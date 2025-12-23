Keenen Ivory Wayans' children are Jolie Ivory, Nala Yasmeen, Keenen Ivory Jr., Bella Ivory, and Daphne Ivory. The American comedian and actor shares his kids with his ex-wife, reality TV star and producer Daphne Wayans. Unlike their famous parents, most of the children keep their lives private.

Keenen Ivory Wayans' children: Everything to know about the five siblings

American comedian and actor Keenen Ivory Wayans shares five children with his ex-wife, reality TV star and producer Daphne Wayans (née Polk). The two met in the 1980s through their mutual friend Eddy Murphy.

They wedded in 2001, nine years after welcoming their first child. While the marriage ended in divorce in 2006, Keenen and Daphne remained close friends and co-parents. Here is a look at each of their five children and what they are doing today.

Jolie Wayans

Full name : Jolie Ivory Imani Wayans

: Jolie Ivory Imani Wayans Date of birth : 25 June 1992

: 25 June 1992 Age : 33 years old (as of December 2025)

: 33 years old (as of December 2025) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Jolie is the eldest child and daughter of the renowned comedian Keenen Ivory Wayans and Daphne Polk. Unlike her famous parents, she maintains a low profile and not much is known about her life. Professionally, Jolie has served on the board of the New Village Academy in Calabasas, a school started by Will and Jada Smith.

Nala Wayans

Full name : Nala Yasmeen Ivory Wayans

: Nala Yasmeen Ivory Wayans Date of birth : 4 March 1996

: 4 March 1996 Age : 29 years old (as of December 2025)

: 29 years old (as of December 2025) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Nala Wayans is the second-born and most well-known among Keenen's children. She is a professional fashion model who debuted at New York Fashion Week in 2017. Besides modelling, Keenen's daughter co-hosted The Guest House in 2014 with American social media personality Jordyn Woods.

In August 2022, Nala got married to William Robillard Cole, founder and CEO of WRC Management, in a lavish ceremony at Lake Como in Italy. Jordyn Woods was a bridesmaid, and her NBA player boyfriend, Karl-Anthony Towns, was in attendance.

Keenen Wayans Jr.

Full name : Keenen Ivory Wayans Jr.

: Keenen Ivory Wayans Jr. Date of birth : 14 September 1998

: 14 September 1998 Age : 27 years old (as of December 2025)

: 27 years old (as of December 2025) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Keenen Jr., the only son of Keenen Wayans family, is an artist, comedian, animator, and gymnast. He shares his father's creative DNA, but prefers to showcase his talent through digital art and animation. Keenen Jr. also prefers to keep his personal life out of the spotlight.

Bella Wayans

Full name : Bella Ivory Aziza Wayans

: Bella Ivory Aziza Wayans Date of birt h: 4 March 2001

h: 4 March 2001 Age : 24 years old (as of December 2025)

: 24 years old (as of December 2025) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Bella is the fourth child and third daughter of Keenen Wayans and his ex-wife Daphne. She recently achieved a major academic milestone when she graduated from Stanford University in 2024.

Bella attended Sierra Canyon School before joining college. She is currently pursuing a career in arts and has been dating her parter Thomas for several years according to her social media posts.

Daphne Wayans

Full name : Daphne Ivory Shiva Wayans

: Daphne Ivory Shiva Wayans Date of birth : 12 July 2003

12 July 2003 Age : 22 years old (as of December 2025)

: 22 years old (as of December 2025) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Daphne Wayans is the youngest among Keenen Wayans' kids. She shares her first name with her mother, and she attended Sierra Canyon School, graduating in 2021. Like her other siblings, Daphne keeps her life private.

Keenen Ivory Wayans' children have chosen different paths, with most opting to stay out of the public eye. Their mother is Daphne Polk Wayans whom Keenan divorced in 2006.

