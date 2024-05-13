Marlon Wayans' net worth (2024), siblings, wife, movies and TV shows
Marlon Wayans is an American comedian, actor, screenwriter, producer, director and model. He is widely recognised for his prominent roles in TV shows and movies such as White Chicks (2004), Little Man (2006), and Dance Flick (2009). What is Marlon Wayans' net worth?
Marlon Wayans is a member of the famous Wayans family. He has been in the entertainment industry since 1988 and boasts over 50 acting credits. As one of the most notable people in the entertainment industry, many wonder how much Marlon Wayans’ net worth could be.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Marlon Lamont Wayans
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|23 July 1972
|Age
|51 years old (as of May 2024)
|Zodiac
|Leo
|Place of birth
|New York City, New York, United States
|Current residence
|Encino, California, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|African-American
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Religion
|Christianity
|Height in inches
|6’
|Height in centimetres
|183
|Weight in pounds
|179
|Weight in kilograms
|81
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Mother
|Elvira Alethia
|Father
|Howell Wayans
|Relationship status
|Single
|Children
|3
|School
|Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts
|University
|Howard University
|Profession
|Comedian, actor, screenwriter, producer, director, model
|Net worth
|$40 million
|@marlonwayans
|X (Twitter)
|@MarlonWayans
What is Marlon Wayan’s net worth in 2024?
According to Celebrity Net Worth and Wealthy Gorilla, the American actor has an alleged net worth of $40 million. He is a successful comedian, actor, screenwriter, producer and director career.
Marlon took on multiple roles in the 2013 film A Haunted House and its 2014 sequel, serving as star, writer, and producer. The initial instalment grossed $60 million globally, an impressive feat considering its modest $2.5 million budget.
In 2016, Marlon Wayans sold his home in Sherman Oaks, California, for $1.5 million. He bought the house in 2006 for $1.525 million.
Marlon Wayans' age and background
The American comedian was born on 23 July 1972 in New York City, New York, United States. He is 51 years old as of 2024, and his zodiac sign is Leo. Marlon Wayans’ parents are Elvira Wayans, a homemaker and social worker and Howell Wayans, a supermarket manager.
He grew up alongside nine siblings, and he is the youngest. He has four brothers named Shawn, Dwayne, Keenan and Damon and five sisters named Kim, Nadia, Devonne, Elvira and Diedre. The Wayans siblings have all pursued various careers in the entertainment industry, involving themselves in comedy and filming.
Marlon Wayans' siblings have written, directed, produced, and starred in multiple movies and TV series, such as the Scary Movie (film series), The Wayans Bros., In Living Color, White Chicks, My Wife and Kids and Little Man.
Wayans completed his high school education at Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in New York City. He later enrolled at Howard University in Washington, D.C. However, he dropped out after two years.
Marlon Wayans' movies and TV shows
Marlon Wayans gained prominence in the early '90s, working on various projects alongside his brothers, including the sketch comedy series In Living Color (1992-1993) and the sitcom The Wayans Bros (1995-1999).
Besides being a comedian and actor, Marlon is a producer. He served as a producer for the initial two instalments of the Scary Movie franchise, where he and his brother Shawn were credited as writers and co-stars.
Marlon has partnered with former Funny or Die co-founder Randy Adams to create What the Funny, an online destination for urban comedy. He also created the comedy competition television show Funniest Wins, which aired on TBS from June to August 2014. Below is a list of movies and TV shows he has appeared in.
|Year
|Movie/TV show
|Role
|2023
|Air
|George Raveling
|2022
|The Curse of Bridge Hollow
|Howard Gordon
|2022
|Bel-Air
|Lou
|2021
|Respect
|Ted White
|2020
|On the Rocks
|Dean
|2019
|Sextuplets
|Alan
|2017–2018
|Marlon
|Marlon Wayne
|2017
|Naked
|Rob Anderson
|2016
|Fifty Shades of Black
|Christian Black
|2016
|Animals.
|Ry-Ry (voice)
|2014
|A Haunted House 2
|Malcolm Johnson
|2013
|The Heat
|Special Agent Levy
|2013
|A Haunted House
|Malcolm Johnson
|2011
|Childrens Hospital
|Dr. Black
|2010
|Marmaduke
|Lightning
|2009
|G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
|Rip Cord
|2009
|Dance Flick
|Mr Moody
|2007
|Norbit
|Buster "Bust-A-Move" Perkin
|2006
|Little Man
|Calvin Sims
|2006
|Six Degrees
|Homeless Guy
|2004
|White Chicks
|Marcus Copeland
|2004
|The Ladykillers
|Gawain MacSam
|2001
|Scary Movie 2
|Shorty Meeks
|2000
|Dungeons & Dragons
|Snails
|2000
|Scary Movie
|Shorty Meeks
|1992–1993
|In Living Color
|Various
|1995–1999
|The Wayans Bros.
|Marlon Williams
|1992
|Mo' Money
|Seymour Stewart
|1988
|I'm Gonna Git You Sucka
|Pedestrian
Who is Marlon Wayans’ wife?
The American actor is not married and has never been married before. He is currently presumed single. He was previously in a long-term relationship with Angela Zackery from 1992 to 2013.
Marlon and Angela have two sons, Kai, born on 24 May 2000 and Shawn, born on 3 February 2002. Although he once called Angela his 'ex-wife', he said in a 2021 interview with Essence that he had never married.
I never got married because I knew my mom needed me. Women sometimes want to battle for your attention, they want to battle for your love, they want to be the one. Me and my mama share the same birthday. I’m not trying to hear you.
Does Marlon Wayans have a daughter?
Wayans shares a daughter named Axl with his ex-girlfriend Brittany Moreland. Recently, Brittany filed for full custody of their 15-month-old daughter. According to the filing, Moreland is seeking Axl's full legal and physical custody but is asking that the actor receive visitation rights.
On 21 March 2024, Wayans spoke with The Shade Room, responding to Moreland's legal filings. He said:
All love, all God. The baby isn't a secret. The mama has been posted. But I chose to keep the baby's private life private. Ain't nobody's business. Social media is toxic and dangerous, and I'd like to keep her peace.
What is Marlon Wayans’ height?
The television and film producer stands at 6 feet or 183 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 179 pounds or 81 kilograms.
FAQs
- Who is Marlon Wayans? He is an American comedian, actor, screenwriter, producer, director and model.
- Where is Marlon Wayans from? He was born in New York City, New York, United States.
- How old is Marlon Wayans? He is 51 years old as of 2024. He was born on 23 July 1972.
- Who are Marlon Wayans’ parents? His parents are Elvira Wayans and Howell Wayans.
- Are Shawn and Marlon Wayans twins? Shawn and Marlon Wayans are not twins.
- Who is Marlon Wayans' wife? The actor is not married. He is presumed single at the moment.
- Does Marlon Wayans have kids? He has three children, two sons and a daughter.
- What is Marlon Wayans’ net worth? He has an estimated net worth of $40 million.
Marlon Wayans’ net worth reflects his success as a comedian, actor, screenwriter, producer, director and model. He has been in the entertainment industry since 1988 and has starred in numerous television and comedy shows.
