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ADC or NDC: Full List of Senators, Reps Who Have Resigned After Obi/Kwankwaso's Decision
Politics

ADC or NDC: Full List of Senators, Reps Who Have Resigned After Obi/Kwankwaso's Decision

by  Bada Yusuf
3 min read
  • The Senate and the House of Representatives were shaken following a mass resignation of lawmakers from the ADC on Tuesday, May 5
  • The development came 48 hours after Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso decided to dump the coalition for the NDC in the pursuit of their presidential ambition
  • Four senators and 18 members of the House of Representatives dumped the ADC and joined the former presidential candidates in the NDC, except 1 senator and 1 Reps member, who joined another party

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The defection of Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso, the 2023 presidential candidates of the Labour Party and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2027 elections has led to mass exodus in the national assembly.

Obi and Kwankwaso made strong statements in the 2023 elections after gathering unprecedented votes, but like their counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the opposition leaders decided to work together to sack President Bola Tinubu, the winner of the last general elections, in 2027.

Read also

Breaking: Tension as over 10 reps dump ADC as details emerge

The full list of the senators and House of Representatives members who resigned from the ADC after the defection of Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso from the party to the NDC.
List of senators and Reps members who resigned from ADC after Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso's defections to the NDC Photo Credit: @KwankwasoRM
Source: Twitter

The trajectory of Obi, Kwankwaso, to NDC

In actualising their desire, the opposition leader decided to work together and produce a unified candidate through a coalition that was started by Atiku. The coalition subsequently adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as its political platform, and Atiku, Obi and Kwankwaso joined the party, as well as their supporters.

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However, not long after, Obi and Kwankwaso dumped the ADC for the NDC, potentially planning to work together and be on the ballot ahead of the poll. Their decisions were widely followed by mass defection in the Senate and the House of Representatives.

According to Vanguard, no less than four senators resigned from their party and joined the ADC and the Labour Party. In the House of Representatives, 18 members announced their resignation from the ADC and joined another party. Among the 18 Reps members, 17 of them dumped the ADC for the NDC, while Leke Abejide dumped the party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (ADC).

Read also

2027 elections: 2 predictions about Peter Obi that have come to pass

Below is the breakdown of the defections.

List of senators who resigned

S/N

Name

Senatorial District

Old Party

New Party

1

Enyinnaya Abaribe

Abia South

ADC

Labour Party

2

Victor Umeh

Anambra Central

ADC

NDC

3

Rufai Hanga

Kano Central

NNPP

NDC

List of House of Reps members who resigned

S/N

Name of Lawmaker

Constituency

Old Party

New Party

1

Yusuf Umar Datti

Kura/Madobi/Garun Mallam

ADC

NDC

2

Harris Okonkwo

Idemili North/Idemili

ADC

NDC

3

Sani Adamu

Minjibir/Ungogo, Kano

ADC

NDC

4

Thaddeus Attah

Eti-Osa, Lagos

ADC

NDC

5

George Ozodinobi

Njikoka/Anaocha/Dunukofia

ADC

NDC

6

Lilian Obiageli

Awka North/Awka South

ADC

NDC

7

Oluwaseyi Sowunmi

Ojo, Lagos

ADC

NDC

8

Peter Anekwe

Anambra East/West

ADC

NDC

9

Zakari Umar Mukhtari

Tarauni, Kano

ADC

NDC

10

George Olawande

Amuwo Odofin, Lagos

ADC

NDC

11

Murphy Osaro Omoruyi

Egor/Ikpoba-Okha

ADC

NDC

12

Umezuruike Munachim

Port Harcourt I

ADC

NDC

13

Emeka Idu

Onitsha North/South

ADC

NDC

14

Jesse Onuakalusi

Oshodi-Isolo

ADC

NDC

15

Ifeanyi Uzokwe

Nnewi North/South/Ekwusigo

ADC

NDC

16

Afam Ogene

Ogbaru, Anambra

ADC

NDC

17

Kamilu Ado

Wudil/Garko

ADC

NDC

Read also

NDC zones its presidential ticket as Obi, Kwankwaso defect to opposition party

The National Assembly was shaken after several lawmakers dumped the ADC for the NDC following the defection of Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso.
National Assembly shakes with mass defection after Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso jumped from ADC to NDC Photo Credit: @KwankwasoRM
Source: Twitter

INEC takes reverses on ADC crisis

Legit.ng earlier reported that INEC reversed its decision to derecognise the leadership of David Mark, the former Senate president, in the ADC.

The decision came hours after the Supreme Court set aside the ruling of the Court of Appeal regarding the crisis rocking the ADC leadership.

INEC had earlier removed Mark’s name as party chairman from its website, but it reappeared after the Supreme Court ruling.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Bada Yusuf avatar

Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Bola TinubuPeter ObiRabiu Musa KwankwasoArewaNigerian Presidency
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