President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has announced that the Eid al-Adha holiday will be extended to nine days for public sector employees

The decision, made after a Cabinet meeting in Ankara, grants extra administrative leave to lengthen the official holiday period

The extended break is expected to support family visits, travel, and boost domestic tourism during one of the most important religious holidays

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan confirmed on Monday that the upcoming Qurban Bayram, also known as Eid al-Adha, holiday will be extended to nine days for public sector employees.

The announcement was made following a Cabinet meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.

Erdoğan extends Eid al-Adha holiday to nine days for public employees. Photo credit: Mehmet Ali Ozcan/Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Eid al-Adha dates and administrative leave

Eid al-Adha will be observed from May 27 to May 30. Under the new arrangement, public employees will begin their holiday on the afternoon of May 26. Erdoğan explained that an extra one and a half days of administrative leave will be granted before the holiday, effectively designating Monday as a full day off and Tuesday morning as administrative leave.

This adjustment creates a continuous nine-day holiday period, allowing workers more time to rest, travel, and spend with family.

Boost to travel and tourism

According to DailySabah, the extended break is expected to encourage family visits during one of the most significant religious holidays. It is also anticipated to boost domestic tourism and economic activity in popular holiday destinations.

What is Eid Al Adha?

Eid al-Adha, also known as Qurban Bayram, is one of the most important religious festivals in Islam. It commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son in obedience to God, before God provided a ram as a substitute.

The festival is marked by special prayers, charitable giving, and the ritual sacrifice of animals such as sheep, goats, or cattle, with the meat shared among family, friends, and those in need. Eid al-Adha also coincides with the annual Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, which is a central pillar of Islam.

Families gather to celebrate, exchange greetings, and strengthen bonds during the holiday. In many countries, including Turkey, the occasion is recognised with public holidays, allowing people time to travel and visit loved ones. Beyond its religious significance, Eid al-Adha is a time of community, generosity, and reflection on faith and gratitude.

Extended Eid al-Adha holiday boosts domestic tourism and family travel. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Eid Al-Adha 2026: How muslims will observe the festival

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians are preparing for one of the most significant Islamic celebrations of the year as Eid Al-Adha approaches.

The festival, which commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son in obedience to Allah, provides an opportunity for spiritual reflection, communal prayer, and family gatherings.

The exact dates for 2026 are expected to depend on the sighting of the moon, but astronomical calculations suggest that Arafah Day will fall on Tuesday, May 26, followed by Eid Al-Adha on Wednesday, May 2, Gulf News reported. The Nigerian government traditionally recognises both Eid Al-Adha day and the day after it as public holidays.

Source: Legit.ng