The Senate and the House of Representatives were shaken following a mass resignation of lawmakers from the ADC on Tuesday, May 5

The development came 48 hours after Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso decided to dump the coalition for the NDC in the pursuit of their presidential ambition

Four senators and 18 members of the House of Representatives dumped the ADC and joined the former presidential candidates in the NDC, except 1 senator and 1 Reps member, who joined another party

The defection of Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso, the 2023 presidential candidates of the Labour Party and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2027 elections has led to mass exodus in the national assembly.

Obi and Kwankwaso made strong statements in the 2023 elections after gathering unprecedented votes, but like their counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the opposition leaders decided to work together to sack President Bola Tinubu, the winner of the last general elections, in 2027.

List of senators and Reps members who resigned from ADC after Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso's defections to the NDC Photo Credit: @KwankwasoRM

Source: Twitter

The trajectory of Obi, Kwankwaso, to NDC

In actualising their desire, the opposition leader decided to work together and produce a unified candidate through a coalition that was started by Atiku. The coalition subsequently adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as its political platform, and Atiku, Obi and Kwankwaso joined the party, as well as their supporters.

However, not long after, Obi and Kwankwaso dumped the ADC for the NDC, potentially planning to work together and be on the ballot ahead of the poll. Their decisions were widely followed by mass defection in the Senate and the House of Representatives.

According to Vanguard, no less than four senators resigned from their party and joined the ADC and the Labour Party. In the House of Representatives, 18 members announced their resignation from the ADC and joined another party. Among the 18 Reps members, 17 of them dumped the ADC for the NDC, while Leke Abejide dumped the party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (ADC).

Below is the breakdown of the defections.

List of senators who resigned

S/N Name Senatorial District Old Party New Party 1 Enyinnaya Abaribe Abia South ADC Labour Party 2 Victor Umeh Anambra Central ADC NDC 3 Rufai Hanga Kano Central NNPP NDC

List of House of Reps members who resigned

S/N Name of Lawmaker Constituency Old Party New Party 1 Yusuf Umar Datti Kura/Madobi/Garun Mallam ADC NDC 2 Harris Okonkwo Idemili North/Idemili ADC NDC 3 Sani Adamu Minjibir/Ungogo, Kano ADC NDC 4 Thaddeus Attah Eti-Osa, Lagos ADC NDC 5 George Ozodinobi Njikoka/Anaocha/Dunukofia ADC NDC 6 Lilian Obiageli Awka North/Awka South ADC NDC 7 Oluwaseyi Sowunmi Ojo, Lagos ADC NDC 8 Peter Anekwe Anambra East/West ADC NDC 9 Zakari Umar Mukhtari Tarauni, Kano ADC NDC 10 George Olawande Amuwo Odofin, Lagos ADC NDC 11 Murphy Osaro Omoruyi Egor/Ikpoba-Okha ADC NDC 12 Umezuruike Munachim Port Harcourt I ADC NDC 13 Emeka Idu Onitsha North/South ADC NDC 14 Jesse Onuakalusi Oshodi-Isolo ADC NDC 15 Ifeanyi Uzokwe Nnewi North/South/Ekwusigo ADC NDC 16 Afam Ogene Ogbaru, Anambra ADC NDC 17 Kamilu Ado Wudil/Garko ADC NDC

National Assembly shakes with mass defection after Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso jumped from ADC to NDC Photo Credit: @KwankwasoRM

Source: Twitter

INEC takes reverses on ADC crisis

Legit.ng earlier reported that INEC reversed its decision to derecognise the leadership of David Mark, the former Senate president, in the ADC.

The decision came hours after the Supreme Court set aside the ruling of the Court of Appeal regarding the crisis rocking the ADC leadership.

INEC had earlier removed Mark’s name as party chairman from its website, but it reappeared after the Supreme Court ruling.

Source: Legit.ng