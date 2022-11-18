Bunnie Xo’s biography: what is known about Jelly Roll’s wife?

Who is Bunnie Xo? She is an American model, actress, podcast host and YouTuber. She graces media headlines through her Dumb Blonde Podcast, which she airs on YouTube. She is well-known for being the wife of the American rapper Jelly Roll.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo attend the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

Bunnie Xo is a model who boasts a considerable following on various social media platforms. She is a lover of animals, especially dogs. Her most treasured one is called Chachi. The model currently resides in Nashville, Tennessee, United States.

Profile summary

Full Name Bunnie DeFord Popular as Bunnie Xo Gender Female Date of birth 22 January 1980 Age 42 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Nashville, Tennessee, United States Current residence Nashville, TN, US Nationality American Religion Christianity Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’9’’ Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 149 Weight in kilograms 68 Body measurements in inches 36-29-38 Body measurements in centimetres 91-74-97 Eye colour Brown Hair colour Blonde Father Bill Marital status Married Partner Jelly Roll Children 2 School John C Fremont Junior High School Profession Model, actress, podcast host, YouTuber Net worth $2 million Instagram @xomgitsbunnie

Bunnie Xo’s bio

The YouTube sensation was born in Nashville, Tennessee, United States of America. Her father, Bill, raised her. This was after the separation between her parents when she was still a baby. Bill was an established musician, while her mother worked in adult entertainment. What is Bunnie Xo’s real name? The American entertainer's real name is Bunnie DeFord. She is an American national of white ethnicity.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She attended several high schools, including Fay Galloway High School, Walter V Long Elementary School and John C Fremont Junior.

What is Bunnie Xo’s age?

The American model is 42 years old as of 2022. She was born on 22 January 1980. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

What does Bunnie Xo do for a living?

She is a podcaster, YouTuber, model and social media star. She is the host and owner of the Dumb Blonde podcast. She interviews various guests who share their past life experiences. Besides that, she makes her guests play ridiculous games at the end of the show.

The internet sensation boasts a huge following on YouTube. She mainly uploads lifestyle videos and podcast shows, including Meet the DeFords and Bunnie's WhoreLympics. At the time of writing, she has over 186 thousand subscribers.

As a model, she has appeared in popular magazines and featured on Playboy TV. In addition, the model appears in various music videos and live concerts with Jelly Rolls.

She is an Instagram star with over 867 thousand followers. She frequently shares her modelling shots and pictures with her friends and partner. In addition, she is active on Twitter and has over 55 thousand followers at the time of writing. Fans can also find her on Facebook, where she has 807 thousand followers.

How much is Bunnie Xo’s worth?

According to Nextbiography, it is presumed that Bunnie Xo's net worth is $2 million as of 2022. However, there is no reliable information regarding the model's exact net worth.

Who is Bunnie Xo married to?

The American podcaster is married to the legendary rapper Jelly Roll. How did Jelly Roll meet his wife? The pair met in a club in 2013. At that time, Jelly Roll worked at Chip & Whales male club. After dating for a while, Bunnie and Jelly tied the knot on 31 August 2016. It was a spontaneous decision, so this was a courthouse wedding.

Does Bunnie Xo have a biological child?

No. Bunny does not have a biological child. The couple shares two kids from Jelly’s previous relationship with a woman named Felicia. The duo takes care of their two kids, Baille Ann DeFord and Noah DeFord.

How tall is Bunnie Xo?

Jelly Roll’s wife is 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres) tall. She weighs approximately 150 pounds (68 kg). Her body measurements in inches are 36-29-38 (91-74-97 cm).

Fast facts

What is Bunnie Xo's age? She is 42 years old as of 2022. When is Bunnie Xo's birthday? The American YouTuber celebrates her birthday on 22 January. How long have Bunny and Jelly been together? The duo has been together for almost a decade since 2013 and tied the knot on 31 August 2016. Are Jelly Roll and Bunnie still together? Yes, the couple resides in Nashville, Tennessee, United States. What does Bunnie Xo do for a living? She is an actress, model and podcaster. What is Bunnie Xo’s net worth? She has an approximated net worth of $2 million. What is Bunnie Xo's height? She is 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres) tall.

Bunnie Xo is an American podcaster, model, actress and YouTuber. She came to the limelight for being the wife of the famous American rapper Jelly Roll. She is the owner of the Dumb Blonde Podcast.

READ ALSO: Bunny Barbie’s biography: age, real name, husband, net worth

Legit.ng recently published an article about Bunny Barbie’s biography. She is a digital content creator, fashion model, and entrepreneur for the United States of America. The model was born in Albany, New York, United States, and resides in Los Angeles, California, USA.

Bunny Barbie mainly uploads dance videos, lip-syncs, makeup tutorials, and family moments on her TikTok page which has over 2 million followers. She is married to an American entrepreneur who is 23 years her senior.

Source: Legit.ng