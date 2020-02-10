Katelyn Jae’s biography: age, ethnicity, parents, partner, career

Katelyn Jae is an American singer and songwriter. She received worldwide attention after news broke that she had secretly dated country music breakout star Kane Brown. While this was not the first time she was in the limelight, her relationship and eventual marriage to the singer played a huge role in her rise to fame and current popularity. Who is Katelyn Jae beyond her world-famous marriage to Kane?

While most people know Katelyn for her relationship with Kane, she has so much going on for her on various fronts, including career and family life. Here is a quick look at her life.

Profile summary

Birth name Katelyn Rose Krapf Date of birth 19th June 1992 Katelyn Jae Brown's age 30 years old (as of January 2023) Place of birth Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Current residence Whites Creek in Nashville, Tennessee, USA Zodiac sign Gemini Nationality American Ethnicity White Height in feet and inches 5'7" Height in centimetres 171 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Blonde Marital status Married Husband Kane Allen Brown Children 1 Mother Karen Cerami Gerlach Siblings 2 Profession Singer and songwriter Net worth $500,000

Katelyn Jae's bio

How old is Katelyn Jae Brown? The singer was born on 19th June 1992. This makes her 30 years old as of 2023. Where is Katelyn Jae Brown from? The star was born Katelyn Rose Krapf in Philadelphia. She grew up alongside two brothers. Katelyn and her brothers were brought up by their mother, Karen Cerami Gerlach, after she and their father divorced. Their mother later got married to Pennsylvania Congressman Jim Gerlach.

The songwriter and her brothers grew up in the Philadelphia suburbs of Chester Springs. She attended Downingtown High School in Chester County. After graduation, she joined the West Chester University of Pennsylvania, where she graduated with a bachelor's degree in Music Management.

What is Katelyn Jae brown's ethnicity?

She was born to a White mother and father and is of pure white descent.

Musical career

When growing up, Katelyn had always loved singing. She started singing as a hobby at three years old but began pursuing it seriously only when she was about 11 years old.

A music teacher noticed Jae's talent during choir practice. After hearing her rendition of Celine Dion's My Heart Will Go On. The teacher encouraged her parents to put her through music classes. Jae loved the idea and began taking piano and vocal lessons.

During her time at the university, Katelyn continued making music and began participating in music competitions. In 2008, she was among the top five winners of the International Model and Talent Association conference.

Two years later, in 2010, Jae represented the United States in the 2010/2011 Avon Voices International Talent Search. She won the competition, and her song titled Skills received massive airplay on the radio.

Today, she is signed under the Wright Entertainment Group and is managed by Johnny Wright. Her last tour was in 2015, during the PopNation Summer Tour. Her biggest song to date is the sweet romantic song 24KT. It was released on 26th August 2014 and had a little over 500,000 views.

How did Kane Brown meet Katelyn Jae?

When did Kane Brown meet Katelyn Jae? According to Brown, the two met in 2015 in Florida. At the time, Rose was dressed very comfortably in an oversized t-shirt and tennis shoes and had her hair held up. It was Rose's first time at the Topgolf company and her first time seeing and hearing about Kane. Despite him being a big music star, she had no clue who he was.

At the time, Brown was too nervous to talk to her, but once he flew back to Nashville, he found her on Instagram and sent her a DM asking her out.

The two immediately hit it off, and that is how their lovely relationship began. They have been together ever since. The lovebirds kept their relationship away from the public eye until early 2017, when Kane took to his Facebook account to inform his fans that he had found the one.

A few months later, Kane proposed to Katelyn on Easter Sunday. Unlike some celebrity proposals that are a grand affair, Brown quietly proposed to his then-girlfriend during a horror movie date night.

While he had made plans for a big romantic proposal that involved a perfect setting and a lot of roses, he could not wait another night to ask her to marry him.

The singer later announced their engagement during a live show in Philadelphia. He credited her for keeping him happy, grounded, and out of trouble.

As for Katelyn Jae's engagement ring, it has been described as a Cushion cut black diamond ring with a pave setting. They eventually got married in front of 200 guests on 12th October 2018. The beautiful ceremony was held at the Mint Springs Farm in Franklin, Tennessee.

Katelyn Jae's baby

Brown announced that he and his wife were expecting a child on 16th April 2019 by posting a photograph of an ultrasound on his Instagram page. The two then welcomed their daughter, Kingsley Rose Brown, into the world on 29th October 2019.

Later, on 1st November 2019, Kane released a beautiful heartfelt song, For My Daughter, which he dedicated to their newborn.

How much is Katelyn Jae worth?

According to Idolnetworth, the singer is worth $1 million. However, this is not an official net worth figure.

Fun facts

Here are some interesting facts about Katelyn.

Her husband was supposed to appear in one of her music videos long before they met. He did not make it due to scheduling conflicts.

She is a year older than her husband.

She flew from Orlando to Nashville for her first date with Kane.

Katelyn Jae's Instagram page currently has 1.5 million followers.

Katelyn Jae rose to prominence following her relationship and eventual marriage to Kane Brown. Besides this, though, she also has a great music career and enviable family life.

