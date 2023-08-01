Who is Stormigee? The TikTok star’s age, height, net worth

Stormigee is a TikTok star, online content creator and social media influencer from the United States of America. She is best known for sharing skits and cosplay videos on TikTok, where she boasts a considerable following. She is also popular on Instagram.

New York-based TikTok star Stormigee. Photo: @stormigee on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Stormigee is among the popular American short-form content creators best known on TikTok thanks to her diverse and engaging content. She has accumulated a massive fan following on social media platforms, especially TikTok. Often, Stormigee is rarely seen without makeup.

Profile summary

Name Stormigee Gender Female Date of birth 3 July 1996 Age 27 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth New York, United States Current residence New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’9’’ Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilograms 50 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Relationship status Single Profession TikTok star, social media influencer Net worth $1 million

Stormigee’s biography

The social media influencer was born in New York, the United States of America, where she resides. She is an American national of white ethnicity.

What is Stormigee’s age?

The American internet personality is 27 years old as of 2023. When was Stormigee born? He was born on 3 July 1996. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Career

She is a TikTok star, adult content creator, and social media influencer who became famous for posting on TikTok for sharing skits, lip syncs, POV and cosplay videos. Her first video on TikTok was uploaded in 2018. Currently, the account has amassed over 5 million followers and 163 million likes.

She is also active on Instagram, with over 371 thousand followers at the time of writing. She primarily shares short videos and lifestyle pictures. She also promotes various brands on the platform, such as Loving Tan.

She created her self-titled YouTube channel on 31 December 2017 and has over 14 thousand subscribers as of this writing. The channel has a few vlogs and lifestyle content. However, the channel has not been active for a while now. She is also on OnlyFans.

What is Stormigee’s net worth?

The American social media influencer has an alleged net worth of $1 million. Her primary source of income is his content creation career. She also earns money through brand promotions and sponsorships.

What is Stormigee’s height?

The short-form content creator stands 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 110 pounds or 50 kilograms.

FAQs

Stormigee is a popular TikTok star, content creator and social media influencer from the United States of America. She boasts significant popularity on social media platforms, particularly TikTok and Instagram. She is known for sharing skits, lip syncs, POV and cosplay videos on the platforms.

