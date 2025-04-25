A Nigerian man became the talk of X (formerly Twitter) users after making public his Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results for 10 straight years

People marvelled that the man started taking the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination since 2008

Reacting to the attention his results got, the man, who is currently doing a PhD program, gave a back story to his UTME journey

A PhD student has become a viral sensation on X (formerly Twitter) after displaying his Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results, dating back as far as 2008.

The man, @marshalwahlexyz, took the UTME for 10 consecutive years, starting from 2008 down to 2018.

A man shares his UTME results, showing he took the exam for 10 straight years. Photo Credit: @marshalwahlexyz, Examcode.net

Source: Twitter

The PhD candidate made his results public while responding to a page's tweet asking people what they scored when they took the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exam.

Responding to the tweet, he listed his results as follows:

"2008---203 -UniLag.

"2009---242 -UniLag.

"2010---252-Unilorin.

"2011---275-Unilorin.

"2012---270- UI.

"2013---240-NDA.

"2014---185 -NDA/AFIT(ND).

"2015---216-NDA.

"2016---237-NDA( final trial).

"2017---D.E.

"2018---275-AFIT KD (Cybersecurity)."

A man displays his UTME results for 10 straight years. Photo Credit: @marshalwahlexyz

Source: Twitter

The man's tweet gained huge traction, garnering over 5k likes, over 800 retweets, and more than 400 comments.

Why man wrote JAMB exam 10 times

X users sought answers as to why he sat for the exam for 10 straight years, and he did a follow-up tweet to that effect.

The man explained, with dates, how his different academic and career pursuits made him sit for the JAMB exam repeatedly. He wrote:

"So to add more context, I didn’t stay at home doing nothing. First 4 years was very hard though.

"2012 - I joined the Nigerian Airforce.

"2014 - started Mechanical Engineering.

"2016 - National Diploma Mechanical Engineering (Distinction) BGS.

"2014-2016 - NDA (AFSB twice wasn’t selected).

"2018 - Finally got admitted for a Bachelor’s in Cybersecurity.

"2023 - Graduated with a first class (BGS).

"BSc Cyber Security (4.99/5.0).

"MSc Computer Engineering (in view 3 weeks).

"PhD Computer Engineering (in view).

"DON’T GIVE UP!!!!!!"

Read his tweet below:

Man's UTME record gets the internet buzzing

@MO_ADELEYE said:

"This brother wrote UTME for a whole decade.

"Three generations of JAMB, from Paper & Pencil to custom P&P with white calculator, to optional PPT & CBT to full CBT. From regular use of english to custom novel for use of English.

"You deserve a national honour of GCOJ! J for Jambite."

@tobyasky said:

"Na you those comedians dey take do comedy, wey dem go say, the year wey you no register for JAMB, dem send you polo😅."

@oduwe_ugo said:

"Check Jamb fit don give you result for 2019 bro 😂😂. This one pass resilience."

@Mein_Fuhrer001 said:

"Except you started writing Jamb at 14 or you wrote another Waec with a different year of birth in 2012, by 2013 you should have already been too old to get into NDA. The age window for entry is between 17-21."

@particular6 said:

"Wow!!! What a ride of resilience!!! Glad it worked out.

"You sef don try? JAMB suppose roger you something."

@ajetayo_ said:

"Life is just one kind, I dey primary school when egbon start him JAMB and I still finish secondary and see admissions the same same time. Life go test person walahi."

@anifel20 said:

"I see why you be cybersecurity expert 😂 na only person like you fit run JAMB 10times and still no fail once 😂 I sure them go don debate giving you award for Jamb office 😂 “Man no die man no rotten.”

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man who wrote the UTME six times had celebrated his call to bar.

Man who wrote UTME 5 times speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who wrote the SSCE 13 times and sat for the JAMB exam five times had shared his story.

The man said he completed his secondary school education in 2015 with flying colours and passed his SSCE and UTME well, but had to retake them because he cheated. His story read in part:

"...I said to myself, I need to go do this on my own and pass, that's how the journey began. 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13 times. Yes, I had to write my SSCE a total of 13 times before I made it myself on the 13th attempt. I actually was a customer to JAMB because I wrote it 5X."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng