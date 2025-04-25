The Lagos state government has entered a partnership to promote financial inclusion and empowerment for women across Lagos

Since its conception last year, the programme has reached 12 communities in hard-to-reach areas and riverine communities in Lagos

This government is in furtherance of the Lagos state THEMES + agenda to empower women

A total of 1,200 women have been trained in the latest move from the Lagos state government to empower women to achieve financial independence.

In the last batch of the training this week, 100 women were equipped with financial literacy skills at Oko-Agbon, a riverine community in the Agboyi-Ketu Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

The training was done through the Office of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGS), with Africa Human Capacity Development Plus as the technical partner.

The traditional ruler of the community, Oba Monsuru expressed his excitement with the programme, noting that the impact will spread. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei/LASG

It was organised to equip women with the knowledge needed to unlock financial freedom and secure their livelihoods for themselves and their families.

Speaking at the Grand Finale of Human Capital Development held at Oko-Agbon in Agboyi-Ketu, Lagos State, Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Sustainable Development Goals, Dr Oreoluwa Finnih, explained that the programme targeted women in hard-to-reach communities because empowering women is the fastest way to grow communities.

Dr. Finnih noted that there is data to show that when women are empowered to achieve financial independence, their family is secured, their children can get a good education and healthcare, and the community will grow sustainably and visibly.

Lagos state takes financial empowerment to 1200 women

Dr Finnih, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Office of SDGS, Mrs Olayemi Sarunmi, thanked the partners for taking this step with the government to empower women.

Finnih noted that the programme was conceived a year ago in line with the government’s THEMES+ agenda, to empower women through financial literary and inclusion, and that 1,200 women had been empowered through it.

She also appreciated the other partners, including Opay, Cowrywise, LASHMA, LASSRA and NIMC, for supporting the drive to take financial inclusion and literacy to 1200 women in these communities.

Her words;

"Today, that noble endeavour conceived barely a year ago has blossomed into a movement of measurable impact and meaningful change.

It has touched lives, opened doors, and restored confidence in countless women who now see themselves as active participants in the economic growth of our state."

The traditional ruler of the community, Oba Monsuru Oladega, thanked the government for the capacity-building initiative, noting that it would go a long way to promote entrepreneurial spirit among the beneficiaries

120 women to enjoy free healthcare for one year

Part of the initiative also registered 120 women under the Ilera Eko Health Scheme, giving them access to free health care in the accredited facilities for one year.

With more Nigerians living below the poverty line, it becomes more imperative to train and empower women for financial independence. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

The beneficiaries for the financial literacy programme were drawn from Aderupoko Community in Iwaya, Lagos Mainland; Ilaje Community, Bariga; Araromi-Ale, Badagry; Ira Central Community, Ifako-Ijaiye; Taffi Community, Oto-Awori LCDA, Ojo; Araromi Community, Ibeju Lekki; Odomola Community and Eredo LCDA, Epe.

Beneficiaries were also drawn from Ijora Badia, Apapa Iganmu; Amukoko Community, Ifelodun LCDA; Mende Community, Maryland, Kosofe; Oke-Ira Community, Ogba and Oko-Agbon riverine community in Ag(LCDA).

The state government has also shown interest in empowering smallholder farmers in the state with loans.

