Manchester City midfielder Rodri has issued a warning to Arsenal after the Citizens triumphed over Chelsea in the FA Cup final

Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo scored the decisive goal as City beat the Blues 1-0 at Wembley on Saturday, May 16

Manchester City are two points behind leaders Arsenal with two matches to go in the Premier League this season

Spain international Rodri has warned Arsenal following Manchester City's triumph over Chelsea in the 2025/26 FA Cup final on Saturday, May 16.

The Citizens secured a vital 1-0 win over the Blues at Wembley Stadium courtesy of a lone goal from Antoine Semenyo in the 72nd minute, to hand Pep Guardiola his second trophy of the season following their Carabao Cup win over Arsenal in March.

Rodri believes Manchester City can lift the 2025/26 Premier League if Arsenal drops points in their remaining matches. Photo by: Sebastian Frej.

Source: Getty Images

They'll drop points - Rodri

Manchester City star Rodri believes that Arsenal can still drop points in their remaining fixtures.

According to Hayters, the Spanish international explained that the FA Cup win over Chelsea would serve as a morale booster for the team.

The former Atletico Madrid said the Citizens have to keep on winning till the last game of the Premier League. Rodri said:

"It's a confidence boost, winning the FA Cup but we don’t lose our calm, still two games to play, they are massive and they are very, very tough.

"Everything can happen. We need Arsenal to drop points. It can happen in the next one or in the last game. In their position, it’s not easy to finish the task and we have to be there pushing until the end.”

The former Villarreal midfielder suggested that, although the Premier League title race currently favours Arsenal, the momentum could still shift on the final day of the season. He said:

“I mean, from our experience, we were losing the title against Aston Villa in 2022 at our home in minute 80.

“So everything can happen in football. We know how difficult it is to close things and we know how difficult it is to beat everyone in this Premier League.”

Arsenal could move five points clear if they beat Burnley at Emirates Stadium later today, while Manchester City could take the title race to the final day with a win away to Bournemouth on Tuesday, May 19.

On the final day of the season, City hosts Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium, while Arsenal travels to Crystal Palace.

Rodri says Man City is consistent

Rodri tips Manchester City to win the Premier League over Arsenal this season. Photo by: Michael Regan - The FA/The FA.

Source: Getty Images

Rodri says Manchester City has been consistent whenever he qualifies for a final of a competition. He said:

“It’s a matter of never giving up, never losing the hunger. I think it’s remarkable that you arrive four times into a final, per One Football.

"The consistency of this team, the consistency of this manager, these players, for me it’s the most remarkable thing, even if you win or lose.

Rodri shares Man City secret

Legit.ng earlier reported that after Manchester City made history by winning their fourth Premier League title, midfielder Rodri shared the secret to their incredible achievement in a viral TikTok video.

He credited the team's unbeatable mindset, explaining that their hunger for victory was the driving force behind their consecutive league wins.

Source: Legit.ng