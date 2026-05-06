The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has released its 2025/2026 UTME cut-off marks for admission into the institution

While the university is yet to announce the 2026 JAMB cut-off marks, information on its official website shows the UTME cut-off marks

The UTME cut-off marks for admission into Law and Medicine at UNILAG vary, as revealed on the school’s website

Following the conclusion of the 2026 JAMB exam, many candidates will be hoping to use their UTME results to apply to different universities in Nigeria to study their dream courses.

The University of Lagos (UNILAG), alongside other higher institutions, will be accepting candidates as long as they meet the required cut-off marks for admission.

The University of Lagos set UTME cut-off marks for top courses. Right image for illustration purposes only. Photo source: UNILAG, Getty Images/PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Source: Getty Images

UNILAG releases UTME cut-off marks

At the University of Lagos (UNILAG), students who wish to study any programme in the institution are expected to meet specific cut-off marks in JAMB and UTME.

While UNILAG is yet to announce its JAMB cut-off marks for admission, the school has recently published the UTME cut-off marks candidates must meet.

At the University of Lagos (UNILAG), several courses are offered; however, the focus is on two major courses in the institution.

LAW: UNILAG cut-off mark

For admission into Law at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), the institution has different scores set for candidates to be considered after a successful UTME examination. This includes merit and catchment areas.

The cut-off mark for Law at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) is as follows:

Merit:

78.225

Catchment:

Ekiti: 73.625

Lagos: 75.9

Ogun: 76.55

Ondo: 75.75

Osun: 76.35

Oyo: 74.525

Law and Medicine: University of Lagos announces UTME cut-off marks. Photo source: UNILAG

Source: Getty Images

Medicine: UNILAG cut-off mark

Just like the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has different UTME cut-off marks for Law across merit and catchment areas, this also applies to Medicine and Surgery students at the institution.

The cut-off mark for Medicine and Surgery at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) is as follows:

Merit:

85.025

Catchment:

Ekiti: 79.975

Lagos: 79.75

Ogun: 83.8

Ondo: 81.325

Osun: 81.775

Oyo: 81.575

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that the University of Ibadan (UI) released the 2025/2026 levies and course registration guidelines for fresh students.

The school said students must pay mandatory fees like utility, technology, and other levies through the Remita platform before registering for courses. It also explained that some fees, like health and veterinary levies, are compulsory for specific faculties.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Lagos (UNILAG) graduate, Tomi Sulaimon, has earned praise online after graduating with a first-class degree in Actuarial Science and Insurance.

She finished with a CGPA of 4.76 and shared beautiful photos from her convocation, which caught the attention of many social media users.

UNILAG announces 2026 school fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the University of Lagos (UNILAG) announced the new 2026 school fees for students of the International School Lagos (ISL).

The school said fees would vary based on parent category, with non-staff paying N380,000, LUTH/ULWS and retired staff paying N300,000, and UNILAG staff paying N105,000.

Source: Legit.ng