Emmy Rossum's net worth: The 'Shameless' star's background and career

Emmy Rossum is an actress, singer, songwriter, producer, and director from the United States. She is popularly known for portraying Fiona Gallagher in the television series Shameless. Due to her popularity as an actress, many fans are curious about her wealth and background. What is Emmy Rossum’s net worth now?

Emmy attends the "Homecoming" premiere during the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival (L) and attends Apple TV+'s "The Crowded Room" (R). Photo: George Pimentel, Michael (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Emmy Rossum joined the Metropolitan Opera Children's Chorus at seven. She has released albums Inside Out and Sentimental Journey. The actress has won several awards, including the Saturn, Critic Choice, Young Hollywood, and Festival Awards. Her net worth has also significantly increased over the years.

Profile summary

Full name Emmanuelle Grey Rossum Gender Female Date of birth 12 September 1986 Age 37 years old (as of August 2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Brooklyn, New York, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Judaism Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 32-24-35 Body measurements in centimetres 81-61-89 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Cheryl Rossum Marital status Married Husband Sam Esmail Children 2 School Spence School University Columbia University Profession Actress, singer, songwriter Net worth $12 million Instagram @emmy X (Twitter) Facebook

What is Emmy Rossum’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Screen Rant, and The Richest, the actress has an alleged net worth of $12 million. She has amassed this wealth mainly through her career as a singer and actress.

Emmy Rossum's age and background

The American actress was born Emmanuelle Grey Rossum on 12 September 1986. She is 37 years old as of July 2024, and her zodiac sign is Virgo. She hails from Brooklyn, New York, United States.

The actress is an American citizen of mixed ethnicity. Her father is of English and Dutch descent, while her mother is of Russian-Jewish heritage. Emmy's mom is called Cheryl Rossum, a corporate photographer. Her parents separated before she was born, and her mother raised her as the only child.

Emmy graduated from Manhattan’s Spence School and later earned a high school diploma by taking online courses offered by Stanford University’s Education Program for Gifted Youth. She then joined Columbia University to pursue French and Art History.

Career

Top-5 facts about Emmy Rossum. Photo: John Nacion/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

The singer began her career at seven when she passed an audition at the Metropolitan Opera. She performed in more than 20 operas in six languages at Lincoln Centre. In 2000, she played Abigail Wiliams on the CBS soap opera As The World Turns and Audrey Hepburn in the TV series The Audrey Hepburn Story.

The American entertainer debuted in a TV show, playing Alison Martin in Court & Order in 1997. Her breakthrough came in 2003 when she appeared in the film Mystic River. However, she gained more fame when she starred in the TV series Shameless as Fiona Gallagher.

Here is a list of some of the movies and TV shows she has been featured in.

Year Movies/TV show Role 2024 The Crowded Room Candy 2022 Angelyne Angelyne 2018 That's Harassment Journalist 2014 You're Not You Bec 2014 Before I Disappear Maggie 2011 Inside Christina Perasso 2006 Poseidon Jennifer Ramsey 2002 Passionada Vicky Amonte 2000 It Had to Be You Young Girl 1997 Law & Order Alison Martin

The famous actress has directed TV series such as Modern Love, Shameless, and Animal Kingdom. She has also worked as a producer on TV shows like Three Women, Angelyne, Comet, and the podcast series Alligator Candy.

The singer released her debut album, Inside Out, in 2007, which peaked at 199 on the US Billboard 200. Later the same year, she released a trio of Christmas songs on the EP Carol on the Bells.

In 2013, she released her second album, Sentimental Journey, a collection of Warner Bros' song covers from the 20s and 60s. The album reached 92 on the US Billboard charts and was number one in Jazz Albums. Some of her hit tracks include:

All I Ask of You

Angel of Music

Think of Me

Show Me Down

The Point Of No Return

All I Do Is Dream of You

Don't Stop Now

High

The Great Divide

Been Too Long

Actress Fiona Gallagher is also an activist. At a young age, she became a Youth AIDS ambassador. In 2008, she participated in raising breast cancer awareness.

Who is Emmy Rossum’s husband?

Actress Emmy and Sam Esmail arrive at the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. Photo: Axelle

Source: Getty Images

The Shameless actress is married to Sam Esmail, a film and TV producer, director, and screenwriter. They dated for two years and got engaged in August 2015. Emmy and Sam tied the knot on 29 May 2017 at a Reform Synagogue in New York City, USA. The couple has two children: a daughter born in May 2021 and a son born in April 2023.

The singer was previously married to Justin Siegel. They exchanged their marriage vows on 17 February 2008. Their union didn't last long, as they divorced on 28 December 2010 due to irreconcilable differences.

Emmy Rossum's height and weight

The singer is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 121 pounds (55 kilograms).

FAQs

What is Emmy Rossum's net worth? He has an alleged net worth of $12 million. Who is Emmy Rossum? She is an American actress, singer, songwriter, director, and producer. What is Emmy Rossum known for? She is best known for playing Fiona Gallagher in the TV series Shameless. How old is Emmy Rossum? The actress is 37 years old as of August 2024, having been born on 12 September 1986. Who are Emmy Rossum's kids? She has two children: a daughter born in May 2021 and a son born in April 2023. Where does Emmy Rossum come from? The American singer hails from Brooklyn, New York, United States. Who is Emmy Rossum's husband? Her husband is called Sam Esmail. What is Emmy Rossum’s height? She is 5 feet and 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall.

Emmy Rossum’s net worth reflects her success as an actress and singer. She is best known for portraying Fiona Gallagher in the TV series Shameless from 2011 to 2019. The actress currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

