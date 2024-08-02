Cyndi Lauper's net worth (2024): why did she stop singing, and where is she now?

Cynthia Lauper is a singer, songwriter, actress, and activist from the United States. She is widely known for her album Memphis Blues. Lauper's debut album, She's So Unusual, had four top-five songs on the Billboard Hot 100. What is Cynthia Lauper's net worth?

Cyndi Lauper at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California (L). The singer at Winter Garden Theater in New York City (R). Photo: Randy Shropshire, Jamie McCarthy (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Cynthia Lauper's net worth has grown tremendously, thanks to notable music achievements such as 11 albums. She debuted her music career in 1977 and has been in the music industry for over four decades. The American singer has released hits like Girls Just Want to Have Fun, Time After Time, and All Through the Night. Why did she stop singing, and where is she now?

Profile summary

Full name Cynthia Ann Stephanie Lauper Nickname Cyndi Lauper Gender Female Date of birth 22 June 1953 Age 71 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Brooklyn, New York City, USA Current residence New York City, New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'2" Height in centimetres 161 Weight in pounds 115 Weight in kilograms 52 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Mother Catrine Lauper Father Fred Lauper Siblings 2 Marital status Married Spouse David Thornton ​ Children 1 School Richmond Hill High School College Johnson State College Profession Singer, songwriter, producer, actress, activist Net worth $50 million Instagram @cyndilauper Facebook

What is Cynthia Lauper's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, ScottMax, HotNewHipHop and other similar sources, the singer is allegedly worth $50 million. She makes her money primarily from her music career, having sold over 50 million records worldwide. Lauper is also an actress and has appeared in films like Vibes, The Opportunists and Off and Running.

Cyndi Lauper's background

Cynthia Ann Stephanie Lauper is 71 years old as of 2024. She was born on 22 June 1953, and her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Five facts about Cyndi Lauper. Photo: Patrick McMullan/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

The record producer was born to Catrine and Fred Lauper in Brooklyn, New York City, United States. She is an American national of Swiss-German-Italian ethnicity. Her father, Fred, was of Swiss-German descent, while her mother, Catrine, was Italian.

Cyndi grew up in Ozone Park alongside her two siblings, a sister named Ellen and a brother named Fred.

Cyndi Lauper attended Richmond Hill High School, where she was expelled. However, she later earned her GED. She ran away from her abusive stepfather and later joined Johnson State College in Vermont, Canada, where she studied art.

Career

Cynthia Lauper is a singer, songwriter, actress, and activist. She debuted in the early '70s, performing as the lead vocalist for cover bands like Doc West and Flyer. After damaging her vocals, the singer took a break from singing for a year. She regained her voice and formed a band named Blue Angel alongside John Turi.

The band broke up, and she released her first solo album, She's So Unusual, in October 1983. The album was a hit worldwide, peaking at No. 4 in the US charts. Lauper has released 11 albums, including The Body Acoustic, At Last, Sisters of Avalon, and Shine.

The talented singer has received numerous accolades, including the 1985 Grammy and MTV Video Music Awards. She has appeared on the covers of the world's largest publications, such as Rolling Stone, Time, Newsweek, and People.

Besides music, Cynthia is also an actress. She made her film debut in 1988 when she appeared in the comedy Vibes alongside Jeff Goldblum and Julian Sands. The American actress produced the film's soundtrack, Hole in My Heart (All the Way to China). She has been featured in numerous movies and TV shows, such as Life with Mikey, Mrs Parker and the Vicious Circle, Bones, and 30 Rock.

Lauper is also an activist. She joined the USA for Africa's famine-relief fund in 1985, releasing the single We Are the World. The single has sold over 20 million copies to date. The singer has also been a supporter of LGBTQ rights throughout her career.

Who is Cyndi Lauper's husband?

Cyndi Lauper is married to David Thornton. The couple met in the early 1990s at the set of the film Off and Running. They hit it off immediately and tied the knot on 24 November 1991. Speaking to the Independent, she said:

The movie was like a vacation from myself, a way to get lost in work and forget who I was. Then I met David, and everything changed.

David Thornton is an actor from the United States. He is widely recognised for appearing in films and TV shows like John Q, Law & Order, The Notebook, Home Alone 3 and The Other Woman.

The couple have accompanied each other in many public events. During Cyndi's Hollywood Walk Of Fame ceremony in 2016, she had nice things to say about her husband. She told Vanity Fair:

My husband became the strong arm of the family. He was very much there. He's so wildly talented; he understands stories so well.

Who is Cyndi Lauper's son?

The American singer-songwriter has a son named Declyn Wallace Thornton Lauper, born on 19 November 1997. Declyn has taken after his mother and is a singer. He has released several songs under the name Dex Lauper. In 2013, he appeared on his mom's reality show, Cyndi Lauper: Still So Unusual, on WE TV.

In 2022, he made headlines after he was arrested in New York City. According to People magazine, he was allegedly found in a stolen Mercedes Benz C350. Dex Lauper pleaded guilty in Manhattan Criminal Court and was ordered to do five days of community service. According to the New York Post, he spoke shortly after his case, saying:

It's definitely a blessing the case is over.

Where is Cyndi Lauper now?

The American music star released a documentary titled Let the Canary Sing on 31 May 2024. Alison Ellwood directed the documentary, which is about Cyndi's career. On 29 June 2024, she performed at the Glastonbury Festival in England, United Kingdom.

Lauper announced that she would hold a series of concerts before retiring from touring. She is planning a farewell tour for her Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, starting on 18 October 2024 in Montreal, Canada, and ending on 28 February 2025 in Paris, France.

Are Madonna and Cyndi Lauper friends?

Fans pitted the two against each other at the height of their careers. Regardless of the fan-fueled feud, the singer believes Madonna wasn't her biggest fan. However, in an interview published on 4 June 2024, she spoke to The New York Times and reflected on what could have been between her and Madonna. She said:

It was like apples and oranges. I would have liked to have a friend.

FAQs

Who is Cyndi Lauper? She is an American singer, songwriter, record producer, actress and activist. Where is Cyndi Lauper from? She hails from Brooklyn, New York City, United States. How many albums has Cyndi Lauper sold? She has sold over 50 million albums throughout her career. Why did Cyndi Lauper stop singing? She stopped singing for a year in 1977 after damaging her vocal cords but regained thanks to her vocal coach Katie Agresta. Who is Cyndi Lauper's husband? The American activist is married to American actor David Thornton. How much is Cyndi Lauper worth? The singer is allegedly worth $50 million. How did Cyndi Lauper make her money? She made her money through singing and acting careers. What is Cyndi Lauper's age? Lauper is 71 years old as of 2024. She was born on 22 June 1953.

Cyndi Lauper's net worth is a testament to his determination and talent. She has amassed her wealth from her long music career spanning over four decades. The American singer is also an actress and activist. She is married to David Thornton, and they have a son named Declyn Wallace Thornton.

