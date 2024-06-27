Tracy Morgan's net worth (2024): how rich is he after the accident?

Tracy Morgan is one of the best stand-up comedians in the United States. He has released multiple comedy specials and starred in movies and TV series such as 30 Rock, Cop Out, The Last O.G., and Coming 2 America. What is Tracy Morgan’s net worth?

Tracy Morgan speaks onstage during a concert in New York City (L). He speaks during Kelly Clarkson Show (R). Photo: Jamie McCarthy, NBC (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Tracy Morgan commenced his entertainment career as a comedian in 1988 before venturing into the film industry. He has released comedy specials, such as Black and Blue, Bona Fide, and Takin’ It Too Far and has been featured in over 60 movies and TV series. Having been in the industry for over six decades, it is no doubt that Tracy Morgan’s net worth has grown significantly.

Profile summary

Full name Tracy Jamal Morgan Gender Male Date of birth 10 November 1968 Age 55 years old (as of June 2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth The Bronx, New York, United States Current residence Alpine, New Jersey, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 185 Weight in kilograms 84 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Alicia Warden Father Jimmy Morgan Sr. Siblings 4 Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Megan Wollover, Sabina Morgan Children 4 School DeWitt Clinton High School Profession Actor, comedian, author Net worth $70 million Instagram @tracymorgan X (Twitter) @TracyMorgan Facebook

Tracy Morgan's net worth

How rich is Tracy Morgan? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wealthy Gorilla, and Scott Max, his net worth is alleged to be $70 million. His net worth is primarily attributed to earnings from his entertainment careers as an actor and comedian. He also makes money from selling his book, social media endeavours, and brand endorsement deals.

How much is Tracy Morgan's house?

The comedian lives in a 22-room, 22,000-square-foot home in Alpine, New Jersey, US, which he purchased in 2015 for $13.9 million. The property sits on 2 acres of land and has several notable features, such as a movie theatre, basketball court, bowling alley, and fish tanks. While speaking to People about his 7-bedroom, 10-bathroom home, he said:

I always wanted a big house when I was a little boy. Who ain’t dream of having a big house? So we bought it.

Previously, Tracy Morgan owned a 4,485-square-foot home in Cresskill, New Jersey, which he bought in 2011 for $2.2 million. In 2019, he sold the six-acre property for $1.2 million.

Tracy Morgan’s cars

The entertainer is known for his love for luxury hypercars. He has an impressive collection of expensive automobiles, including Lamborghini Aventador and Bugatti Veyron.

Tracy Morgan’s age and background

Comedian Tracy Morgan is 55 years old as of June 2024. His date of birth is 10 November 1968, and his zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Top-5 facts about Tracy Morgan. Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Tracy Morgan was born in The Bronx, New York, United States, to Alicia Warden and Jimmy Morgan Sr., and he is the second child among the couple’s five children. His father was a US military officer who served in the Vietnam War and passed away in 1987.

He attended DeWitt Clinton High School. However, he did not complete his studies at the institution, as he dropped out in 1987.

One of his friends discovered his humorous nature and encouraged him to start doing comedy. He started earning a living doing street comedy.

What is Tracy Morgan famous for?

Tracy Morgan started his entertainment career in 1988. He began as a street comedian before debuting in 1994 in the television show Martin, starring as Hustle Man. He has since been featured in several movies and TV series as a film and voice actor. Some of them include:

Movie/TV series Period Role The Neighbourhood 2022 Curtis The Last O.G. 2018–2021 Tray Baker Coming 2 America 2021 Uncle Reem Scoob! 2020 Captain Caveman What Men Want 2019 Joe 'Dolla' Barry The Clapper 2017 Chris Fist Fight 2017 Coach Crawford Accident Love 2015 Keyshawn 30 Rock 2006–2013 Tracy Jordan Chick Magnet 2011 Tracy Death at a Funeral 2010 Norman Deep in the Valley 2009 Busta Nut First Sunday 2008 LeeJohn Little Man 2006 Percy

In addition to acting, Tracy Morgan has performed in several comedy shows and toured worldwide. He has also released multiple comedy specials, including Black and Blue, Bona Fide, Staying Alive, and Takin’ It Too Far. He is also the author of I Am the New Black, an autobiography detailing his upbringing and rise to fame.

Who is Tracy Morgan’s wife?

The American comedian is not married at the moment. Furthermore, he is not dating anyone. In an interview with Today, when asked whether he was dating in his 50s, he responded:

I’m single, recently divorced and I’m a girl dad. So I don’t get time for a lot. If she comes along in my life, I’m searching for a woman that if the mansion and the cars and all that go away, she is still going to be right there. That is hard to find. I’m looking for agape.

Tracy Morgan’s ex-wives

The celebrated entertainer has previously been married twice. His first wife was Sabina Morgan, whom he married immediately after dropping out of high school. The two exchanged marriage vows in 1987 and were together for approximately two decades until 2009 they parted ways.

Morgan’s second wife is Megan Wollover, a model. He tied the knot with the model on 23 August 2015 after dating for approximately four years. After five years of marriage, Megan filed for divorce in July 2020.

Tracy Morgan’s children

Tracy Morgan is a father of four children: three sons and a daughter. He has three sons with his first wife, Sabina Morgan, and a daughter with his second wife, Megan Wollover. His first child, Gitrid Morgan, was born in 1986, and his second child, Malcolm Morgan, arrived in 1988. His last child with Sabina is Tracy Morgan Jr., born in 1992.

Tracy Morgan’s only daughter is Maven Sonae Morgan, born on 2 July 2013 from his second marriage. The renowned actor is so close to his daughter, and he stars alongside his daughter in the 2020 animation Scoob! During an interview with Extra TV, he revealed that his daughter is his greatest co-star ever.

What happened to Tracy Morgan?

Tracy Morgan attends the 17th Annual Stand Up For Heroes Benefit presented by Bob Woodruff Foundation and NY Comedy Festival at David Geffen Hall in New York City. Photo: Mike Coppola

Source: Getty Images

In 2014, his life was abruptly changed when he was left with severe injuries after a Walmart truck collided with the rear of his limo bus on the New Jersey highway. While Tracy sustained severe injuries, including brain injury, his close friend and fellow comedian Jimmy McNair perished.

He recovered from the injuries after several months in hospital but had to use a wheelchair to move around. Did Tracy Morgan sue Walmart, and how much was he compensated? His legal team sued Walmart and the truck driver, Kevin Roper. Following a lawsuit, the comedian was compensated approximately $90 million.

How tall is Tracy Morgan?

The Longest Yard actor is approximately 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres) tall. His weight is estimated to be 185 pounds (84 kilograms).

FAQs

Is Tracy Morgan still alive? He is still alive, contrary to some online rumours alleging that he passed away in 2014 in a car accident. How old is Tracy Morgan? The comedian is 55 years old as of June 2024. He was born on 10 November 1968. Where does Tracy Morgan come from? He hails from The Bronx, New York, and resides in Alpine, New Jersey, United States. What does Tracy Morgan do for a living? He is a stand-up comedian, actor, and author. What is Tracy Morgan’s net worth before and after the accident? How much the entertainer’s net worth was before the accident is unknown. However, his current net worth is alleged to be about $70 million. Is Tracy Morgan married? He is not married but was previously married twice. His ex-wives are Sabina Morgan and Megan Wollover. How many children does Tracy Morgan have? He has four children: Gitrid, Malcolm, Tracy Morgan Jr., and Maven Sonae Morgan. What is Tracy Morgan’s height? He is 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres) tall.

Tracy Morgan’s net worth attests to his successful entertainment career. He has been an entertainer for over three decades and has undoubtedly gathered significant wealth and fame. He has four children from his previous two marriages.

