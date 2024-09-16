Shedeur Sanders’ girlfriend history: Who has the quarterback dated?

Shedeur Sanders is an American football quarterback for the Colorado Buffaloes. He played college football for the Jackson State Tigers from 2021 to 2022. Shedeur is known as the youngest son of Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback and Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders. Besides his thriving career, his personal life has been a major topic of discussion among his fans. For instance, they want to know who Shedeur Sanders’ girlfriend is.

Shedeur Sanders gained significant attention for his performances in the NCAA. He played his first two collegiate seasons at Jackson State University under his father's coaching before transferring to the University of Colorado Boulder when Deion became the head coach there. Despite his age, questions about his personal life, such as "Is Shedeur Sanders married?" have arisen due to his associations with some ladies.

Full name Shedeur Sanders Gender Male Date of birth 7 February 2002 Age 22 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac Aquarius Place of birth Tyler, Texas, United States Current residence Tyler, Texas, United States Ethnicity African-American Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in inches 6’2’’ Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 215 Weight in kilograms 98 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Pilar Sanders Father Deion Sanders Siblings Shilo, Deiondra, Shelomi, Deion Sanders Jr. Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Jasmine Rae (Rumoured) School Trinity Leadership Public School University Jackson State University Profession Football quarterback Instagram @shedeursanders

Who is Shedeur Sanders’ girlfriend?

The American football quarterback is reportedly in a romantic relationship with Jasmine Rae, an American model and Instagram star. The Scout model agency represents Jasmine.

Although Shedeur and Jasmine have not publicly confirmed any information about their relationship status, speculations surrounding their association are quite persistent. Although they have managed to keep their personal lives away from the limelight, they have been spotted together a few times.

The football quarterback was formerly in a romantic relationship with Storm Reid, an American actress known for her roles in films such as A Wrinkle in Time (2018), The Invisible Man (2020), and the HBO series Euphoria.

On 12 January 2023, the ex-lovers were present at the premiere of Reid's movie Missing. Storm Reid and Shedeur Sanders continued to attend public events, such as premieres and sports games, supporting each other's careers. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Storm opened up about her relationship with Shedeur. She said:

He’s super sweet, super talented. I’m just glad to have him here supporting me.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the actress said that she is glad to have Shedeur as a friend and confidante and that they always show up for one another.

Whether I’m there or not, I do support. I will for sure be in the student section, or wherever I am, rooting for the Buffaloes… wearing the number and everything.

Storm and Sanders reportedly called off their relationship in 2023, the same year it became public. In the early months of 2024, Reid was reportedly spotted with Britanny Faye, who is dating Shedeur's brother, Deion Sanders Jr.

FAQs

Who is Shedeur Sanders? He is an American football quarterback for the Colorado Buffaloes. Where is Shedeur Sanders from? He was born in Tyler, Texas, United States. How old is Shedeur Sanders? The American athlete is 22 years old as of 2024. He was born on 7 February 2002. Who are Shedeur Sanders’ parents? His parents are Pilar Sanders and Deion Sanders. Does Shedeur Sanders have siblings? He has four siblings: a brother named Shilo and a sister named Shelomi. He has two half-siblings named Deion Sanders Jr. and Deiondra. Who is Shedeur Sanders' wife? Shedeur does not have a wife and has never been married before. Who is Shedeur Sanders dating? He is reportedly dating model Jasmine Rae What is Shedeur Sanders’ height? He is 6 feet 2 inches or 188 centimetres tall.

Shedeur Sanders is an American football quarterback for the Colorado Buffaloes. He played college football for the Jackson State Tigers, winning the Jerry Rice Award and Deacon Jones Trophy. Since he shot into the limelight, many people have been interested in knowing who Shedeur Sanders’ girlfriend is. As of 2024, the star is reportedly dating model Jasmine Rae. He dated actress Storm Reid in 2023.

