Dele Momodu has claimed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu pressured two political heavyweights in the opposition coalition to quit the ADC

Peter Obi and Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso's recent defection has ignited discussions among political stakeholders

Tinubu's incumbent advantages pose substantial challenges for a divided opposition ahead of the upcoming 2027 elections

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Dele Momodu, a prominent member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has claimed that President Bola Tinubu forced opposition leaders, Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso, into working together ahead of the 2027 elections.

In an interview on Channels Television on Wednesday, May 5, Momodu argued that the current unity among some opposition figures is driven less by genuine long-term commitment and more by pressure from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Dele Momodu on Channels Television claims Tinubu forced Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso into opposition unity ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Tinubu forced Obi, Kwankwaso alliance

The Punch quoted Momodu as saying:

“Tinubu forced all of them together. And that is why they all moved in one direction. Which would have been beautiful, because it would have been like a two-party race.”

The media entrepreneur made the comment while reacting to the recent defection of Obi and Kwankwaso to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

Obi, the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, dumped the ADC on Sunday, May 3, alongside former New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Kwankwaso, citing legal disputes within the coalition and a toxic political climate.

The move ignited debate about a possible joint presidential ticket between the two opposition figures in the 2027 election.

Momodu, however, warned that the political situation has changed significantly since the 2023 elections and cautioned against assumptions of automatic voter retention for major candidates.

“Are you saying that Tinubu will retain all the 8 million plus people that voted for him last time? How are you sure… What is the guarantee that Obi and Kwankwaso are the only people who will retain all those who voted for them last time? The situation has changed,” he queried.

Opposition divisions boost Tinubu advantage

Legit.ng reports that President Tinubu won the 2023 presidential election with about 35% of the vote. Opposition candidates collectively secured roughly 60%, a split the ADC-led alliance had hoped to overcome.

Even before the split, analysts said rival ambitions threatened the coalition's cohesion. Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, a perennial northern contender, and Obi command loyal but competing constituencies ​that have proved hard to reconcile ​on a single ticket.

The opposition's ⁠problems give ​Tinubu a familiar edge. The veteran political dealmaker enjoys the advantages of incumbency ​and a deeply entrenched party machine.

Opposition leaders unite against President Bola Tinubu ahead of the upcoming 2027 elections political battle. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Momodu speaks on winning ticket

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Momodu said that an opposition ticket involving Atiku and a southern political figure with allegiance to the ADC could unseat President Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

Momodu argued that a coalition ticket featuring Atiku, a former Nigerian No.2 citizen, and a prominent southern politician, such as former governors Rotimi Amaechi or Obi, could significantly weaken the ruling party’s chances in the next general election.

According to him, Atiku’s long-standing presidential ambition and experience position him as a formidable contender if he emerges as the ADC candidate for the 2027 elections.

Source: Legit.ng