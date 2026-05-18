Ebonyi State University has released admission guidelines for candidates applying for its 2026/2027 postgraduate programmes

The university directed applicants to complete their registration online, along with 6 guidelines for the application process

EBSU announced that postgraduate applications opened on May 1, 2026, with a deadline for applicants

Ebonyi State University (EBSU) has released the admission requirements and application guidelines for candidates seeking admission into its postgraduate programmes for the 2026/2027 academic session.

In a notice published on the university’s official postgraduate portal on May 13, 2026, the institution invited qualified candidates to apply for its various postgraduate programmes.

The Ebonyi State University posts its admission requirements for the 2026/2027 academic session for postgraduates. Photo credit: EBSU

Source: UGC

According to the statement, interested applicants must complete their applications online via the university’s postgraduate admissions portal.

EBSU releases guidelines for admission application

The university outlined the application process for candidates, beginning with registration on the portal.

Applicants were also instructed to fill out the application form, generate an invoice, and pay a non-refundable application fee.

As part of the requirements, candidates must request reference letters from three referees, with at least two referees expected to be academics familiar with the applicant’s academic performance and abilities.

The institution further directed applicants to upload original copies of all necessary documents before submitting their applications online.

According to the notice, postgraduate applications officially opened on May 1, 2026, and will close on June 30, 2026.

The university's statement reads:

"Applications are hereby invited from qualified candidates for admission into the under-listed postgraduate programmes for the 2026/2027 academic session.

Guidelines for Application

1. Applicants should visit https://portal.ebsu.edu.ng/PG/Applications/PGApplicationLogin.aspx

2. Enter phone number, select 2026/2027 session and click proceed.

3. Fill the form, generate an invoice and pay the application fee of N10,050.00.

4. Return to the portal, fill the application form and request reference letters from three referees, two of whom must be academics acquainted with the applicant’s academic ability.

5. Upload the originals of all required documents and then submit.

6. Applicants should request that previous institutions send their academic transcripts directly to spgs@ebsu.edu.ng before the close of applications.

Applications start on 1st May, 2026 and end on 30th June, 2026"

Babcock University unveils admission guidelines

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that after the conclusion of the JAMB examination, Babcock University has released admission requirements for the candidates.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng