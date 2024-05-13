Global site navigation

Marlon Wayans' net worth (2024), siblings, wife, movies and TV shows
Celebrity biographies

by  Night Mongina

Marlon Wayans is an American comedian, actor, screenwriter, producer, director and model. He is widely recognised for his prominent roles in TV shows and movies such as White Chicks (2004), Little Man (2006), and Dance Flick (2009). What is Marlon Wayans' net worth?

Marlon Wayans at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California (L). Marlon Wayans at SiriusXM Studios in New York City (R).
Marlon Wayans at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California (L). Marlon Wayans at SiriusXM Studios in New York City (R). Photo: Amy Sussman, Santiago Felipe (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Marlon Wayans is a member of the famous Wayans family. He has been in the entertainment industry since 1988 and boasts over 50 acting credits. As one of the most notable people in the entertainment industry, many wonder how much Marlon Wayans’ net worth could be.

Profile summary

Full nameMarlon Lamont Wayans
GenderMale
Date of birth23 July 1972
Age51 years old (as of May 2024)
ZodiacLeo
Place of birthNew York City, New York, United States
Current residenceEncino, California, United States
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityAfrican-American
SexualityStraight
ReligionChristianity
Height in inches 6’
Height in centimetres183
Weight in pounds179
Weight in kilograms81
Hair colourBlack
Eye colourDark brown
MotherElvira Alethia
FatherHowell Wayans
Relationship statusSingle
Children3
SchoolFiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts
UniversityHoward University
Profession Comedian, actor, screenwriter, producer, director, model
Net worth$40 million
Instagram@marlonwayans
X (Twitter)@MarlonWayans

What is Marlon Wayan’s net worth in 2024?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Wealthy Gorilla, the American actor has an alleged net worth of $40 million. He is a successful comedian, actor, screenwriter, producer and director career.

Marlon took on multiple roles in the 2013 film A Haunted House and its 2014 sequel, serving as star, writer, and producer. The initial instalment grossed $60 million globally, an impressive feat considering its modest $2.5 million budget.

In 2016, Marlon Wayans sold his home in Sherman Oaks, California, for $1.5 million. He bought the house in 2006 for $1.525 million.

Facts about Marlon Wayans
Fast five facts about Marlon Wayans. Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

Marlon Wayans' age and background

The American comedian was born on 23 July 1972 in New York City, New York, United States. He is 51 years old as of 2024, and his zodiac sign is Leo. Marlon Wayans’ parents are Elvira Wayans, a homemaker and social worker and Howell Wayans, a supermarket manager.

He grew up alongside nine siblings, and he is the youngest. He has four brothers named Shawn, Dwayne, Keenan and Damon and five sisters named Kim, Nadia, Devonne, Elvira and Diedre. The Wayans siblings have all pursued various careers in the entertainment industry, involving themselves in comedy and filming.

Marlon Wayans' siblings have written, directed, produced, and starred in multiple movies and TV series, such as the Scary Movie (film series), The Wayans Bros., In Living Color, White Chicks, My Wife and Kids and Little Man.

Wayans completed his high school education at Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in New York City. He later enrolled at Howard University in Washington, D.C. However, he dropped out after two years.

Marlon Wayans' movies and TV shows

Marlon Wayans gained prominence in the early '90s, working on various projects alongside his brothers, including the sketch comedy series In Living Color (1992-1993) and the sitcom The Wayans Bros (1995-1999).

Besides being a comedian and actor, Marlon is a producer. He served as a producer for the initial two instalments of the Scary Movie franchise, where he and his brother Shawn were credited as writers and co-stars.

Marlon has partnered with former Funny or Die co-founder Randy Adams to create What the Funny, an online destination for urban comedy. He also created the comedy competition television show Funniest Wins, which aired on TBS from June to August 2014. Below is a list of movies and TV shows he has appeared in.

YearMovie/TV showRole
2023AirGeorge Raveling
2022The Curse of Bridge HollowHoward Gordon
2022Bel-AirLou
2021RespectTed White
2020On the Rocks Dean
2019SextupletsAlan
2017–2018MarlonMarlon Wayne
2017NakedRob Anderson
2016Fifty Shades of BlackChristian Black
2016 Animals.Ry-Ry (voice)
2014A Haunted House 2Malcolm Johnson
2013The HeatSpecial Agent Levy
2013A Haunted HouseMalcolm Johnson
2011Childrens HospitalDr. Black
2010 Marmaduke Lightning
2009G.I. Joe: The Rise of CobraRip Cord
2009Dance FlickMr Moody
2007NorbitBuster "Bust-A-Move" Perkin
2006Little ManCalvin Sims
2006Six DegreesHomeless Guy
2004White ChicksMarcus Copeland
2004The LadykillersGawain MacSam
2001Scary Movie 2Shorty Meeks
2000Dungeons & Dragons Snails
2000Scary MovieShorty Meeks
1992–1993In Living Color Various
1995–1999The Wayans Bros.Marlon Williams
1992Mo' MoneySeymour Stewart
1988I'm Gonna Git You Sucka Pedestrian

Who is Marlon Wayans’ wife?

The American actor is not married and has never been married before. He is currently presumed single. He was previously in a long-term relationship with Angela Zackery from 1992 to 2013.

Marlon Wayans at Regency Village Theatre on 27 March 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Marlon Wayans at Amazon Studios' world premiere of "AIR" at Regency Village Theatre on 27 March 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth
Source: Getty Images

Marlon and Angela have two sons, Kai, born on 24 May 2000 and Shawn, born on 3 February 2002. Although he once called Angela his 'ex-wife', he said in a 2021 interview with Essence that he had never married.

I never got married because I knew my mom needed me. Women sometimes want to battle for your attention, they want to battle for your love, they want to be the one. Me and my mama share the same birthday. I’m not trying to hear you.

Does Marlon Wayans have a daughter?

Wayans shares a daughter named Axl with his ex-girlfriend Brittany Moreland. Recently, Brittany filed for full custody of their 15-month-old daughter. According to the filing, Moreland is seeking Axl's full legal and physical custody but is asking that the actor receive visitation rights.

On 21 March 2024, Wayans spoke with The Shade Room, responding to Moreland's legal filings. He said:

All love, all God. The baby isn't a secret. The mama has been posted. But I chose to keep the baby's private life private. Ain't nobody's business. Social media is toxic and dangerous, and I'd like to keep her peace.

What is Marlon Wayans’ height?

The television and film producer stands at 6 feet or 183 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 179 pounds or 81 kilograms.

FAQs

  1. Who is Marlon Wayans? He is an American comedian, actor, screenwriter, producer, director and model.
  2. Where is Marlon Wayans from? He was born in New York City, New York, United States.
  3. How old is Marlon Wayans? He is 51 years old as of 2024. He was born on 23 July 1972.
  4. Who are Marlon Wayans’ parents? His parents are Elvira Wayans and Howell Wayans.
  5. Are Shawn and Marlon Wayans twins? Shawn and Marlon Wayans are not twins.
  6. Who is Marlon Wayans' wife? The actor is not married. He is presumed single at the moment.
  7. Does Marlon Wayans have kids? He has three children, two sons and a daughter.
  8. What is Marlon Wayans’ net worth? He has an estimated net worth of $40 million.

Marlon Wayans’ net worth reflects his success as a comedian, actor, screenwriter, producer, director and model. He has been in the entertainment industry since 1988 and has starred in numerous television and comedy shows.

Legit.ng recently published Tiffany Haddish's biography. She is an American stand-up comedian, dancer, author and actress. She is best known for her leading role in the comedy film Girls Trip (2017).

Tiffany Haddish was born on 3 December 1979 in Los Angeles, California, United States. How much money is Tiffany worth? Discover Tiffany Haddish's net worth and some lesser-known facts about her.

Source: Legit.ng

