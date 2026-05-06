2027 Election: Momodu Makes Claim on Tinubu Allegedly Forcing Obi, Kwankwaso to Work Together
- Dele Momodu has claimed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu pressured two political heavyweights in the opposition coalition to quit the ADC
- Peter Obi and Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso's recent defection has ignited discussions among political stakeholders
- Tinubu's incumbent advantages pose substantial challenges for a divided opposition ahead of the upcoming 2027 elections
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - Dele Momodu, a prominent member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has claimed that President Bola Tinubu forced opposition leaders, Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso, into working together ahead of the 2027 elections.
In an interview on Channels Television on Wednesday, May 5, Momodu argued that the current unity among some opposition figures is driven less by genuine long-term commitment and more by pressure from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
Tinubu forced Obi, Kwankwaso alliance
The Punch quoted Momodu as saying:
“Tinubu forced all of them together. And that is why they all moved in one direction. Which would have been beautiful, because it would have been like a two-party race.”
The media entrepreneur made the comment while reacting to the recent defection of Obi and Kwankwaso to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).
Obi, the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, dumped the ADC on Sunday, May 3, alongside former New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Kwankwaso, citing legal disputes within the coalition and a toxic political climate.
The move ignited debate about a possible joint presidential ticket between the two opposition figures in the 2027 election.
Momodu, however, warned that the political situation has changed significantly since the 2023 elections and cautioned against assumptions of automatic voter retention for major candidates.
“Are you saying that Tinubu will retain all the 8 million plus people that voted for him last time? How are you sure… What is the guarantee that Obi and Kwankwaso are the only people who will retain all those who voted for them last time? The situation has changed,” he queried.
Opposition divisions boost Tinubu advantage
Legit.ng reports that President Tinubu won the 2023 presidential election with about 35% of the vote. Opposition candidates collectively secured roughly 60%, a split the ADC-led alliance had hoped to overcome.
Even before the split, analysts said rival ambitions threatened the coalition's cohesion. Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, a perennial northern contender, and Obi command loyal but competing constituencies that have proved hard to reconcile on a single ticket.
The opposition's problems give Tinubu a familiar edge. The veteran political dealmaker enjoys the advantages of incumbency and a deeply entrenched party machine.
Momodu speaks on winning ticket
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Momodu said that an opposition ticket involving Atiku and a southern political figure with allegiance to the ADC could unseat President Tinubu in the 2027 elections.
Momodu argued that a coalition ticket featuring Atiku, a former Nigerian No.2 citizen, and a prominent southern politician, such as former governors Rotimi Amaechi or Obi, could significantly weaken the ruling party’s chances in the next general election.
According to him, Atiku’s long-standing presidential ambition and experience position him as a formidable contender if he emerges as the ADC candidate for the 2027 elections.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.