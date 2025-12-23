Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Meet Keenen Ivory Wayans children, the low-key next generation of the Wayans clan
Celebrity biographies

Meet Keenen Ivory Wayans children, the low-key next generation of the Wayans clan

by  Naomi Karina reviewed by  Kola Muhammed
5 min read

Keenen Ivory Wayans' children are Jolie Ivory, Nala Yasmeen, Keenen Ivory Jr., Bella Ivory, and Daphne Ivory. The American comedian and actor shares his kids with his ex-wife, reality TV star and producer Daphne Wayans. Unlike their famous parents, most of the children keep their lives private.

Keenen Wayans with his family during Spy Kid's Premiere at Disney
Keenen Wayans attends the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival (L) and with his family during Spy Kid's Premiere at Disney (R). Photo: J. P. Aussenard (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Keenen Ivory Wayans has four daughters: Jolie, Nala, Bella, and Daphne, and one son, Keenen Ivory Jr.
  • The comedian's family remains close despite his divorce from his ex-wife, Daphne Wayans, in 2006.
  • Nala is a fashion model and TV personality.
  • Keenen Ivory Wayans Jr. is an artist, comedian, animator, and gymnast.

Read also

Meet Joe Rogan's kids, whom he keeps out of the spotlight

Profile summary

Full name

Keenen Ivory Desuma Wayans

Gender

Male

Date of birth

8 June 1958

Age

67 years old (as of 2025)

Zodiac sign

Gemini

Place of birth

Harlem, New York, United States

Current residence

Los Angeles, California, United States

Nationality

American

Ethnicity

African-American

Religion

Christianity

Sexuality

Straight

Height in feet

6'3"

Height in centimetres

191

Weight in pounds

180

Weight in kilograms

82

Hair colour

Black

Eye colour

Brown

Mother

Elvira Alethia

Father

Howell Wayans

Siblings

9

Marital status

Divorced

Ex-spouse

Daphne Polk

Children

5

School

Seward Park High School

University

Tuskegee University

Profession

Comedian, actor, writer, producer, director

Net worth

$65 million

Instagram

@keenenivorywayans

Read also

Inside Nieku Manshadi and Elizabeth Lail's real-life love story

Keenen Ivory Wayans' children: Everything to know about the five siblings

American comedian and actor Keenen Ivory Wayans shares five children with his ex-wife, reality TV star and producer Daphne Wayans (née Polk). The two met in the 1980s through their mutual friend Eddy Murphy.

They wedded in 2001, nine years after welcoming their first child. While the marriage ended in divorce in 2006, Keenen and Daphne remained close friends and co-parents. Here is a look at each of their five children and what they are doing today.

Jolie Wayans

Daphne Wayans and her Daughter Jolie Ivory Imani Wayans posing for a photo
Daphne Wayans (L) and her Daughter Jolie Ivory Imani Wayans (R) attend the Single Mum's Awards at The Peninsula Beverly Hills on May 6, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Jolie Ivory Imani Wayans
  • Date of birth: 25 June 1992
  • Age: 33 years old (as of December 2025)
  • Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Jolie is the eldest child and daughter of the renowned comedian Keenen Ivory Wayans and Daphne Polk. Unlike her famous parents, she maintains a low profile and not much is known about her life. Professionally, Jolie has served on the board of the New Village Academy in Calabasas, a school started by Will and Jada Smith.

Read also

When Cosmo Pfeil left his comfort zone this year and how the pivot is paying off

Nala Wayans

Nala Wayans poses at 1 OAK
Nala Wayans attends Essence Magazine's 5th Annual Black Women In Music Event at 1 OAK on January 22, 2014 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Allen Berezovsky
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Nala Yasmeen Ivory Wayans
  • Date of birth: 4 March 1996
  • Age: 29 years old (as of December 2025)
  • Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Nala Wayans is the second-born and most well-known among Keenen's children. She is a professional fashion model who debuted at New York Fashion Week in 2017. Besides modelling, Keenen's daughter co-hosted The Guest House in 2014 with American social media personality Jordyn Woods.

In August 2022, Nala got married to William Robillard Cole, founder and CEO of WRC Management, in a lavish ceremony at Lake Como in Italy. Jordyn Woods was a bridesmaid, and her NBA player boyfriend, Karl-Anthony Towns, was in attendance.

Read also

How Nardo Wick went viral, and what happened to him afterwards

Keenen Wayans Jr.

Actor Keenan Wayans and son Keenan Wayans, Jr. poses at Regency Village Theatre
Actor Keenan Wayans (R) and son Keenan Wayans, Jr. arrive at the Premiere Of Sony's 'Sausage Party' at Regency Village Theatre on August 9, 2016 in Westwood, California. Photo: Jeffrey Mayer
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Keenen Ivory Wayans Jr.
  • Date of birth: 14 September 1998
  • Age: 27 years old (as of December 2025)
  • Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Keenen Jr., the only son of Keenen Wayans family, is an artist, comedian, animator, and gymnast. He shares his father's creative DNA, but prefers to showcase his talent through digital art and animation. Keenen Jr. also prefers to keep his personal life out of the spotlight.

Bella Wayans

Bella Wayans and her boyfriend Thomas seated in a cafeteria
Bella Wayans and her boyfriend Thomas seated in a cafeteria. Photo: @bellawayans on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Full name: Bella Ivory Aziza Wayans
  • Date of birth: 4 March 2001
  • Age: 24 years old (as of December 2025)
  • Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Read also

Charles Bronson's family legacy continues through his daughter and son

Bella is the fourth child and third daughter of Keenen Wayans and his ex-wife Daphne. She recently achieved a major academic milestone when she graduated from Stanford University in 2024.

Bella attended Sierra Canyon School before joining college. She is currently pursuing a career in arts and has been dating her parter Thomas for several years according to her social media posts.

Daphne Wayans

  • Full name: Daphne Ivory Shiva Wayans
  • Date of birth: 12 July 2003
  • Age: 22 years old (as of December 2025)
  • Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Daphne Wayans is the youngest among Keenen Wayans' kids. She shares her first name with her mother, and she attended Sierra Canyon School, graduating in 2021. Like her other siblings, Daphne keeps her life private.

FAQs

  1. Who is Keenen Ivory Wayans? He is a renowned comedian, actor, producer, and film director from the United States.
  2. Where is Keenen Ivory Wayans from? Keenen was born in Harlem, New York, but resides in Los Angeles, California.
  3. How old is Keenen Ivory Wayans? The creator and host of In Living Color is 67 years old as of December 2025. He was born on 8 June 1958.
  4. Is Keenen Ivory Wayans married? Keenen Wayans is not married. However, he was previously married from 2001 to 2006.
  5. How many times has Keenen Ivory Wayans been married? The comedian has been married once to Daphne Sharmaine Denise Polk.
  6. How many children does Keenen Ivory Wayans have? The American actor has five children: four daughters and one son.
  7. What does Nala Wayans do for a living? She is a fashion model who has walked the stages of various fashion weeks, including New York Fashion Week.

Read also

How Scotty Pippen Jr.’s siblings keep him grounded in the era of dad’s legacy

Keenen Ivory Wayans' children have chosen different paths, with most opting to stay out of the public eye. Their mother is Daphne Polk Wayans whom Keenan divorced in 2006.

Legit.ng published an article about Pamela Anderson's kids. American actress Pamela Anderson has two sons: Brandon Thomas and Dylan Jagger Lee. The two have followed their parents' footsteps with careers in entertainment.

Pamela Anderson and her ex-husband Tommy Lee share two children. Brandon Thomas is an actor and film producer, while Dylan Jagger is a model and musician.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Naomi Karina avatar

Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina has been a digital content writer for more than two years. She joined the Legit team in August 2022. She graduated Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University in 2012. She also holds a Higher Diploma in Human Resources from the IHRM and a Diploma in Marketing from Kenyatta University. She is a content creator who enjoys writing about various topics such as biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Naomi finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She expanded her skills in 2024 by undertaking the Google News Initiative course.

Tags:
USAActors
Hot:
Gabbie carter Mary padian Black actors Nuc vacancies Nigeria dr congo tv stations