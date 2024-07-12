Marjorie Harvey's net worth (2024)? Is she still married to Steve Harvey?

Marjorie Harvey is an American fashion designer, blogger, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. She is best recognised for being Steve Harvey's third wife. She is also known for her fashion blog, The Lady Loves Couture. Due to her popularity, most fans have been curious about her wealth and love life. What is Marjorie Harvey's net worth?

Marjorie attends the Hermes 2015-2016 Fall/Winter ready-to-wear collection fashion show (L) and the official launch of Worldly By Jason Harvey (R). Photo: KENZO, Paras Griffin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Marjorie Harvey's husband, Steve Harvey, is a famous TV host, stand-up comedian, actor, producer, and author. He is popularly known for hosting shows like The Steve Harvey Show and Celebrity Family Feud. Marjorie and her husband founded The Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation. Additionally, Marjorie Harvey's net worth has grown tremendously throughout her career.

Profile summary

Full name Marjorie Elaine Harvey Gender Female Date of birth 10 October 1964 Age 59 years old (as of July 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, United States Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Body measurements in inches 35-25-38 Body measurements in centimetres 90-64-97 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Doris Bridges Marital status Married Husband Steve Harvey Children 3 University University of Memphis Profession Fashion designer, blogger, entrepreneur Net worth $50 million Instagram @marjorie_harvey

What is Marjorie Harvey's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Bol Entertainment, the fashion designer allegedly has a net worth of $50 million. Her wealth is attributed to earnings from her successful career in the fashion industry and her business ventures.

The entrepreneur and her husband own several properties across the USA. They purchased the Atlanta mansion from actor Tyler Perry in 2020 for $15 million. The 35,000-square-foot mansion has an underground ballroom, gym, SPA, theatre, infinity pool, wine cellar, illuminated tennis court, and guest house.

The couple's other properties include a 9,258-square-foot house in Atlanta, Georgia, a 5,135-square-foot home in Frisco, Texas, and a 7,430-square-foot property in Little Elm, Texas, USA.

The duo also has a car collection. The vehicles they have ever owned include a 1941 Cadillac Convertible, Bentley Mulsanne, Rolls-Royle Phantom, Rolls-Royle Ghost, Ferrari 458, Ford Edge, and Chevrolet Bel Air Convertible.

Marjorie Harvey's age and background

The American blogger was born on 10 October 1964 in Chicago, Illinois, United States. She is 59 years old as of June 2024, and her zodiac sign is Libra.

Her mother is called Doris Bridges. Elaine joined the University of Memphis but dropped out to pursue her passion for fashion.

Career

Top-5 facts about Marjorie Harvey. Photo: Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Marjorie is a fashion designer, blogger, entrepreneur and philanthropist. She started a fashion blog, The Lady Loves Couture, in 2007. She writes about several fashion topics, such as tours, etiquette, empowerment and tips on how to live lavishly.

In 2016, the blogger launched a consignment shop, Marjorie Harvey's Closet, selling couture sunglasses, handbags, and clothes. She also owns MH Handbags, a collection that sells clutches, fierce totes, and bag accessories. She launched it in 2020

Marjorie and her husband founded the Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation in 2010. It aims to provide youth outreach services that help them succeed and become responsible leaders.

How did Steve Harvey and Marjorie's relationship

Steve Harvey and his wife Marjorie Harvey attend the 2015 Miss Universe Pageant in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

Steve and Marjorie met in 1990 at a comedy club in Memphis, Tennessee, where Steve performed. They dated for a short period before parting ways. However, in 2005, the two reconnected and began dating again. Steve's marriage with his second wife had just ended.

The two narrated their meeting during the 2018 The Steve Harvey Show episode. Marjorie stated:

I was late and I thought he was gonna give me the business because he got real quiet. He was just staring at me. I thought I was going to become part of the show. He finally realised, Oh I gotta say something. He was, like, Oh, I'm sorry. I don't know who this is, but I'm gonna marry her.

The couple tied the knot on 25 June 2007. They have children from their past marriages. Steve Harvey has twin daughters, Brandi and Karli, and a son, Broderick, with his first wife, Marcia Harvey. He also has a son, Wynton, from his second wife, Mary Shackelford.

The fashion designer has three children: Morgan, Jason and Lori, who were legally adopted by Steve. Marjorie and Steve have more than six grandchildren.

Are Steve and Marjorie Harvey still married?

The two are still married. However, rumours about Steve Harvey's divorce spread online in August 2023, that Marjorie was seeking divorce due to an alleged cheating with their chef and bodyguard.

The two denied the allegations. Steve spoke about it during an Invest Fest Market Place 2023 event in Atlanta. He said:

Before I get started, just let me say I'm fine. We're fine. I don't know what y'all doing but find something else to do because we're fine. Lord have mercy. Man, I ain't got no time for rumours and gossip. God's been good to me, I'm still shinning.

The fashion blogger also took to Instagram and shared a screenshot of biblical scripture and a guide on handling being lied about. Here is part of her caption:

My husband and I don't usually stop to address all the foolishness and lies that have been spread about us. However to whom much is given much is required.

Steve spoke highly of his wife in his acceptance speech at theGrio Awards in November 2023. He mentioned:

The woman right there [has] been down with me like four flat tires. That woman has been faithful to me, loyal to me. 85% of what y'all up here, [are] talking to me about happened after I married that girl right there.

FAQs

Who is Marjorie Harvey? She is a fashion designer, blogger, entrepreneur and philanthropist. Who are Marjorie Harvey's kids? She has three children: Morgan, Jason, and Lori. How old is Marjorie Harvey? Steve Harvey's wife is 59 years old as of July 2024. Where does Marjorie Harvey come from? She hails from Chicago, Illinois, United States. Is Steve Harvey married? The television host is married to Marjorie Elaine. What is Steve and Marjorie Harvey's age difference? The couple have an age gap of 8 years. Steve was born on 17 January 1957, while Marjorie was born on 10 October 1964. Who are Steve Harvey's children? He has seven children: four biological children, Broderick Harvey Jr., Karli, Brandi, Wynton Harvey, and Marjorie's three children, Morgan, Jason, and Lori, whom he adopted.

Marjorie Harvey's net worth reflects her success as a fashion designer, blogger, and entrepreneur. She is best known as Steve Harvey's wife and a co-founder of the Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation.

Legit.ng recently published Kristen Hanby's biography. Kristen is a content creator, social media influencer, and musician from the United States. He created his YouTube channel on 21 September 2011.

Kristen Hanby was born in Saint Helier, Jersey, England. He released several hit tracks such as Shooting for the Stars, All On Me, and Love Like This. Hanby has a kid named Emie Blu Hanby. Is Kristen dating? Learn more about him in his bio.

Source: Legit.ng