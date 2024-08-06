Isabela Merced's net worth, age, height, nationality and family

Isabela Merced is an actress, voiceover artist, singer-songwriter, and dancer from the United States. She rose to prominence for her lead role as CJ Martin in the Nickelodeon TV series 100 Things to Do Before High School. She has appeared in other films and TV series, including Instant Family, Growing Up Fisher, Dora and the Lost City of Gold. But what is Isabela Merced's net worth?

Being famous in Hollywood, Isabela Merced's net worth has drawn the attention of many. She debuted her acting career in 2013 when she played Young Nadia in The House That Jack Built. Isabela is also a singer and has released two albums. Some of her hit songs include PAPI, apocalipsis, and I'll Stay.

Profile summary

Full name Isabela Yolanda Moner Nickname Isabela Merced Gender Female Date of birth 10 July 2001 Age 23 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Cleveland, Ohio, USA Current residence New York City, New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'1" Height in centimetres 155 Weight in pounds 104 Weight in kilograms 47 Body measurements in inches 36-27-35 Body measurements in centimetres 92-69-89 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Katherine Moner Father Patrick Moner Siblings 2 Relationship status Single School Ohio Virtual Academy Profession Actress, singer, voiceover artist Net worth $3 million Instagram @isabelamerced Facebook @isabelamercedofficial

What is Isabela Merced's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Citinuzik and other similar sources, Isabela Merced is alleged to be worth $3 million. Her primary source of income is her acting and singing career.

The American actress has starred in high-grossing films and TV shows, such as Transformers: The Last Knight, Sicario: Day of the Soldado, and Instant Family.

Family background

The American actress was born to Katherine and Patrick Moner in Cleveland, Ohio. Isabela Merced's nationality is American, and her ethnicity is mixed. Her mother, Katherine, is Peruvian from Lima, Peru, while her father, Patrick, is an American from Louisiana, United States, with Slovak and Polish roots. grew up alongside her two brothers, Jared and Giovanni Moner.

Merced was homeschooled through Ohio Virtual Academy. She had trouble with the English language, as Spanish is her first language.

What is Isabela Merced's age?

The American singer, born in 2001, is 23 years old as of 2024. She celebrates her birthday on 10 July every year, and her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Why is Isabela Merced famous?

Isabela Merced is an actress, voiceover artist, songwriter, and dancer. She is widely known for her roles as Izabella in Transformers: The Last Knight, Isabel in Sicario: Day of the Soldado, and Rachel Cooper in Sweet Girl.

The actress developed a passion for acting at a young age. At the age of 10, she performed on Broadway in an Evita production, singing in Spanish alongside Ricky Martin. Her first acting gig came in 2013 when she got a role in The House That Jack Built. Her IMDb profile shows she has appeared in 40 films and TV series.

As a voiceover artist, Merced voiced Kate in Nickelodeon's animated TV series Dora and Friends: Into the City from 2014 to 2017. She also portrayed the titular character in Dora and the Lost City of Gold in 2019.

Isabela Merced is also a singer and songwriter. In 2015, she released her first album, Stopping Time, and her EP, The Better Half of Me, in 2020.

What is Isabela Merced's height?

The American actress is 5 feet 1 inch, or 155 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 104 pounds or 47 kilograms. Her body measurements are 36-27-35 inches ( 92-69-89 centimetres)

FAQs

Who is Isabela Merced? She is an American actress, singer and voiceover artist. How old is Isabela Merced? The actress is 23 as of 2024, having been born on 10 July 2001. Where does Isabela Merced come from? She was born in Cleveland, Ohio, United States, but she lives in New York, United States. Who is Isabela Merced's mother? Her mother is Katherine Moner. What ethnicity is Isabela Merced? The American singer is of mixed ethnicity. Her mother is Peruvian, and her father is an American. Why did Isabela Moner change her name? In 2019, the actress changed her name from Isabela Moner to Isabela Merced to pay homage to her late maternal grandmother. How much is Isabela Merced worth? The actress is alleged to be worth $3 million.

Isabela Merced's net worth has grown consistently thanks to her determination and hard work. The American actress and singer has been in the entertainment industry for a decade. She resides in New York City, New York, United States.

