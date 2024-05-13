Marlon Wayans' net worth (2024), siblings, wife, movies and TV shows

Marlon Wayans is an American comedian, actor, screenwriter, producer, director and model. He is widely recognised for his prominent roles in TV shows and movies such as White Chicks (2004), Little Man (2006), and Dance Flick (2009). What is Marlon Wayans' net worth?

Marlon Wayans at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California (L). Marlon Wayans at SiriusXM Studios in New York City (R). Photo: Amy Sussman, Santiago Felipe (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Marlon Wayans is a member of the famous Wayans family. He has been in the entertainment industry since 1988 and boasts over 50 acting credits. As one of the most notable people in the entertainment industry, many wonder how much Marlon Wayans’ net worth could be.

Full name Marlon Lamont Wayans Gender Male Date of birth 23 July 1972 Age 51 years old (as of May 2024) Zodiac Leo Place of birth New York City, New York, United States Current residence Encino, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in inches 6’ Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 179 Weight in kilograms 81 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Elvira Alethia Father Howell Wayans Relationship status Single Children 3 School Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts University Howard University Profession Comedian, actor, screenwriter, producer, director, model Net worth $40 million Instagram @marlonwayans X (Twitter)

What is Marlon Wayan’s net worth in 2024?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Wealthy Gorilla, the American actor has an alleged net worth of $40 million. He is a successful comedian, actor, screenwriter, producer and director career.

Marlon took on multiple roles in the 2013 film A Haunted House and its 2014 sequel, serving as star, writer, and producer. The initial instalment grossed $60 million globally, an impressive feat considering its modest $2.5 million budget.

In 2016, Marlon Wayans sold his home in Sherman Oaks, California, for $1.5 million. He bought the house in 2006 for $1.525 million.

Fast five facts about Marlon Wayans. Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Marlon Wayans' age and background

The American comedian was born on 23 July 1972 in New York City, New York, United States. He is 51 years old as of 2024, and his zodiac sign is Leo. Marlon Wayans’ parents are Elvira Wayans, a homemaker and social worker and Howell Wayans, a supermarket manager.

He grew up alongside nine siblings, and he is the youngest. He has four brothers named Shawn, Dwayne, Keenan and Damon and five sisters named Kim, Nadia, Devonne, Elvira and Diedre. The Wayans siblings have all pursued various careers in the entertainment industry, involving themselves in comedy and filming.

Marlon Wayans' siblings have written, directed, produced, and starred in multiple movies and TV series, such as the Scary Movie (film series), The Wayans Bros., In Living Color, White Chicks, My Wife and Kids and Little Man.

Wayans completed his high school education at Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in New York City. He later enrolled at Howard University in Washington, D.C. However, he dropped out after two years.

Marlon Wayans' movies and TV shows

Marlon Wayans gained prominence in the early '90s, working on various projects alongside his brothers, including the sketch comedy series In Living Color (1992-1993) and the sitcom The Wayans Bros (1995-1999).

Besides being a comedian and actor, Marlon is a producer. He served as a producer for the initial two instalments of the Scary Movie franchise, where he and his brother Shawn were credited as writers and co-stars.

Marlon has partnered with former Funny or Die co-founder Randy Adams to create What the Funny, an online destination for urban comedy. He also created the comedy competition television show Funniest Wins, which aired on TBS from June to August 2014. Below is a list of movies and TV shows he has appeared in.

Year Movie/TV show Role 2023 Air George Raveling 2022 The Curse of Bridge Hollow Howard Gordon 2022 Bel-Air Lou 2021 Respect Ted White 2020 On the Rocks Dean 2019 Sextuplets Alan 2017–2018 Marlon Marlon Wayne 2017 Naked Rob Anderson 2016 Fifty Shades of Black Christian Black 2016 Animals. Ry-Ry (voice) 2014 A Haunted House 2 Malcolm Johnson 2013 The Heat Special Agent Levy 2013 A Haunted House Malcolm Johnson 2011 Childrens Hospital Dr. Black 2010 Marmaduke Lightning 2009 G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra Rip Cord 2009 Dance Flick Mr Moody 2007 Norbit Buster "Bust-A-Move" Perkin 2006 Little Man Calvin Sims 2006 Six Degrees Homeless Guy 2004 White Chicks Marcus Copeland 2004 The Ladykillers Gawain MacSam 2001 Scary Movie 2 Shorty Meeks 2000 Dungeons & Dragons Snails 2000 Scary Movie Shorty Meeks 1992–1993 In Living Color Various 1995–1999 The Wayans Bros. Marlon Williams 1992 Mo' Money Seymour Stewart 1988 I'm Gonna Git You Sucka Pedestrian

Who is Marlon Wayans’ wife?

The American actor is not married and has never been married before. He is currently presumed single. He was previously in a long-term relationship with Angela Zackery from 1992 to 2013.

Marlon Wayans at Amazon Studios' world premiere of "AIR" at Regency Village Theatre on 27 March 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Marlon and Angela have two sons, Kai, born on 24 May 2000 and Shawn, born on 3 February 2002. Although he once called Angela his 'ex-wife', he said in a 2021 interview with Essence that he had never married.

I never got married because I knew my mom needed me. Women sometimes want to battle for your attention, they want to battle for your love, they want to be the one. Me and my mama share the same birthday. I’m not trying to hear you.

Does Marlon Wayans have a daughter?

Wayans shares a daughter named Axl with his ex-girlfriend Brittany Moreland. Recently, Brittany filed for full custody of their 15-month-old daughter. According to the filing, Moreland is seeking Axl's full legal and physical custody but is asking that the actor receive visitation rights.

On 21 March 2024, Wayans spoke with The Shade Room, responding to Moreland's legal filings. He said:

All love, all God. The baby isn't a secret. The mama has been posted. But I chose to keep the baby's private life private. Ain't nobody's business. Social media is toxic and dangerous, and I'd like to keep her peace.

What is Marlon Wayans’ height?

The television and film producer stands at 6 feet or 183 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 179 pounds or 81 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Marlon Wayans? He is an American comedian, actor, screenwriter, producer, director and model. Where is Marlon Wayans from? He was born in New York City, New York, United States. How old is Marlon Wayans? He is 51 years old as of 2024. He was born on 23 July 1972. Who are Marlon Wayans’ parents? His parents are Elvira Wayans and Howell Wayans. Are Shawn and Marlon Wayans twins? Shawn and Marlon Wayans are not twins. Who is Marlon Wayans' wife? The actor is not married. He is presumed single at the moment. Does Marlon Wayans have kids? He has three children, two sons and a daughter. What is Marlon Wayans’ net worth? He has an estimated net worth of $40 million.

Marlon Wayans’ net worth reflects his success as a comedian, actor, screenwriter, producer, director and model. He has been in the entertainment industry since 1988 and has starred in numerous television and comedy shows.

