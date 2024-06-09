Nick Nayersina's age, height, career, net worth, is he dating Sky Bri?

Nick Nayersina is an American online content creator and up-and-coming hip-hop artist. He rose to prominence by sharing entertaining videos on his self-titled YouTube channel, where he currently boasts a significant audience. He has released a few songs, including Fast Lane, Stuck on You, and Close Friends. What is Nick Nayersina’s age?

Nick Nayersina began his solo entertainment career after leaving the Nelk Boys. He is a social media influencer and budding rap artist with several songs. While much is known about his professional life, many have been curious about his personal life, especially his age.

Full name Nicholas Nayersina Gender Male Date of birth 3 June 1996 Age 28 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Grayslake, Illinois, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 181 Weight in kilograms 82 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Dating Partner Sky Bri School Grayslake Central High School College Concordia University Wisconsin Profession Social media influencer, hip-hop artist Net worth $1 million–$5 million Instagram @nicknayersina YouTube Nick Nayersina

What is Nick Nayersina’s age?

The American social media influencer is 28 years old as of 2024. He was born in 1996 and celebrates his birthday on 3 June. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

He was born Nicholas Nayersina in Grayslake, Illinois, United States, where he spent much of his childhood. Nick is an American national of mixed ethnicity; his father is Persian, and his mother is white from Wisconsin. Growing up, he mostly lived with his mother and did not spend much time with his father.

Nick Nayersina attended Grayslake Central High School before joining Concordia University, Wisconsin, in 2014. He graduated in 2018 with a bachelor’s in business management and marketing. He played college football.

Why is Nick Nayersina so famous?

Nick is a social media influencer with a significant fan following across platforms. He is best known for his self-titled YouTube channel, where he shares several videos about pranks, travel vlogs, and lifestyle. His channel, created in July 2017, has approximately 770 thousand subscribers.

Before launching his solo YouTube career, he was part of the Nelk Boys as an editor and filmer but decided to quit. While responding to a question about why he left the group, he said:

Being an editor being a filmmaker is not my dream. I did my three years; I worked 24/7 every day. I gave everything I could for that company, and I love them. But sometimes I think, if you want to do your dreams and your goals, you have to go on your own and do that.

He has a significant audience on Instagram and TikTok, where he has shared numerous entertaining videos. His followers on TikTok and Instagram are about 253 thousand and 225 thousand, respectively, as of writing.

Nick is also an up-and-coming rap artist who has released a few songs. His popular songs include Close Friends, For the Gram, Stuck on You, Been a Minute, Fast Lane, and LA’s Getting Colder.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he did multiple jobs before venturing into social media entertainment. In 2014, he was a store assistant and delivery man at Petranek's Pharmacy before being a coach at True Lacrosse. He became a summer intern at PEB Financial Services in 2015 and founded Audacia.

Nick Nayersina’s net worth

According to Astro Help, the entertainer’s net worth is alleged to range between $1 million and $5 million. His primary income source is believed to be the earnings from his social media endeavours. He also makes money from his music career.

Who is Nick Nayersina’s girlfriend?

The Fast Lane singer is dating Sky Bri. His girlfriend is an Instagram model and former adult film actress. Their dating rumours emerged in March 2023 after he posted a video on his YouTube channel claiming that Sky Bri wanted to have his babies.

In May of the same year, he asked her to be his girlfriend, and later, she started appearing in most of his YouTube videos.

In November 2023, he posted on his YouTube channel that he had broken up with Sky Bri, but shortly after, they reconciled and moved in together. Sky Bri was previously romantically linked with Jake Paul, Adin Ross, and Mike Majlak.

What happened to Nick Nayersina?

Growing up, he suffered from anxiety disorder through high school and college. He shared his story with the Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA), detailing how it all started and how he managed to overcome it.

He revealed that his career as an online content creator has played a significant part in overcoming anxiety, as it helps him discover his true self and let loose. He discovered he was not alone by interacting with others and receiving support from different quarters.

Nick Nayersina’s height and weight

The YouTube star is approximately 6 feet (183 centimetres) tall and weighs 181 pounds (82 kilograms).

Fast facts about Nick Nayersina

When is Nick Nayersina’s birthday? The YouTuber marks his birthday on 3 June. He was born in 1996 and is 28 years old as of 2024. Where does Nick Nayersina come from? Nick Nayersina is from Grayslake, Illinois, but he currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States. Is Nick Nayersina still part of Nelk? He left the group after three years to pursue his dreams in entertainment. How tall is Nick Nayersina? His height is 6 feet or 183 centimetres. Are Nick Nayersina and Sky Bri dating? They are still an item. Although there have been rumours about their breakup, they have remained together. How much is Nick Nayersina worth? His net worth is alleged to be between $1 million and $5 million. What is Nick Nayersina’s ethnicity? He is of mixed ethnicity. His father is Persian, and his mother is white from the US.

Nick Nayersina’s age is 28 years as of 2024. Even though he is a graduate with a degree in business management and marketing, she chose to be an entertainer and has thrived on social media with a considerable audience. The Illinois native lives in Los Angeles, California, US, and is dating his girlfriend, Sky Bri.

