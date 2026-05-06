BUA Foods is accepting applications for its 2026 AGTTP aimed at young graduates interested in agribusiness careers

The program offers both practical and theoretical training with a focus on large-scale sugar production

It is designed to equip participants with skills for long-term career growth in agriculture and related fields

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

BUA Foods, through its subsidiary LASUCO Sugar Company Limited, has opened applications for its 2026 Agricultural Graduate Technical Trainee Program (AGTTP).

The announcement was made on the company’s X (formerly Twitter) page, inviting qualified graduates who are eager to build a career in agribusiness to apply, learn, and contribute meaningfully to the sector.

Apply Now: BUA Foods Opens 2026 Graduate Trainee Program in Agribusiness

Source: UGC

BUA Foods stated:

"Through our subsidiary, LASUCO Sugar Company, we are proud to introduce the Agricultural Graduate Technical Trainee Programme—an initiative designed to equip young Nigerians with the skills and experience required to thrive in the sugar agricultural value chain."

The initiative is structured to develop young graduates into skilled professionals within agriculture and agribusiness, with a strong focus on sugar production and its value chain.

It serves as a career-launching platform for individuals interested in long-term growth in fields such as agriculture, agronomy, engineering, and other technical disciplines.

Participants will gain practical exposure to large-scale agricultural operations while learning directly from experienced industry professionals.

About the LASUCO BUA AGTTP 2026 Program

The Agricultural Graduate Technical Trainee Program (AGTTP) forms part of LASUCO’s broader talent development strategy under BUA Foods.

Its primary aim is to equip young graduates with the technical knowledge and operational expertise required to succeed in agribusiness.

Participants will receive hands-on training in key agricultural systems, including crop production, soil management, irrigation techniques, and agro-processing.

The program combines classroom learning with real-world field experience to ensure a well-rounded understanding.

It also highlights innovation, efficiency, and sustainable practices, helping trainees grasp how large-scale agricultural enterprises are effectively managed.

Location of the program

The training will be conducted in Kwara State, Nigeria, where LASUCO operates its agricultural and sugar production facilities.

This setting will allow participants to experience the full agricultural value chain, from cultivation to processing, offering a comprehensive industry perspective.

Benefits of the Program

The AGTTP 2026 is more than just a graduate job opportunity. It is a development program that provides:

Practical field training in agricultural operations.

Exposure to agribusiness and sugar production system.

Professional mentorship by industry professionals.

Career-oriented work at a leading food and agriculture company.

Agricultural value chain experience.

Attractive remuneration package

Eligibility and Qualifications

Applicants must meet the following requirements for LASUCO AGTTP 2026 program consideration.

Educational Qualification

Candidates must have any of the following qualifications:

B.Sc in Agriculture or related disciplines.

B.Eng in Agricultural Engineering or related fields.

B.Agric (Bachelor of Agriculture)

HND in Agriculture, Agronomy, Soil Science, or related areas

Relevant fields of study include:

Agronomy, Soil Science, Agricultural Engineering, Crop Science, and other related agricultural or engineering disciplines

Why You Should Apply

Agriculture remains a cornerstone of Nigeria’s economy, and organisations like BUA Foods are actively investing in nurturing the next generation of professionals to drive sustainable growth.

Apply Now: BUA Foods Opens 2026 Graduate Trainee Program in Agribusiness

Source: UGC

The AGTTP 2026 offers a valuable opportunity to gain practical experience and establish a strong foundation for career advancement.

For graduates seeking stability, professional development, and technical expertise, this program represents an excellent starting point toward a rewarding career in agribusiness.

How to Apply for LASUCO AGTTP 2026

Interested and qualified candidates should apply through this link for LASUCO BUA AGTTP 2026:

https://bit.ly/HRONE-AGTTP

Source: Legit.ng