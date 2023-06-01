Wayans siblings: who are the members of the legendary family?

The Wayans siblings are a talented and accomplished family of entertainers who have made a significant impact on the world of comedy and filmmaking. They comprise five brothers and five sisters. The large family tree is made of actors, writers, producers, directors, and comedians. Learn more about the Wayans siblings and their impact on the show business scene.

The Wayans family is one of the popular African-American families. The entire family is into the American show business, involving themselves in comedy and filming. The Wayan siblings have written, directed, produced, and starred in multiple movies and TV series, such as the Scary Movie (film series), The Wayans Bros., In Living Color, White Chicks, My Wife and Kids and Little Man.

The Wayans siblings

The Wayans siblings were born to Elvira Wayans, a homemaker and social worker and Howell Wayans, a supermarket manager. They grew up in New York City, New York, United States. Wayans brothers' names are Marlon, Shawn, Dwayne, Keenan and Damon, while Wayans sisters are Kim, Nadia, Devonne, Elvira and Diedre.

The Wayans siblings first gained recognition in the 1990s with the groundbreaking sketch comedy show In Living Color, created by Keenen Ivory.

How many Wayans siblings are there?

The family comprises ten siblings, five brothers and five sisters. Find out more details about them below.

1. Dwayne

Full name : Dwayne Howell Wayans

: Dwayne Howell Wayans Date of birth : 20 July 1956

: 20 July 1956 Age : 66 years old (as of 2023)

: 66 years old (as of 2023) Profession: Former writer, film-score composer

Dwayne Howell is the oldest of the 10 Wayans siblings. He was born on 20 July 1956 and is 66 years old as of May 2023. Dwayne is a film score composer and writer. He has worked as a production assistant and performed in various shows, including In Living Color, Domino, My Wife and Kids and Underground.

2. Keenen Ivory

Full name : Keenen Ivory Desuma Wayans

: Keenen Ivory Desuma Wayans Date of birth : 8 June 1958

: 8 June 1958 Age : 65 years old (as of 2023)

: 65 years old (as of 2023) Profession: Actor, comedian, director, writer

The second oldest of the Wayans siblings is renowned comedian, director, writer and actor Keenan Ivory Desuma. He was born on 8 June 1958 in New York City and is 65 years old as of 2023. He is known for his stellar performance in In Living Color (1990), a Fox sketch comedy series.

He has produced, directed and written several films, including Hollywood Shuffle and The Last O.G. In the late 1990s, he had his own talk program called The Keenen Ivory Wayans Show.

3. Diedre

Full name : Diedra Lenora Wayans

: Diedra Lenora Wayans Date of birth : 17 August 1959

: 17 August 1959 Age : 63 years old (as of 2023)

: 63 years old (as of 2023) Profession: Screenwriter, producer

Diedre was born on 17 August 1959 and is 63 years old as of 2023. According to her IMDb profile, Diedra is known for her production roles in various shows such as A Polished Soul, Roxi Blews and Changing Steps with Belinda Baker.

4. Damon

Full name : Damon Kyle Wayans Sr

: Damon Kyle Wayans Sr Date of birth : 4 September 1960

: 4 September 1960 Age : 62 years old (as of 2023)

: 62 years old (as of 2023) Profession: Stand-up comedian, actor, writer, producer

Damon is a comedian, actor, producer and writer. He commenced his career as a stand-up comedian in 1982 and landed his first film role, a brief cameo in Beverly Hills Cop, in 1984. Damon gained immense popularity as a writer and performer on FOX's sketch comedy show In Living Color, on his animated series Waynehead and on his TV series Damon.

He has since appeared in multiple movies and TV shows, some of which he has co-produced or co-written, such as Beverly Hills Cop, Mo Money, The Last Boy Scout, Major Payne and My Wife and Kids.

5. Kim

Full name : Kimberly Nichole Wayans

: Kimberly Nichole Wayans Date of birth : 16 October 1961

: 16 October 1961 Age : 61 years old (as of 2023)

: 61 years old (as of 2023) Profession: Actress, writer, director, producer

Kimberly Nichole was born on 16 October 1961 in New York City, New York, USA and is 61 years old as of June 2023. She is an actress and writer, best recognised for her roles In Living Color, In the House and My Wife and Kids.

6. Elvira

Full name : Elvira Wayans

: Elvira Wayans Date of birth : 4 January 1964

: 4 January 1964 Age: 59 years old (as of 2023)

59 years old (as of 2023) Profession: Screenwriter

Elvira was born on 4 January 1964 in New York City. She is 59 years old as of 2023, and her zodiac sign is Capricorn. She is a screenwriter and has worked on the sitcom My Wife and Kids, The Anniversary Present, What Do You Know, and Celibacy.

7. Nadia

Full name : Nadia Yvette Wayans

: Nadia Yvette Wayans Date of birth : 20 January 1965

: 20 January 1965 Age : 58 years old (as of 2023)

: 58 years old (as of 2023) Profession: Actress

Nadia Yvette is the seventh child in the family of Wayans. She was born on 20 January 1965 in New York City and is 58 years old as of 2023. Despite being in a family of talented entertainers, Yvette has shied away from showbiz. According to her IMDb profile, she has only one acting credit in the 1988 film I'm Gonna Git You Sucka.

8. Devonne

Full name : Devonne Chaunté Wayans

: Devonne Chaunté Wayans Date of birth : 25 April 1966

: 25 April 1966 Age : 57 years old (as of 2023)

: 57 years old (as of 2023) Profession: Service provider in the hospitality industry

Devonne Chaunté was born on 25 April 1966 in New York City. She is 57 years old as of 2023, and her zodiac sign is Taurus. Unlike her siblings, Chaunte has remained quite confidential regarding her personal and professional life. According to her LinkedIn profile, she currently works as a customer service representative at United Airlines.

9. Shawn

Full name : Shawn Mathis Wayans

: Shawn Mathis Wayans Date of birth : 19 January 1971

: 19 January 1971 Age: 52 years old (as of 2023)

52 years old (as of 2023) Profession: Actor, comedian, writer, producer

Shawn Mathis was born on 19 January 1971 and is 51 years old as of 2022. He is a comedian, actor, writer, and producer. He made his professional debut on the comedy TV series In Living Color.

Since then, he has worked on various shows and movies, including The Wayans Bros., Don't Be a Menace, Scary Movie, White Chicks, Little Man, and Dance Flick, alongside his brother, Marlon.

10. Marlon

Full name : Marlon Lamont Wayans

: Marlon Lamont Wayans Date of birth : 23 July 1972

: 23 July 1972 Age: 50 years (as of 2023)

50 years (as of 2023) Profession: Actor, comedian, writer, producer

Marlon Wayans is the 10th and youngest child of Howell and Elvira Wayans. He was born on 23 July 1972 in New York City. Marlon is well-known for his roles on The Wayans Bros. and in the comedy films Don't Be a Menace, Scary Movie, White Chicks, Little Man, and Dance Flick.

Marlon has starred in numerous movies such as Above the Rim, The 6th Man, The Heat, A Haunted House, Fifty Shades of Black and On the Rocks. The New York native has two children with his girlfriend, Angelica Zachary.

The Wayans siblings are a prominent African-American family in the entertainment industry. They have appeared in numerous films, television shows, and comedy shows, winning the hearts of audiences across the globe with their hilarious performances and distinctive characters.

