Sheryl Crow's net worth (2024), age, kids, is she in a relationship?

Sheryl Crow is a multi-award-winning American singer, songwriter, and actress. She is known for numerous songs, including All I Wanna Do, Soaking Up the Sun, and Real Gone, and has also appeared in films such as The Minus Man and De-Lovely. She is also the author of multiple books, including a cookbook. What is Sheryl Crow’s net worth?

Sheryl Crow's story is inspirational, from a music school teacher to surviving cancer to becoming one of the best singers ever. Her musical journey started in 1983, and she has thrived, winning several awards and earning fame and wealth. With about 12 studio albums and over 50 million albums sold worldwide, one can only imagine Sheryl Crow’s net worth.

Full name Sheryl Suzanne Crow Gender Female Date of birth 11 February 1962 Age 62 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Kennett, Missouri, United States Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 117 Weight in kilograms 53 Body measurements in inches 31-24-31 Body measurements in centimetres 79-61-79 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Mother Bernice Crow Father Wendell Crow Siblings 3 Relationship status Single Children 2 School Kennett High School College University of Missouri Profession Singer, songwriter, actress, author, philanthropist Net worth $70 million Instagram @sherylcrow Facebook

Sheryl Crow’s net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Parade, and iLounge State, the American singer and songwriter has an alleged net worth of approximately $70 million.

Her net worth is attributed to earnings from her prosperous music career, with tours and record sales forming the bulk. In addition to music, she earns money from brand endorsement deals and has promoted several brands, including The Wall Street Journal, American Express, Self Magazine, Revlon, and Got Milk?

Sheryl Crow resides in Nashville, Tennessee, where she owns a 50-acre property with a home that features almost everything she requires in one place. In an interview with Country Living, she expressed her contentment about the house, saying:

It’s ideal because I’m a single mom – I can go to work just down the driveway.

Sheryl Crow loves antiques, especially old-model American-made cars. In her interview with Vanity Fair, she disclosed some of the vehicles she owned when she auctioned one of her cars to fund rebuilding the Joplin schools. Here is a list of some of the cars she has owned.

A 1964 Corvette Stingray Convertible

Chevy Camaro Z-28

Chevy Malibu convertible

Corvair convertibles

A 1959 Mercedes two-seater

Sheryl Crow’s background

Sheryl Suzanne Crow is one of the four children of Bernice and Wendell Crow, born in Kennett, Missouri, United States. Her mother, Bernice, is considered one of Kennett's most famous piano teachers, and her father, Wendell, is a lawyer and trumpet player. Sheryl Crow was raised alongside her three siblings: a younger brother, Steven and two older sisters, Kathy and Karen.

She attended Kennett High School, where she was a majorette and track athlete. She later joined the University of Missouri to pursue her undergraduate studies and graduated in 1984 with a bachelor of science in music education.

She once lived in Los Angeles, California, before settling in Nashville, Tennessee, United States.

What is Sheryl Crow’s age?

The Kennett, Missouri native singer is 62 years old as of 2024. Her date of birth is 11 February 1962, and her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Sheryl Crow’s career

Sheryl began her career as a music teacher before she started doing advertisement jingles. She did commercial jingles for companies such as Toyota and McDonald’s. She later became a backing vocalist for established singers such as Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Jimmy Buffett, and Belinda Carlisle.

When did Sheryl Crow come out? Her professional music career began in 1993 when she released her debut album, Tuesday Night Music Club. She received a positive reception in the music industry and has released about 12 studio albums, including Sheryl Crow (1996), Wildflowers (2005), Home for Christmas (2008), Be Myself (2017), and Evolution (2024). She is an outstanding singer and has won multiple coveted music awards, including nine Grammy Awards.

In addition to music, Sheryl Crow has ventured into the film industry. She has been featured in movies and TV series, including Cougar Town, Julius Jr., 54, The Minus Man, and De-Lovely. She is also an author with several published books, including the cookbook If It Makes You Healthy and The Very Best Of Sheryl Crow.

The nine-time Grammy winner is also known for giving back. Through donations and fundraising, she has supported various causes that impact humanity. Some charity organisations she has worked with are The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, the Elton John AIDS Foundation, Pelotonia, and the Delta Children's Home.

Is Sheryl Crow in a relationship?

The award-winning singer does not have a husband and has never married. Moreover, she is seemingly not dating anyone now, as she has not disclosed her relationship status.

However, she has had a few high-profile romantic relationships. She reportedly briefly dated English singer and guitarist Eric Clapton in the 1990s. Sheryl also had a relationship with American actor Owen Wilson that ended in the 2000s before having a short-lived relationship with The Good Wife actor Josh Charles.

Her most prominent relationship was with athlete Lance Armstrong. The two were engaged in 2005 before calling it quits in 2006. Sheryl Crow and Doyle Bramhall II’s relationship started in 2010 and ended four years later in 2014.

Who did Sheryl Crow have a child with?

The My Favourite Mistake singer is the mother of two children, Wyatt and Levi. Are Sheryl Crow's sons adopted? She adopted Wyatt in 2007 and Levi in 2010. She spoke to People about her sons, saying:

Adopting my boys, that’s just been the biggest everlasting event that has informed everything, and really for the better.

What happened to Sheryl Crow?

The singer-songwriter was diagnosed with invasive breast cancer in 2006. The diagnosis came at an unexpected time when she lived a healthy life and did not suspect any illness. She was about to skip the routine screening as she had a busy schedule, but a last-minute change of mind made her go for the test.

She is a cancer survivor and has been vocal in the fight against cancer, encouraging women to take regular screening. In an interview with the Guardian, she admitted that her encounter with breast cancer changed her. She said:

Surviving breast cancer redefined who and how I am, although I’m not sure I’d recommend it. Until then, I’d spent a lifetime being a caretaker for everyone around me. From then, I started to put myself first. I had voices at the back of my head telling me whatever I did wasn’t good enough. Now, finally, I’ve silenced them.

Sheryl Crow’s height and weight

The Strong Enough singer is approximately 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres) tall. Her weight is estimated to be 117 pounds (53 kilograms), and her measurements are about 31-24-31 inches (79-61-79 centimetres).

FAQs

How old is Sheryl Crow? She was born on 11 February 1962 and is 62 years old as of 2024. Where does Sheryl Crow come from? Her hometown is Kennett, Missouri, United States, and she lives in Nashville, Tennessee, United States. What is Sheryl Crow’s job? She is a singer, songwriter, actress, and author. She is best known for her music career, having released several chart-topping hits. What is Sheryl Crow's biggest hit? The American singer gained immense prominence after releasing the song All I Wanna Do. She has several other hits, including My Favourite Mistake and Strong Enough. Who is Sheryl Crow dating now? She is seemingly not in a romantic relationship at the moment. Does Sheryl Crow have children? She has two adopted sons, Wyatt and Levi. How rich is Sheryl Crow? Her net worth is alleged to be approximately $70 million. How tall is Sheryl Crow? Her height is 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres).

Sheryl Crow’s net worth is quite significant, showing the success of her entertainment career. She has been active in the entertainment industry for over four decades, excelling as a singer-songwriter and actress. The cancer survivor and mother of two sons is passionate about giving back and has supported several charity causes. She resides in Nashville, Tennessee, United States.

