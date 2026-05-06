Diego Simeone clashed with Arsenal director Andrea Berta during stoppage time after reacting to touchline gestures

The incident was made more intense by the long-standing professional relationship between Simeone and Berta

Arsenal secured a 1-0 win on the night and a 2-1 aggregate victory to reach the Champions League final

Diego Simeone was at the centre of a heated touchline incident with Andrea Berta as Arsenal defeated Atletico Madrid to book their place in the UEFA Champions League final on Tuesday, May 5.

A late goal from Bukayo Saka secured a 1-0 win on the night and a 2-1 aggregate victory, sending Arsenal into their first final in nearly two decades. But the closing moments were anything but calm.

Diego Simeone was involved in a touchline altercation with Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta in the final moments of a tense Champions League semi-final tie. Photo by Marc Atkins/Alex Burstow

Source: Getty Images

With tension building and the clock ticking down, emotions rose over on the touchline in a moment that quickly became one of the night’s biggest talking points.

According to Football London, the flashpoint came deep into added time. As Arsenal held firm under pressure, Berta was seen gesturing towards the referee, urging him to bring the game to an end.

His animated signals, including pointing to an imaginary watch, were clearly aimed at highlighting that stoppage time had already been played.

That did not sit well with Simeone as the Atletico boss reacted instantly, charging towards Berta and pushing him back towards the tunnel area.

The situation threatened to escalate before the fourth official and members of both benches stepped in to separate the two men.

The incident capped off a chaotic finish that also saw multiple bookings handed out, including yellow cards for both managers and players on either side.

Arsenal hold firm to secure narrow victory

While the touchline clash grabbed attention, the result on the pitch told its own story.

Mikel Arteta’s side showed discipline and resilience to see out the game.

Arsenal secured a place in the showpiece final thanks to a huge goal from Bukayo Saka, which secured a 1-0 win on Tuesday night. Photo by MB Media

Source: Getty Images

Against an Atletico team known for their physical approach and ability to disrupt rhythm, Arsenal matched that intensity.

Every clearance in the final minutes was met with loud reactions from the Emirates crowd as the home side dug deep to protect their lead.

Saka’s goal proved decisive, but it was the defensive effort in the closing stages that ultimately carried Arsenal through.

The win sets up a final against either Paris Saint-Germain or Bayern Munich, with the chance to win the club’s first Champions League title now within reach.

Past relationship adds edge to confrontation

What made the incident more striking was the history between Simeone and Berta.

The two worked closely together at Atletico Madrid for over a decade, building one of the most competitive teams in European football.

During that time, Simeone and Berta secured major honours for Atletico Madrid, including La Liga titles and European trophies.

According to Sport Bible, Berta, widely respected in football circles, played a key role in shaping Atletico’s squad during that period before making the move to Arsenal.

Despite their shared success, they never managed to win the Champions League together, falling short in two finals.

That history added a personal layer to the confrontation. What might have been a routine exchange in another context carried more weight given their past connection.

Supercomputer predicts Champions League winner

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Opta's supercomputer has predicted the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League winner after Arsenal beat Atletico Madrid to reach the final.

The Gunners’ chances of winning the trophy jumped up to 52.05% immediately after the final whistle went off, making them instant favourites.

Source: Legit.ng