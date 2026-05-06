The Nigeria Police arrested and repatriated a Chinese fugitive linked to a $245 million Ponzi scheme

The suspect was tracked and apprehended in Ogun State after months of intelligence and surveillance operations

Authorities said the operation reflected growing international cooperation against transnational financial crimes

The Nigeria Police have arrested and repatriated a wanted Chinese fugitive who is being investigated over an alleged $245 million Ponzi scheme, authorities confirmed on Wednesday, May 6.

The suspect, identified as Xu Qing, was returned to the People’s Republic of China to face prosecution after being tracked down in Ogun State.

Nigerian police operatives arrested a Chinese fugitive linked to a major financial fraud case. Photo: FB/NPF

Source: Facebook

In a post on its official account, police said the operation was carried out by the INTERPOL National Central Bureau in Abuja following a formal request from Chinese authorities. Xu Qing had been declared wanted in Beijing over allegations linked to illegal financial activities involving the large scale collection of public deposits.

According to investigators, the suspect left China on November 5, 2024, shortly before a warrant for his arrest was issued on November 12, 2025 by the Shinan Sub Bureau of Qingdao Public Security.

How was the Chinese fugitive tracked?

Security operatives said the arrest followed coordinated intelligence gathering and surveillance efforts.

Officers located the suspect at a factory in Olowotedo, Siun Village, within Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State.

He was apprehended on April 24, 2026 and remained in custody before being handed over to Chinese authorities. The repatriation took place on April 28, 2026 through established international policing arrangements.

The Nigeria Police said the case reflects ongoing collaboration with global partners to address cross border crime. Officials noted that such cooperation is vital in tracking suspects who attempt to evade justice by moving between countries.

Police reaffirm stance on transnational crime

Inspector General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, reiterated the force’s position on tackling international criminal networks. He said Nigeria will not serve as a refuge for individuals wanted in other jurisdictions.

The police leadership also issued a caution to employers and business owners across the country. They advised that proper background checks should be conducted before engaging foreign nationals in business or employment.

Authorities said such measures would help prevent criminal elements from exploiting local systems. They also pointed to the importance of working closely with law enforcement agencies when dealing with international partners.

EFCC arraigns 29 Chinese

Last year, Legit.ng reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned 43 foreign nationals, including 29 Chinese, 10 Filipinos, one Malaysian, one Indonesian, and one Pakistani, over allegations of cybercrimes and internet fraud.

The suspects appeared before separate Federal High Courts in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Monday, February 3, 2025.

EFCC has doubled its effort to curb the rampant internet fraud and scams. Image: X/OfficialEFFCC

Source: Twitter

According to the commission in a post on its official X account, the accused individuals were arraigned alongside Genting International Co. Ltd. before Justices Ayokunle Faji, D.I. Dipeolu, Alexander Owoeye, and C.J. Aneke.

The charges include cyber-terrorism, impersonation, possession of documents containing false pretenses, and identity theft.

EFCC set to go after “Yahoo boys” in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it is ready to support the effort to combat internet scams.

This came after hundreds of fraudulent Nigerian Instagram and Facebook accounts were removed by Meta. The social media giant removed almost 63,000 fake accounts last summer because they were linked to the growing fraud issue.

Source: Legit.ng