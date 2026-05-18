Nollywood actress Sandra Okunzuwa disclosed how a romantic movie scene reportedly destroyed one of her past relationships

The filmmaker explained that onscreen kisses are far from romantic because actors work under intense filming conditions, surrounded by crew members

Sandra admitted that dating actors is not easy, adding that jealousy and insecurity often create tension in relationships

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Sandra Okunzuwa has opened up about the emotional impact acting romantic scenes has had on her personal relationships.

The actress made the revelation during an appearance on the BTS Reality podcast, where she spoke about dating struggles as a public figure in Nollywood.

According to the actress, one of her former relationships crashed after someone allegedly sent her boyfriend a movie clip showing her kissing a male colleague during a film production.

Sandra Okunzuwa says a romantic movie scene reportedly destroyed one of her past relationships. Photos: Sandra Okunzuwa.

Source: Instagram

The actress explained that although many viewers assume romantic scenes are enjoyable for actors, the reality behind the cameras is completely different.

During the interview, Sandra described how uncomfortable filming romantic scenes can sometimes be because of the environment and pressure on set.

According to her, actors are usually surrounded by many crew members while directors continuously give instructions during filming.

She explained:

“When actors kiss while filming, about 20 people are watching them, and instructions are also being dished out to them. Even the AC will be turned off, and the director will monitor and instruct them throughout. So how can anyone be in the mood or turned on in such conditions?”

The actress added that onscreen kisses are not as enjoyable as many people imagine and even admitted she would support removing such scenes entirely if audiences could still enjoy movies without them.

Sandra disclosed that one of her past relationships ended after someone allegedly shared a romantic movie scene with her then-boyfriend.

According to her, the situation created insecurity in the relationship and eventually caused a breakup.

She said:

“I once lost a relationship because someone sent my ex-boyfriend a scene from a movie where I kissed an actor. At the time, I felt his reaction came from a place of insecurity. But honestly, it is not easy.”

The actress, however, admitted she understands why some people may struggle to date actors because of the emotional demands that come with the profession.

She said every individual has the right to decide what they can or cannot tolerate in a relationship.

Watch the interview here:

Reactions trail Sandra Okunzuwa's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@c0smm0s_ noted:

"Men with their style of leaving lol He knew you are actress before approaching you he has been seeing your movie scenes where you kiss before he woo you boom suddenly you realize you don't want her kissing or getting jealous lol baba wan japa he don tire"

@LemonadesWith shared:

"I cannot date an actor who kisses in movies. i don't care if 100 people are watching behind the scenes."

@daddytb40 wrote:

"It’s not the mood of the present action that worries your boyfriend. It’s the emotion/chemistry that must have been planted deep down within you during the shoot. Many actors end up sleeping with their love interest in the movie set, due to this."

Genevieve Nnaji flaunts hand, leg

Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood star, who rarely appears online, made fans react after she shared a video of some parts of her body on Instagram.

She caused a buzz online as she shared her beautiful and youthful look as well in a new post.

BBNaija star and comedian DeeOne was not satisfied with the video and picture, and he reacted to it.

Source: Legit.ng