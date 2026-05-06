A Sierra Leonean known for his accurate football predictions has forecasted the result of the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg match between Bayern Munich and PSG

Before now, the man, identified as Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh, had correctly predicted the outcome of 15 football matches

The second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain takes place today, May 6, at the Allianz Arena

Hours before the kick-off of the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg clash between Bayern Munich and PSG, a Sierra Leonean man, Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh, known for his accurate predictions, has made public his forecast of the game.

Raheem had in the past accurately forecasted the outcomes of 15 football matches, including games at the last African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh predicts a win for Bayern Munich against PSG. Photo Credit: Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh, UEFA Champions League

Source: Facebook

Bayern Munich hosts PSG in the UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg on Wednesday, May 6, at the Allianz Arena after an epic 5-4 first-leg win for PSG.

Man's prediction of Bayern vs PSG match

In a Facebook post on May 6, Raheem predicted that the tie would be an interesting one, but would produce fewer goals this time around.

According to Raheem, both teams would score, but it is Bayern that would emerge victorious after the game and book their spot in the UEFA Champions League final. He wrote:

"Bayern vs PSG. Interesting as it should be. This time with few goals and a more defensive structured approach, we will be served appropriately. Both teams will score but the Bavarians will be in the finale."

Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh predicts a defeat for PSG against Bayern Munich. Photo Credit: Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh

Source: Facebook

See his Facebook post below:

Bayern vs PSG: Man's prediction stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's UCL semi-final second-leg prediction below:

Afolabi Sherif said:

"Thanks for supporting Bayern; Arsenal will find it easier to win the trophy compared to playing PSG."

Samuel Sampson said:

"Lies everywhere.....

"PSG is the team to beat in world football."

Emmanuel Eduwama Deprof said:

"PSG is going to the final. I don't know why Barcelona fans don't like PSG?"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a mysterious cat had predicted the team that would join Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League final.

Supercomputer predicts UCL finalist

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a supercomputer had predicted the team to reach the UEFA Champions League final between Bayern Munich and PSG.

Bukayo Saka’s first-half goal helped Arsenal defeat Atletico Madrid 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium, 2-1 on aggregate, to reach their first final in 20 years. According to The Analyst, Opta's supercomputer has predicted which team will join Arsenal in the Champions League final between PSG and Bayern.

PSG, having won the first leg 5-4, are backed to win again tonight with a 27.2% chance, while Bayern Munich have a 52.7% chance of winning the individual match; a draw, which favours PSG, has a 20.1% chance of happening. Paris Saint-Germain progressed to the next round overall in 57.8% of the 10,000 simulations run by the supercomputer, while Bayern have a 42.2% chance.

Source: Legit.ng