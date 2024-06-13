SZA's net worth (2024), age, real name, how did she get famous?

SZA is an award-winning American singer and songwriter. She gained initial fame in 2017 after releasing her hit song, Drew Barrymore, and gained more prominence with the releases of hits such as Kill Bill, Nobody Gets Me, All the Stars, and Broken Clocks. What is SZA’s net worth?

SZA arrives at the 91st Annual Academy Awards (L). The rapper performs onstage at the Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life benefit concert (R). Photo: Steve Granitz, Scott Dudelson (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

SZA began her music career in 2011 after abandoning her college studies, a decision that her family did not welcome at the time. As a talented singer and songwriter, she attracted the attention of other artists, and she gained prominence and won top music awards, such as the Grammy Award. Due to her immense success, many have been wanted to know SZA’s net worth.

Profile summary

Full name Solána Imani Rowe Nickname SZA Gender Female Date of birth 8 November 1989 Age 34 years old (as of June 2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth St. Louis, Missouri, United States Current residence Santa Monica, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Muslim Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Body measurements in inches 36-27-37 Body measurements in centimetres 91-69-94 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Audrey Rowe Father Abdul Mubarak-Rowe Siblings 3 Relationship status Single School Columbia High School College Delaware State University Profession Singer, songwriter Net worth $6 million Instagram @sza Facebook

What is SZA's net worth in 2024?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and 21 Ninety, her net worth is alleged to be $6 million. Earnings from her music career are her primary income source. She also makes money from brand endorsement deals and has promoted Mastercard and Kim Kardashian’s apparel brand SKIMS. The entertainer also has business ventures, including owning a clothing company, Ctrl Fishing.

SZA owns a home in the foothills of the Santa Monica Mountains in California, United States. However, she has not disclosed the value of the luxury property. According to a video on the YouTube channel Lissful, she owns a collection of expensive car brands, including Mercedes Benz G Wagon, Tesla Model S, and Porsche Macan.

SZA’s background

SZA was born Solána Imani Rowe to Audrey and Abdul Mubarak-Rowe in St. Louis, Missouri, United States. Her father, Abdul Mubarak, was a producer at CNN, while her mother, Audrey, was an executive at AT&T.

She was raised in Maplewood, New Jersey, and attended Columbia High School, graduating in 2008. SZA then attended Delaware State University to study marine biology, but her stay at the institution was short-lived. She dropped out and opted to be a bartender and dancer at nightclubs in New Jersey.

Her mother told her to leave their home after discovering she had dropped out of college. She worked her way into the music industry and became a notable artist.

How old is SZA?

Five facts about SZA. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

The Grammy Award-winning singer was born on 8 November 1989 and is 34 years old as of June 2024. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

SZA’s career

SZA began writing songs in 2011 but made little progress until she met members of Top Dawg Entertainment, who noticed her talent. In 2013, she became the first female artist to be signed to the record label. Her breakthrough came in 2017 when she signed her first major recording contract with RCA Records and later released her debut album, Ctrl, which received positive reviews and performed well on music charts.

The singer gradually gained prominence in the music industry and collaborated with industry bigwigs such as Kendrick Lamar, Justin Timberlake, and Cardi B. She has three studio albums: Ctrl (2017), SOS (2022), and Lana (2024). Here is a list of some of her top songs.

Kill Bill

Saturn

All the Stars

Good Days

Broken Clocks

Nobody Gets Me

The Other Side

Drew Barrymore

Doves in the Wind

Ghost in the Machine

The R&B singer has made significant achievements and won multiple coveted awards, including four Grammy Awards. She was ranked number 180 on the 200 Greatest Singers of All Time list, published by Rolling Stone in 2023.

Is SZA dating anyone?

The Nobody Gets Me hitmaker is seemingly not in a relationship. She is quite private about her love life and has not disclosed whether she is currently dating anyone.

Who is SZA's ex? She has previously been romantically linked to multiple people in the entertainment industry, the latest being American rapper Travis Scott. Others who have been linked with the singer are Kehlani, Drake, Scott Sasso, and Bill Nye.

Although most of her alleged relationships are unconfirmed, she confirmed dating Drake in 2009 after the rapper mentioned their romantic stint in his song, Mr. Right Now. In an interview with Rolling Stone in 2023, she disclosed that she had been in a relationship with a fashion designer for approximately 11 years, of which they were engaged for five years. The fashion designer is rumoured to be Scott Sasso.

How tall is SZA?

The Broken Clocks singer is approximately 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres) tall. Her weight is estimated to be 132 pounds (60 kilograms), and her measurements are 36-27-37 inches (91-69-94 centimetres).

Fast facts about SZA

What is SZA’s real name? Her real name is Solána Imani Rowe. What is SZA’s age? She was born on 8 November 1989 and is 34 as of June 2024. Where does SZA come from? She is from St. Louis, Missouri, and resides in Santa Monica, California, United States. Did SZA go to college? She reportedly attended a few colleges before settling at Delaware State University to study marine biology, but she dropped out in her last semester. What song did SZA get a Grammy for? Her song, Snooze, won the best R&B song at the 2024 Grammy Awards. What song made SZA famous? Her song, Drew Barrymore, from her debut album, Ctrl, was her first major hit, which propelled her to stardom. Who is SZA dating now? She has not disclosed her current relationship status, and therefore, she is presumably single. What is SZA’s height? She stands at 5 feet 4 inches or 163 centimetres tall.

SZA’s net worth reflects her success as a singer and songwriter in the entertainment industry. She has been in the industry for over a decade and boasts three studio albums with several hit songs. The four-time Grammy Award winner is seemingly not dating and resides in Santa Monica, California, United States.

Legit.ng recently published Dannielynn Birkhead’s biography. She is an American celebrity daughter of the late Play Boy model Anna Nicole Smith and photographer Larry Birkhead.

Dannielynn Birkhead has been in the spotlight several times, especially when she was the subject of a paternity case. She is reportedly following in her late mother’s footsteps as a model. Did she inherit her mother’s wealth, and what is her net worth? Here is all to know about her.

Source: Legit.ng