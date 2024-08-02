Timbaland's net worth (2024): what is he doing now?

Timbaland is a record producer, rapper, singer, songwriter, and DJ from the United States. He gained immense prominence in 1998 following the release of his first solo album, Tim's Bio: Life From Da Bassment. His notable hits include The Way I Are, Apologize, and Cry Me A River. What is Timbaland’s net worth?

Timbaland attends the 2014 Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year Award gala (L). The singer performs at the Chime For Change Concert (R). Photo: Kris Connor, Ian Gavan (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Timbaland’s career journey began in 1994 as a DJ. He gradually transitioned to music production, songwriting, and singing and has released three studio albums with numerous hits. As a music producer, he has worked with big-name artists such as Jay Z, Keri Hilson, Justin Timberlake, Nelly Furtado, and Missy Elliot. Timbaland’s net worth has significantly increased over the years, baffling many people.

Profile summary

Full name Timothy Zachery Mosley Nickname Timbaland Gender Male Date of birth 10 March 1972 Age 52 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Norfolk, Virginia, United States Current residence Coral Gables, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 200 Weight in kilograms 91 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Latrice Mosley Father Garland Mosley Siblings 2 Marital status Married Partner Monique Idlett Children 3 School Salem High School Profession Record producer, rapper, singer Net worth $85 million Instagram @timbaland X (Twitter) @Timbaland Facebook

Timbaland's net worth

Timbaland is an American rapper considered one of the wealthiest rappers, according to Ledger Note. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wealthy Gorilla, and Market Realist, the rapper’s net worth is alleged to be $85 million as of 2024.

The rapper has acquired wealth through earnings from his music career, including record sales, royalties, and tours. He has reportedly sold over 4 million albums worldwide. Timbaland also owns multiple businesses, including:

Mosley Music Group

Le Sutra Liqueur

Ape-In Productions

Verzuz

Beatclub

Timbaland’s houses

Where does Timbaland live now? The rapper currently resides in Coral Gables, Florida. He purchased his luxury mansion in December 2019, paying nearly $8 million. It is an 8,600-square-foot house with seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a heated in-ground pool, and a three-car garage.

In 2004, Timbaland acquired a 10,689-square-foot house in Miami, Florida, for $3.475 million. In 2017, he listed the property for sale at $4.49 million but ended up selling much lower than the price he bought it at $1.8 million. The American rapper reportedly owns two units at a waterfront Miami high-rise, which he purchased for $8 million in 2018.

Timbaland also owns a motor home. According to HGTV, the rapper has a custom-designed motor home with deluxe features. One of its notable features is the recording studio, which the rapper can work on wherever he goes.

Timbaland’s background

Five facts about Timbaland. Photo: Chris Weeks/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Timbaland was born Timothy Zachery Mosley in Norfolk, Virginia, on 10 March 1972. His mother was Latrice, who owned a homeless shelter; his father was Garland Mosley, who worked at Amtrak. He was raised alongside his younger brother, Sebastian, and sister, Courtney Rashon, a makeup artist and author.

He attended Salem High School for his high school studies. When he was 17, he was accidentally shot by a co-worker at a restaurant and was paralysed for approximately nine months, during which he started training to be a DJ.

What is Timbaland doing now?

Timbaland is a rapper, singer, and record producer. He began his career as a DJ, known as DJ Timmy Tim, and later formed the rap group S.B.I. (Surrounded By Idiots) alongside Pharrell Williams. His breakthrough came in 1996 in his production work for Aaliyah's second studio album, One in a Million. He also achieved major success working with artists such as Missy Elliot, Jay Z, Justin Timberlake, and Nelly Furtado.

Timbaland’s debut song was Here We Come, released in November 1998. The rapper has released three studio albums: Tim's Bio: Life from da Bassment (1998), Shock Value (2007), and Shock Value II (2009). Some of his prominent hits include:

Give It to Me

Apologize

Dirt Off Your Shoulder

Cry Me A River

The Way I Are

If We Ever Meet Again

Timbaland is one of the most influential artists and producers. His innovative ability makes him relevant across different eras of music. He has won multiple entertainment awards, including four Grammy Awards.

Timbaland’s family

The Way I Are hitmaker is married to his wife, Monique Idlett. The couple tied the knot on a private island in June 2008. Timbaland’s wife, Monique Idlett, is a successful entrepreneur and has thrived in the corporate world for over six years as a co-founder and managing partner of Reign Ventures. In an interview, the record producer said this about meeting and marrying his wife:

When I first met my wife, I knew I was going to marry her because she looked like Aaliyah.

Even though they are still together, their marriage of more than 15 years has not been without hurdles. Monique has filed for divorce from the rapper multiple times. In October 2013, she filed for divorce, but a year later, they reconciled, and the divorce proceedings were dropped. Her second divorce petition was filed in July 2015, but they once again reconciled and are still together.

Does record producer Timbaland have children? He has three children: Demetrius, Frankie, and Reign. Demetrius is Monique’s son from a past relationship, while Frankie is Timbaland’s son from a past relationship. Timbaland and Monique welcomed their first child, Reign, on 27 November 2007.

What happened to Timbaland?

In 2011, Timbaland became addicted to prescription painkillers after they were prescribed to him following a root canal. He increased his intake of the drugs when pains in his right hand, shot when he was 17, intensified. Other problems, including divorce and financial constraints, at the time only worsened the drug addiction menace.

The addiction resulted in weight gain, among other problems. Without therapy and rehabilitation, he decided to quit taking the drugs. In his interview with Men’s Health, he talked about his path to recovery and battling withdrawal symptoms, saying:

One of the toughest things I’ve been through. The only things that got me through it were my kids, my girl, and the help of God keeping my mind still.

What is Timbaland’s height and weight?

Timbaland and wife Monique Idlett attend the "Amar'e Stoudemire: In The Moment" New York Premiere at Marquee in New York City. Photo: Jerritt Clark

Source: Getty Images

The Mosley Music Group boss is approximately 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall and weighs 200 pounds (91 kilograms).

Fast facts about Timbaland

When is Timbaland’s birthday? He was born on 10 March 1972 and is 52 years old as of 2024. Are Pharrell Williams and Timbaland related? Beyond working together in the music industry, Timbaland and Pharrell Williams are related as cousins. Where does Timbaland currently reside? He lives in a $8 million mansion in Coral Gables, Florida, United States. What is Timbaland doing now? He is a significant player in the music industry as a rapper, singer, and record producer. Why is Timbaland so rich? The Virginia native entertainer has multiple ventures in the music and real estate industries. His businesses include Mosley Music Group, Le Sutra Liqueur, Ape-In Productions, Verzuz, and Beatclub. Are Timbaland and Monique Idlett still together? Despite multiple divorce petitions, the couple has reconciled and remained together since their June 2008 wedding. Who are Timbaland’s children? The record producer is the father of three children: Demetrius, Frankie, and Reign.

Timbaland’s net worth reflects his success in the entertainment industry. He played a significant role in popularising R&B and hip-hop in the 1990s and 2000s and remains a relevant artist in the contemporary music era. He is married to Monique Idlett, and they have three children. The rapper resides in Coral Gables, Florida, United States.

Legit.ng recently published Dan Bongino’s biography. He is a political analyst, author, and radio show host. He was formerly a Secret Service agent and NYPD officer.

Dan Bongino has thrived in multiple careers. He has worked with various media companies and has also published several books. How much is Dan Bongino worth? Discover details of his income sources and personal life in his bio.

Source: Legit.ng