ADC or NDC: Full List of Senators, Reps Who Have Resigned After Obi/Kwankwaso's Decision
- The Senate and the House of Representatives were shaken following a mass resignation of lawmakers from the ADC on Tuesday, May 5
- The development came 48 hours after Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso decided to dump the coalition for the NDC in the pursuit of their presidential ambition
- Four senators and 18 members of the House of Representatives dumped the ADC and joined the former presidential candidates in the NDC, except 1 senator and 1 Reps member, who joined another party
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The defection of Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso, the 2023 presidential candidates of the Labour Party and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2027 elections has led to mass exodus in the national assembly.
Obi and Kwankwaso made strong statements in the 2023 elections after gathering unprecedented votes, but like their counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the opposition leaders decided to work together to sack President Bola Tinubu, the winner of the last general elections, in 2027.
The trajectory of Obi, Kwankwaso, to NDC
In actualising their desire, the opposition leader decided to work together and produce a unified candidate through a coalition that was started by Atiku. The coalition subsequently adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as its political platform, and Atiku, Obi and Kwankwaso joined the party, as well as their supporters.
However, not long after, Obi and Kwankwaso dumped the ADC for the NDC, potentially planning to work together and be on the ballot ahead of the poll. Their decisions were widely followed by mass defection in the Senate and the House of Representatives.
According to Vanguard, no less than four senators resigned from their party and joined the ADC and the Labour Party. In the House of Representatives, 18 members announced their resignation from the ADC and joined another party. Among the 18 Reps members, 17 of them dumped the ADC for the NDC, while Leke Abejide dumped the party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (ADC).
Below is the breakdown of the defections.
List of senators who resigned
S/N
Name
Senatorial District
Old Party
New Party
1
Enyinnaya Abaribe
Abia South
ADC
Labour Party
2
Victor Umeh
Anambra Central
ADC
NDC
3
Rufai Hanga
Kano Central
NNPP
NDC
List of House of Reps members who resigned
S/N
Name of Lawmaker
Constituency
Old Party
New Party
1
Yusuf Umar Datti
Kura/Madobi/Garun Mallam
ADC
NDC
2
Harris Okonkwo
Idemili North/Idemili
ADC
NDC
3
Sani Adamu
Minjibir/Ungogo, Kano
ADC
NDC
4
Thaddeus Attah
Eti-Osa, Lagos
ADC
NDC
5
George Ozodinobi
Njikoka/Anaocha/Dunukofia
ADC
NDC
6
Lilian Obiageli
Awka North/Awka South
ADC
NDC
7
Oluwaseyi Sowunmi
Ojo, Lagos
ADC
NDC
8
Peter Anekwe
Anambra East/West
ADC
NDC
9
Zakari Umar Mukhtari
Tarauni, Kano
ADC
NDC
10
George Olawande
Amuwo Odofin, Lagos
ADC
NDC
11
Murphy Osaro Omoruyi
Egor/Ikpoba-Okha
ADC
NDC
12
Umezuruike Munachim
Port Harcourt I
ADC
NDC
13
Emeka Idu
Onitsha North/South
ADC
NDC
14
Jesse Onuakalusi
Oshodi-Isolo
ADC
NDC
15
Ifeanyi Uzokwe
Nnewi North/South/Ekwusigo
ADC
NDC
16
Afam Ogene
Ogbaru, Anambra
ADC
NDC
17
Kamilu Ado
Wudil/Garko
ADC
NDC
INEC takes reverses on ADC crisis
Legit.ng earlier reported that INEC reversed its decision to derecognise the leadership of David Mark, the former Senate president, in the ADC.
The decision came hours after the Supreme Court set aside the ruling of the Court of Appeal regarding the crisis rocking the ADC leadership.
INEC had earlier removed Mark’s name as party chairman from its website, but it reappeared after the Supreme Court ruling.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng