Jutta Leerdam's net worth, age, height and relationship history

Jutta Leerdam is a Dutch speed skater, model, and social media personality. She rose to fame in the sporting world in 2017 due to her excellent performance at the World Junior Speed Skating Championships. The skater also gained more prominence after starting a relationship with famous American professional boxer and social media star Jake Paul. Discover Jutta Leerdam’s net worth and more intriguing facts about her.

Jutta Leerdam waves at spectators after a race (L). The speed skater sitting at a table in a restaurant (L). Photo: @juttaleerdam on Instagram (modified by author)

Before becoming a speed skater, Jutta Leerdam spent approximately eight years playing field hockey. She later developed an interest in speed skating and has prospered in the sport on the global stage. Aside from sports, she is a fashion model with a huge social media presence. Since she has thrived on and off the field, many have been curious to know what Jutta Leerdam’s net worth is.

Profile summary

Full name Jutta Monica Leerdam Gender Female Date of birth 30 December 1998 Age 25 years old (as of August 2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth 's-Gravenzande, Netherlands Current residence Amsterdam, Netherlands Nationality Dutch Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Body measurements in inches 31-23-35 Body measurements in centimetres 79-58-89 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Monique Leerdam Father Ruud Leerdam Siblings 3 Relationship status Dating Partner Jake Paul Ex-boyfriend Koen Verweij College Hanze University of Applied Sciences Profession Speed skater, model, social media influencer Net worth $1 million–$5 million Instagram @juttaleerdam TikTok @juttaleerdam

Jutta Leerdam's net worth

According to Essentially Sports, Daily Express US, and Inside Sport, her net worth is alleged to range between $1 million and $5 million. Earnings from her professional skating career are believed to be her primary income source.

Her other source of income is modelling, and she has represented major fashion brands such as Hugo Boss and Dior. She also makes money from social media endeavours, boasting a significant audience across platforms.

Jutta Leerdam's background

The speed skater was born Jutta Monica Leerdam in 's-Gravenzande, Netherlands, to her parents, Monique and Ruud Leerdam. During an interview, she narrated how her father came up with her name, saying:

I got the name because my dad used to surf. There was a girl who won a lot, and her name is Jutta Muller. A lot of male surfers were impressed by her. She was blonde, and my dad thought, 'If I have a blonde daughter, I will name her Jutta'.

She was raised alongside three siblings: a brother, Kjeid, and two sisters, Merel and Beaudine. As for her education, Jutta Leerdam attended Hanze University of Applied Sciences between 2018 and 2023. She obtained a bachelor’s degree in marketing and economics, specialising in marketing management.

She is a Dutch national of white ethnicity. She currently resides in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

What is Jutta Leerdam’s age?

Five facts about Jutta Leerdam. Photo: @jutterleerdam on Instagram (modified by author)

The Dutch speed skater was born on 30 December 1998, and her age as of August 2024 is 25 years. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Jutta Leerdam’s career and achievements

Jutta Leerdam is a professional speed skater who began speed skating at a young age and excelled in junior categories. In 2017, she attracted global attention at the World Junior Speed Skating Championships, winning gold and silver in 1000 m and 500 m, respectively.

During a 2021 interview with Schaatsen.nl, she revealed how she remains dedicated to the sport and focused on winning competition. She said:

I focus on the positive. Sometimes, the negative does get in, but I am an open person and I discuss it immediately. I don’t bottle it up. I can express myself, and from there, I get trust from those around me again. That is nice.

The female Dutch skater began her professional career in 2018 and has represented her country in multiple competitions, winning several medals. She is undoubtedly a speed skating star specialising in 1000m, 500 m, Sprint, and Team Sprint. Below are some of her notable wins and medals.

Event Competition Medal 2022 Winter Olympics 1000 m Silver 2019 World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships Team Sprint Gold 2020 World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships 1000 m Gold 2020 World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships Team Sprint Gold 2023 World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships 1000 m Gold 2021 World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships 1000 m Silver 2023 World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships 500 m Bronze 2024 World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships 1000 m Bronze 2022 World Sprint Speed Skating Championships Sprint Gold 2022 World Sprint Speed Skating Championships Team Sprint Gold 2024 World Sprint Speed Skating Championships Sprint Bronze 2020 European Speed Skating Championships 1000 m Gold 2021 European Speed Skating Championships Sprint Gold 2022 European Speed Skating Championships 1000 m Gold 2023 European Speed Skating Championships Sprint Gold 2024 European Speed Skating Championships 1000 m Gold 2024 European Speed Skating Championships 500 m Silver

The six-time world speedskating champion also thrives as a social media influencer with a significant following on different platforms. She shares pictures of her lifestyle, training sessions, and modelling with her followers. As a model, she has endorsed several sports and fashion brands, including Dior, Hugo Boss, and Celsius.

Jutta Leerdam’s relationship history

The Dutch sports personality has also hit the headlines due to her relationships. She has been in a few high-profile relationships that have been widely publicised. Currently, she is dating social media personality and professional boxer Jake Paul.

Jutta Leerdam and Jake Paul’s relationship reportedly started in April 2023 after the couple met on social media. They have been seen together at multiple events, including boxing matches, speed skating competitions, and podcasts. As reported by The Sun, Jake Paul spoke highly of his girlfriend during an interview, saying:

She's one of the most pure-hearted human beings that I have met in my life, so genuine and she has just changed my perspective and helped me come out of this loss when I was in a dark place.

Before her relationship with Jake Paul, the model dated Koen Verweij, a Dutch professional speed skater. Jutta Leerdam and Koen Verweij began dating in 2017 and called it quits in August 2022 after approximately five years.

How tall is Jutta Leerdam?

The Dutch athlete and fashion model stands at approximately 5 feet 11 inches (180 centimetres) tall. Her weight is estimated to be 143 pounds (65 kilograms), and her body measurements are about 31-23-35 inches (79-58-89 centimetres).

Fast facts about Jutta Leerdam

How old is Jutta Leerdam? She is 25 years old as of August 2024. Her date of birth is 30 December 1998. What is Jutta Leerdam’s nationality? She is a Dutch national of white ethnicity. What does Jutta Leerdam do for a living? She is a professional speed skater, model, and social media personality. Has Jutta Leerdam won the Olympics? The Dutch athlete won a silver medal in the 1000 m speed skating race at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Who is Jutta Leerdam’s boyfriend? The professional speed skater is dating social media star and boxer Jake Paul. Was Jutta Leerdam in a relationship before Jake Paul? She previously dated Dutch speed skater Koen Verweij between 2017 and 2022. How did Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam meet? The couple reportedly met on social media and later met in person. What is Jutta Leerdam’s height? The professional skater is approximately 5 feet 11 inches (180 centimetres) tall.

Jutta Leerdam’s net worth is attributed to earnings from her professional speed skating career, spanning approximately six years. She has represented her country in multiple world competitions and has made her name as one of the best speed skating women. The Dutch athlete has been in a relationship with American social media personality Jake Paul since April 2023.

