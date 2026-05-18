Kwara residents have criticised the poor condition of a healthcare centre serving 11 communities in Edu LGA

Locals who spoke to Legit.ng alleged lack of equipment and neglect despite the facility’s role in rural healthcare delivery

Residents also appealed for urgent government intervention as patients reportedly travel long distances for treatment

Some concerned residents of Dzara community and neighbouring communities in Edu Local Government Area of Kwara state who spoke to Legit.ng have raised concerns over the poor condition of a healthcare facility in their area.

Outrage grows as Kwara health centre serving 11 communities falls into neglect. Photo: Sanchitagi Ndakitabu Qasim

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng learned that the healthcare facility is currently serving thousands of villagers across 11 communities in the area.

The Dzara healthcare centre is expected to provide medical services for residents of Kpankparagi, Funti, Guduzuru, Kpangulu, Baganko, Zanagun, Lukpete, Ebangi, Chikangi, Kpasha Woro, and Dzara. It has been described by locals as neglected and unfit for effective healthcare delivery.

Pregnant women, children worst hit by neglect

Community members who spoke with concern said the facility’s condition reflects the daily struggles rural dwellers face in accessing healthcare.

According to residents, the centre lacks basic infrastructure, essential medical equipment, and adequate attention from relevant authorities despite its importance to surrounding communities.

One resident, Abubakar Isiak, who lamented the state of the health facility, said political leaders and government officials rarely visit the area except during election campaigns.

He said politicians should be taken to rural communities like Dzara to witness firsthand the realities facing ordinary people.

“This is the healthcare centre serving 11 communities in Edu Local Government. People are suffering here every day.”

“Our politicians are busy with the Kwara North Agenda to steal more funds while the people are suffering. They don't care about us,” the resident alleged.

He said pregnant women, children, and elderly people are among those most affected by the poor state of the centre.

According to him, many villagers are sometimes forced to travel outside the community in search of better healthcare whenever serious medical situations arise.

Residents of 11 Kwara communities decry poor health centre condition. Photo: Sanchitagi Ndakitabu Qasim

Source: Facebook

He explained that the situation becomes more difficult during emergencies, especially at night or during the rainy season, when transportation is limited.

“Most of our wives would be forced to travel to Lafiagi and Ilorin before they could use hospitals because this one here is not functioning. We have been neglected.”

“In the past, we have lost people who needed emergency but because we don't have a hospital, they died before they reached Ilorin for treatment,” Isiak said.

Residents urge urgent intervention

Residents also expressed disappointment that the Dzara community, despite being located about 20 minutes away from Lafiagi, the headquarters of the Edu Local Government Area, still lacks access to quality healthcare services.

Some residents said the poor condition of the facility has discouraged many people from seeking medical treatment early, forcing them to depend on self-medication and traditional remedies.

“The majority of people have stopped attending this hospital because they know it lacks basic equipment to even treat simple illnesses like cough and malaria. People are now buying drugs from a chemist shop for self-medication,” another resident, Zakariyawu, said.

The residents later appealed to the Kwara state government, the Edu Local Government authorities, and elected representatives to urgently intervene and rehabilitate the centre.

Kwara attack kills farmer during prayers

Previously, Legit.ng reported that armed attackers invaded Wodata community in Edu Local Government Area of Kwara state during Jumu’at prayer hours, killing a farmer identified as Mr Amos and triggering widespread panic.

The attackers were said to have stormed the agrarian settlement, looting shops and forcing residents to flee, while the victim was shot while working on his farm with family members nearby.

Source: Legit.ng