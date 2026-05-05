Big Brother Naija released a dramatic teaser video on Tuesday, announcing that auditions for Season 11 are coming soon

The teaser features luxurious pool scenes, security cameras, and the iconic Big Brother eye logo, with a caption teasing preparations

Fans have flooded social media with reactions ranging from excitement about the new season to demands for fresh faces

Big Brother Naija has officially kicked off preparations for its 11th season with a bold teaser video shared on social media.

The clip, posted on the organisers' X page on Tuesday, 5 May 2026, immediately stirred excitement across social media. The post confirmed that auditions for the new season are on the way.

Big Brother Naija drops dramatic Season 11 teaser, fans flood social media with excitement. Photo: BBNaija

Source: Instagram

This announcement came months after the close of Season 10 in October 2025, where 23‑year‑old Imisi walked away as the winner, sealing her place in BBNaija history.

The teaser video begins with calm yet lively visuals of a luxury indoor pool, inflatable toys floating across the water, and reflections bouncing off the lights.

The mood shifted as security cameras flashed across the screen before the famous Big Brother eye logo appeared, signalling the return of the show.

The video carried a clear message to viewers:

“It’s Back. Big Brother Naija. Audition coming soon!”, urging them to get ready for auditions.

The caption that followed added even more suspense, reminding fans that the call to enter the house had already begun.

“Biggie is calling. Are you ready to answer?”

Since its release, the teaser has sparked conversations online, with fans speculating about what twists and surprises Season 11 might bring.

While official audition dates and formats are yet to be announced, the video confirms that preparations are in full swing.

BBNaija, broadcasting on MultiChoice’s DStv and GOtv platforms, remains one of Nigeria’s most‑watched entertainment shows, blending drama, talent, and live audience engagement in a way that keeps millions glued to their screens year after year.

Watch BBNaija's video below:

Fans react to BBNaija Season 11 announcement

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Fans expressed joy and anticipation about the upcoming season.

@Horlar_yinka2 said:

"I'm so happy. Now I'm going to be active back. This one that I will be done with school soon. I have all the time."

@CalitexI70685 commented:

"The real Big brother with the hot trending vibes...Am addicted to this show!!"

@estellamoh wrote:

"Bring back Friday night arena games….we really look forward for those Friday night arena games."

@Truespotng reacted:

"You should have used this teaser for last season, cause it's tears and cry everywhere.. All housemates cried, lol.."

@Mercy_datgirl_ said:

"We don't want any yeye twist oo. Don't do double people at once. We want fresh faces, no fat people. Emphasis on fresh people!!!!!!!!!"

@michaelba_nabas commented:

"Abeg quick come joor…. Make all these online protester wey dey fear to enter street comot for my tl."

BBNaija's Kiddwaya reacts to Davido, Daniel Regha's drama

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a fresh angle emerged in the ongoing clash involving Davido and DJ Tunez after former BBNaija star Kiddwaya reacted strongly to Daniel Regha’s comments.

The issue started when DJ Tunez criticised Davido over wealth, which led to a heated response from the singer and later drew in Daniel Regha, who questioned how Davido speaks about his father’s success.

Kiddwaya then mocked Regha, suggesting that if he had access to wealth, his lifestyle and online presence would be different.

Source: Legit.ng