her brothers were interested in music from a young age. They teamed up to form the music group Girl Named Tom in 2019 and have since released three albums and several songs. Bekah and her brothers shot to world fame after winning season 21 of the reality TV series The Voice.

Profile summary

Full name Bekah Grace Liechty Gender Female Date of birth 29 July 2000 Age 22 years old (as of April 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Pettisville, Ohio, USA Current residence South Bend, Indiana, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Body measurements in inches 34-28-40 Body measurements in centimetres 86-71-101 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Hazel Mother Holly Father Chris Siblings 2 Relationship status Single School Pettisville School Profession Singer Net worth $1 million Instagram @bekahliechty, @girlnamedtom Twitter @GirlNamedTom Facebook @girlnamedtom TikTok @girlnamedtom

Bekah Liechty’s biography

The singer was born in Pettisville, Ohio, USA, into a family of three children. She is the lastborn and only daughter of Holly and Chris Liechty. Her other siblings are singers Joshua and Caleb Liechty. Bekah and her brothers are founders of the music group Girl Named Tom.

As for her high school education, the American entertainer attended Pettisville School. Did Bekah Liechty go to college? After completing high school education, she was accepted into Goshen College in Indiana, but she opted to go on a music tour with her brothers.

Where does Bekah Liechty live now? She resides in South Bend, Indiana, USA, and is an American national of white ethnicity.

What is Bekah Liechty’s age?

Girl Named Tom’s Bekah is 22 years old as of April 2023. She was born on 29 July 2000. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

Career

Bekah is a folk singer popular for being part of the musical trio Girl Named Tom. The music group comprises Bekah and her two elder brothers, Joshua and Caleb, and it was formed in 2019. Why are they called Girl Named Tom? Joshua called her younger sister Thomas when she was a baby. Their music career was inspired by their parents; their mother was a church choir singer, and their father was a drummer.

They performed in approximately 67 shows in 27 cities in the first year of the band’s formation. In 2021, they participated in NBC’s reality television series The Voice and emerged winners among 48 contestants. The group has released three music albums with numerous songs. Here is a list of their hits.

Dust In The Wind

Helplessly Hoping

Wichita Lineman

More Hearts Than Mine

Carolina in My Mind

Isn’t That What Christmas Is For

Homesick Melody

The musical trio is planning a national tour in 2023 and will visit several states in the US performing their songs.

What is Bekah Liechty’s net worth?

Bekah's net worth is alleged is $1 million, according to Ceetimax. Her thriving music career is her primary source of income.

Is Bekah Liechty married?

She is not married, and therefore, Bekah Liechty doesn’t have a husband. Additionally, the American singer is seemingly not dating anyone at the moment.

Bekah Liechty’s measurements

She is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall. Her weight is estimated to be 128 pounds (58 kilograms). Her measurements are 34-28-40 inches (86-71-101 centimetres).

Fast facts about Bekah Liechty

Bekah Liechty has a successful singing career with her brothers, forming the music group Girl Named Tom. They commenced their entertainment career in 2019 and have released several songs. She is also an Instagram personality with a growing audience on the platform.

