Meet Keenen Ivory Wayans children, the low-key next generation of the Wayans clan
Keenen Ivory Wayans' children are Jolie Ivory, Nala Yasmeen, Keenen Ivory Jr., Bella Ivory, and Daphne Ivory. The American comedian and actor shares his kids with his ex-wife, reality TV star and producer Daphne Wayans. Unlike their famous parents, most of the children keep their lives private.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Keenen Ivory Wayans has four daughters: Jolie, Nala, Bella, and Daphne, and one son, Keenen Ivory Jr.
- The comedian's family remains close despite his divorce from his ex-wife, Daphne Wayans, in 2006.
- Nala is a fashion model and TV personality.
- Keenen Ivory Wayans Jr. is an artist, comedian, animator, and gymnast.
Profile summary
Full name
Keenen Ivory Desuma Wayans
Gender
Male
Date of birth
8 June 1958
Age
67 years old (as of 2025)
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Place of birth
Harlem, New York, United States
Current residence
Los Angeles, California, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
African-American
Religion
Christianity
Sexuality
Straight
Height in feet
6'3"
Height in centimetres
191
Weight in pounds
180
Weight in kilograms
82
Hair colour
Black
Eye colour
Brown
Mother
Elvira Alethia
Father
Howell Wayans
Siblings
9
Marital status
Divorced
Ex-spouse
Daphne Polk
Children
5
School
Seward Park High School
University
Tuskegee University
Profession
Comedian, actor, writer, producer, director
Net worth
$65 million
Keenen Ivory Wayans' children: Everything to know about the five siblings
American comedian and actor Keenen Ivory Wayans shares five children with his ex-wife, reality TV star and producer Daphne Wayans (née Polk). The two met in the 1980s through their mutual friend Eddy Murphy.
They wedded in 2001, nine years after welcoming their first child. While the marriage ended in divorce in 2006, Keenen and Daphne remained close friends and co-parents. Here is a look at each of their five children and what they are doing today.
Jolie Wayans
- Full name: Jolie Ivory Imani Wayans
- Date of birth: 25 June 1992
- Age: 33 years old (as of December 2025)
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States
Jolie is the eldest child and daughter of the renowned comedian Keenen Ivory Wayans and Daphne Polk. Unlike her famous parents, she maintains a low profile and not much is known about her life. Professionally, Jolie has served on the board of the New Village Academy in Calabasas, a school started by Will and Jada Smith.
Nala Wayans
- Full name: Nala Yasmeen Ivory Wayans
- Date of birth: 4 March 1996
- Age: 29 years old (as of December 2025)
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States
Nala Wayans is the second-born and most well-known among Keenen's children. She is a professional fashion model who debuted at New York Fashion Week in 2017. Besides modelling, Keenen's daughter co-hosted The Guest House in 2014 with American social media personality Jordyn Woods.
In August 2022, Nala got married to William Robillard Cole, founder and CEO of WRC Management, in a lavish ceremony at Lake Como in Italy. Jordyn Woods was a bridesmaid, and her NBA player boyfriend, Karl-Anthony Towns, was in attendance.
Keenen Wayans Jr.
- Full name: Keenen Ivory Wayans Jr.
- Date of birth: 14 September 1998
- Age: 27 years old (as of December 2025)
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States
Keenen Jr., the only son of Keenen Wayans family, is an artist, comedian, animator, and gymnast. He shares his father's creative DNA, but prefers to showcase his talent through digital art and animation. Keenen Jr. also prefers to keep his personal life out of the spotlight.
Bella Wayans
- Full name: Bella Ivory Aziza Wayans
- Date of birth: 4 March 2001
- Age: 24 years old (as of December 2025)
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States
Bella is the fourth child and third daughter of Keenen Wayans and his ex-wife Daphne. She recently achieved a major academic milestone when she graduated from Stanford University in 2024.
Bella attended Sierra Canyon School before joining college. She is currently pursuing a career in arts and has been dating her parter Thomas for several years according to her social media posts.
Daphne Wayans
- Full name: Daphne Ivory Shiva Wayans
- Date of birth: 12 July 2003
- Age: 22 years old (as of December 2025)
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States
Daphne Wayans is the youngest among Keenen Wayans' kids. She shares her first name with her mother, and she attended Sierra Canyon School, graduating in 2021. Like her other siblings, Daphne keeps her life private.
FAQs
- Who is Keenen Ivory Wayans? He is a renowned comedian, actor, producer, and film director from the United States.
- Where is Keenen Ivory Wayans from? Keenen was born in Harlem, New York, but resides in Los Angeles, California.
- How old is Keenen Ivory Wayans? The creator and host of In Living Color is 67 years old as of December 2025. He was born on 8 June 1958.
- Is Keenen Ivory Wayans married? Keenen Wayans is not married. However, he was previously married from 2001 to 2006.
- How many times has Keenen Ivory Wayans been married? The comedian has been married once to Daphne Sharmaine Denise Polk.
- How many children does Keenen Ivory Wayans have? The American actor has five children: four daughters and one son.
- What does Nala Wayans do for a living? She is a fashion model who has walked the stages of various fashion weeks, including New York Fashion Week.
Keenen Ivory Wayans' children have chosen different paths, with most opting to stay out of the public eye. Their mother is Daphne Polk Wayans whom Keenan divorced in 2006.
Legit.ng published an article about Pamela Anderson's kids. American actress Pamela Anderson has two sons: Brandon Thomas and Dylan Jagger Lee. The two have followed their parents' footsteps with careers in entertainment.
Pamela Anderson and her ex-husband Tommy Lee share two children. Brandon Thomas is an actor and film producer, while Dylan Jagger is a model and musician.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina has been a digital content writer for more than two years. She joined the Legit team in August 2022. She graduated Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University in 2012. She also holds a Higher Diploma in Human Resources from the IHRM and a Diploma in Marketing from Kenyatta University. She is a content creator who enjoys writing about various topics such as biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Naomi finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She expanded her skills in 2024 by undertaking the Google News Initiative course.