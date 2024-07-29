Sean Kingston's net worth (2024): what happened to the rapper?

Sean Kingston is a Jamaican-American rapper, singer, and songwriter. He first gained public recognition for his debut track, Beautiful Girls. He is also well known for songs such as Fire Burning, Eenie Meenie, and Take You There. Due to his fame and success, fans have been curious about his fortune. What is Sean Kingston's net worth?

Rapper Sean Kingston performs at Sky Beach Club (L) and performs live onstage at the "Hot Summer Night" concert (R). Photo: Gabe Ginsberg, Johnny Louis (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sean Kingston comes from a musical family. His grandfather, Jack Ruby, was a famous reggae producer. Sean has collaborated with some of the best artists, such as Justin Bieber, Giusy Ferreri, Chris Brown, Nicki Minaj, and T.I. Sean Kingston's net worth has captivated numerous fans as a compelling subject of discussion.

Profile summary

Full name Kisean Paul Anderson Nickname Sean Kingston Gender Male Date of birth 3 February 1990 Age 34 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Florida, Fort Lauderdale, United States Current residence Miami, South Florida, United States Nationality Jamaican-American Ethnicity Afro-Jamaican Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'2" Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 300 Weight in kilograms 136 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Janice Turner Siblings 2 Relationship status Single High School Ocho Rios High School Profession Rapper, singer, songwriter Net worth $400,000—$500,000 Instagram @seankingston TikTok @seankingstonofficial X (Twitter) @SeanKingston Facebook @seankingston

What is Sean Kingston's net worth?

According to Hot New Hip Hop and Wealthy Gorilla, the rapper is allegedly worth $500,000. However, according to Celebrity Net Worth, he has an alleged net worth of $400,000. His primary source of income is earnings from his music career.

The singer's wealth has dropped due to lawsuits and financial disputes. Some jewellers have accused him of failing to pay them. For instance, he was sued by Aqua Master, a New York-based jeweller, for failing to pay for over nine pieces of jewellery. The court ordered him to pay him over $301,500.

Additionally, in 2015, the rapper was accused of failing to pay a jeweller the total amount for a watch worth $225,000. He had paid a deposit of $185,000 and failed to pay the balance, claiming the watch was not worth $225,000.

The jeweller took the watch and refused to exchange it for him with a less expensive watch. Sean reported to the police that the jeweller and his crew kidnapped him.

Due to his financial difficulties, some of his vehicles were repossessed due to his failure to pay. These cars include a Mercedes Benz G-Glass SUV, which was repossessed in 2014, and a Lamborghini, which was repossessed on 28 July 2014. However, the singer disclosed that the Lamborghini was repossessed because he didn't like it anymore and not because he was broke.

Sean Kingston's houses

The singer has a mansion in South Florida, in Southwest Ranches, a Broward County community located 22 miles northwest of Miami. The house is approximately 14,000 square feet and features state-of-the-art facilities.

Previously, he owned a house in Los Angeles. The 13,600-foot house had a basketball court, gym, movie theatre, swimming pool and several other state-of-the-art facilities. Additionally, in his interview with Aaron Vankampen, he revealed that he also owns a home in Jamaica, his homeland.

Does Sean Kingston have a private jet?

The singer does not possess a private jet. In May 2023, Sean shared on his social media pages that he had bought a jet for his tour via Navajets. However, in July 2023, a private jet broker disclosed that Sean had signed a contract to buy a jet with a three-day payment deadline.

She said that upon the deadline, Sean blocked them and refused to pay. After checking his history, the jet broker realised he was a scammer as he had scammed several jewellers in the past. Sean defended himself, saying he didn't pay for it because Navajets tried to scam him. He claimed they lied to him that the jet was new yet old.

Sean Kingston's background

The American singer was born Sean Paul Anderson in Miami, Florida, United States. When he was six, his family relocated to Kingston, Jamaica, and then returned to the United States when he was a teenager.

Sean's mother is Janice Turner, an entrepreneur. She launched Mama Kingston's Everything Everybody Sauce in 2023. His mom was imprisoned when he was 14 years old. The singer has two siblings, Kanema and Kirk Kingston. He studied at Ocho Rios High School in Jamaica.

Career

Top-5 facts about Sean Kingston. Photo: C Flanigan (modified by author)

Source: Original

Sean started his professional music journey after being discovered by the producer Tommy Rotem on 'MySpace'. He was signed to JR Rotem's record label, Beluga Heights, in a deal with Sony.

The Jamaican-American songwriter released his hit debut song, Beautiful Girls, in 2007. The song peaked at the top of the Billboard 100. In the same year, he released his first album, Sean Kingston. The album peaked at number six on the Billboard 200 and was certified Gold by the RIAA in March 2008.

Sean has since released several albums, including Tomorrow, Road To Deliverance, Back 2 Life, Love Like This, and Fire Burning. Below is a list of some of his hit tracks.

Take You There

Beat It

Fire Burning

Party All Night

Letting Go

Why Oh Why

I Can Feel It

Dry Your Eyes

Your Sister

Ocean Drive

Who is Sean Kingston's wife?

The rapper is currently unmarried and presumed single. However, he is known to have dated several ladies in the past. For instance, he once dated Maliah Michel for a year in 2011.

Sean Kingston's accident

The famous rapper was involved in a jet ski accident in May 2011. He was riding on the watercraft with a lady when it crashed into a bridge. He was rushed to hospital in a critical condition, and after 11 days, he recovered, although he experienced some chest pains.

Kingston had open heart surgery after being discovered he had a torn aorta. While speaking during The Today Show, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter, he stated:

I had a lot of pain. When we went to go visit my surgeon he told me, 'you had a guardian angel that day.

He added:

It's a blessing. I'm blessed to overcome the tragic situation.

What happened to Sean Kingston?

Rapper Sean Kingston visited 106 & Park in New York City. Photo: Bennett Raglin

Source: Getty Images

In May 2024, news about Sean and his mother surfaced online. The two were arrested on fraud and theft charges. His mother was arrested when the SWAT team raided Sean's South Florida mansion in the day.

The rapper talked of her mother's arrest on his Instagram page, which has since been deleted. He wrote:

People love negative energy! I am good, and so is my mother! My lawyers are handling everything as we speak.

The singer was not at home at the time. He was arrested in California after performing. He was accused of not making full payments to VER VER Entertainment on an entertainment system with a 232-inch television. The amount remaining for him to pay is $150,000.

FAQs

What is Sean Kingston's net worth? His net worth allegedly ranges between $400,000 and $500,000. Who is Sean Kingston? He is a Jamaican-American rapper, singer, and songwriter. What is Sean Kingston's real name? His real name is Kisean Paul Anderson. Where is Sean Kingston from? The musical artist hails from Miami, Florida, United States. Who is Sean Kingston's mother? His mother is called Janice Turner. Who is Sean Kingston's wife? He is currently unmarried and single. Where does Sean Kingston live? He currently resides in Miami, South Florida, United States.

Sean Kingston's net worth, which once soared into the millions during his peak years, has been severely impacted by his legal lawsuits and financial struggles. Although born in Miami, Florida, he spent much of his childhood in Jamaica.

