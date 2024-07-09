What is Flo Rida's net worth in 2024? What happened to him?

Tramar Lacel Dillard, best known by his stage name Flo Rida, is a rapper, singer and songwriter from the United States. He gained immense popularity after releasing his debut album, Mail on Sunday, which featured the chart-topping single Low with T-Pain. He has also released numerous other hit songs, such as Whistle and Right Round. Discover Flo Rida’s net worth and some lesser-known facts about him.

Flo Rida attends a cocktail reception in Miami Beach, Florida (L). The rapper at The Rainbow Room in New York City (R). Photo: Slaven Vlasic, Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Flo Rida is an American rapper who has made quite a name for himself in the music industry with his hit singles, such as Low and Whistle. He has sold over 80 million records worldwide, making him among the best-selling music artists. His debut album, Mail on Sunday, rose to #4 spot on the U.S. Billboard chart.

Profile summary

Full name Tramar Lacel Dillard Famous as Flo Rida Gender Male Date of birth 16 September 1979 Age 44 years old (as of July 2024) Zodiac Virgo Place of birth Miami Gardens, Florida, United States Current residence Miami, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in inches 6’3’' Height in centimetres 191 Weight in pounds 203 Weight in kilograms 92 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings Seven Relationship status Single Children 1 School Miami Carol City Senior High School University University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Profession Rapper, singer, songwriter Net worth $30 million–$50 million Instagram @official_flo X (Twitter) Facebook

What is Flo Rida’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wealthy Gorilla and The Richest, the American rapper has an estimated net worth of between $30 million and $50 million.

How does Flo Rida make his money? The American singer generates income from various entertainment endeavours, especially his contributions to the hip-hop genre. His music sales, streaming revenue, especially on YouTube and Spotify, touring, concert performances and endorsement deals form the backbone of his wealth. He also has an eyewear line.

Top 5 facts about Flo Rida. Photo: Scott Legato/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Flo Rida's age and background

How old is Flo Rida? The Miami-based entertainer is 44 years old as of 2024. When was Flo Rida born? He was born on 16 September 1979. His zodiac sign is Virgo.

Flo Rida was born in Miami Gardens, Florida, United States, where he currently resides. He is an American national of African-American. The singer grew up alongside seven sisters, the youngest of whom is his twin. One of his sisters, Julia, died of bronchitis. In an interview with MTV, Flo Rida reflected on the tragic death of his sister. He said:

One day, my boy called me up and was like 'Man, your sister passed away. And when that happened, it really took me to a whole other level, like...Her name was Julia, and I was very close to her, and I told myself that I was going to do this for my sister.

Flo Rida completed his high school education at Miami Carol City Senior High School in 1988. He later enrolled at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where he studied international business management for two months. He also attended Barry University for two months.

Career

Flo Rida at iHeartRadio 106.1 KISS FM's Jingle Ball 2023 presented by Capital One at Dickies Arena on 28 November 2023 in Fort Worth, Texas. Photo: Richard Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

Flo Rida began his professional music career in ninth grade after he joined an amateur rap group called the GroundHoggz. He became famous for his numerous collaborations with influential artists such as Rick Ross, Trick Daddy, Trina, and Dre. He signed with Poe Boy Records and released his debut album Mail on Sunday, on 18 March 2008.

The album reached number four in the US and included his hit single Low, featuring T-Pain, which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. His subsequent albums, including R.O.O.T.S. and Only One Flo (Part 1), featured hits like Right Round, Sugar, Club Can't Handle Me, and Turn Around (5, 4, 3, 2, 1).

Florida’s fourth album, Wild Ones, was released on 3 July 2012. Its debut single, Good Feeling, was released on 29 August 2011 and peaked at number 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming Flo Rida's sixth top-ten and fourth top-five single on the chart. In 2015, Flo Rida released an EP entitled My House. Below is a list of some of Flo Rida’s popular songs:

Right Round

Low

Whistle

Good feeling

I cry

My house

Wild Ones

Sugar

Turn Around

Cake

Let It Roll

Aside from music, Flo Rida has also ventured into business. In 2009, he founded a management company, Strong Arm Productions, with long-time friend and manager Lee 'Freezy' Prince. The following year, he established his record label, International Music Group.

Is Flo Rida Married?

Flo Rida at iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One at The Kia Forum on 1 December 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Kovac

Source: Getty Images

The Low hitmaker is not married and has never been married before. He is seemingly single at the moment. However, he has been romantically linked to various women in the entertainment industry.

The rapper reportedly dated Melyssa Ford from 2011 to 2012, Eva Marcille from 2010 to 2011, Brandy Norwood from 2009 to 2010, Brenda Song in 2009, and Phoenix White from 2007 to 2008.

Does Flo Rida have kids?

He has a son named Zohar Paxton from his previous relationship with Alexis Adams. Flo Rida’s son was born in September 2016 and is 7 years old as of 2024. He has a neurological condition called hydrocephalus, which causes an abnormal accumulation of cerebrospinal fluid within cavities in the brain.

What happened to Flo Rida?

On 18 January 2023, the singer was awarded $82.6 million by a Florida jury in his lawsuit against Celsius, the maker of energy drinks with whom Flo Rida had an endorsement deal, serving as a brand ambassador from 2014 to 2018.

Alongside his production company, Strong Arm Productions, they claimed that Celsius breached their contract and attempted to hide their money.

What is Flo Rida’s height?

The American rapper is 6 feet 3 inches, or 191 centimetres, tall and weighs approximately 203 pounds or 92 kilograms.

FAQs

What is Flo Rida doing now? Flo Rida is still active in his music career. What is Flo Rida's biggest hit? He is best known for his single Low, released on 9 October 2007. What is Flo Rida’s nationality? The rapper is American. What is Flo Rida’s real name? His real name is Tramar Lacel Dillard. What is Flo Rida’s age? The rapper is 44 years old as of 2024. He was born on 16 September 1979. Who is Flo Rida’s wife? The rapper is neither married nor in any romantic relationship with anyone at the moment. Does Flo Rida have children? He has a son named Zohar Paxton, born in September 2016. What is Flo Rida’s net worth? The Low hitmaker has an alleged net worth of between $30 million and $50 million. What is Flo Rida’s height? The rapper is 6 feet 3 inches or 191 centimetres tall.

Flo Rida’s net worth makes him among the wealthiest people in the music scene. The rapper has been in the music industry for over two decades and has released numerous songs and albums.

