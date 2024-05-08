Dane Cook's net worth (2024): What happened to the comedian?

Dane Cook is one of the best-selling stand-up comedians of all time in America. He is known for his observational and unfiltered comedy, impersonating his parents. He is also an established Hollywood actor, boasting over 50 acting credits. As one of the most notable people in Hollywood, many have wondered what Dane Cook’s net worth could be.

Dane Cook at the premiere of Starz's American Gods in 2017 (L). The comedian at The Tonight Show by Jimmy Fallon in 2022 (R). Photo: Jason LaVeris, Todd Owyoung/NBC (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Dane Cook gained initial fame as a comedian, performing in Massachusetts, New York, and California, USA. He ventured into acting and is known for starring in films and TV series such as Good Luck Chuck, Mr. Brooks, and My Best Friend’s Girl. As a result, Dane Cook’s net worth has grown tremendously over the years.

Full name Dane Jeffrey Cook Gender Male Date of birth 18 March 1972 Age 52 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 168 Weight in kilograms 79 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Donna Jean Ford Father George F. Cook Siblings 6 Marital status Married Partner Kelsie Taylor School Arlington High School College Fisher College Profession Stand-up comedian, actor Net worth $35 million X (Twitter) Facebook TikTok @danecook YouTube Dane Cook

Dane Cook's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth is estimated to be $35 million. He has been in the American entertainment industry for over three decades, earning from acting and comedy.

He is known for his love for supercars and owns several of them, including two Lamborghini Huracans, which he bought in 2015. However, in May 2012, he announced on Instagram the sale of his three cars, including a 1969 Pontiac GTO Ram Air IV and a first-gen Lamborghini Huracan.

In addition to his expensive car collection, the entertainer owns a luxury home in Los Angeles, California, United States. He reportedly acquired the property in 2020 for $3 million.

Dane Cook’s background

Dane, the second son of his parents, Donna Jean Ford and George F. Cook, was born and raised in Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States. His mother, Donna, passed away in 2006, and his father, George, passed away in 2007.

What is Dane Cook’s ethnicity? He is of white ethnicity with Irish descent. The American national resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Who is Dane Cook’s brother? The American comedian has an older half-brother, Darryl McCauley, his former business manager. He also has five sisters, among them Courtney Cook, a professional photographer.

He completed his high school studies at Arlington High School. He later joined Fisher College, where he studied graphic design. He reportedly did not complete his studies at the institution, as he opted to pursue his dreams in the entertainment industry.

What is Dane Cook’s age?

The Massachusetts-native comedian is 52 years old as of 2024. His date of birth is 18 March 1972. His zodiac sign is Pisces.

Top-5 facts about Dane Cook. Photo: @danecook on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Dane Cook’s career

Dane has thrived as an entertainer in comedy and acting. He began his career as a stand-up comedian before venturing into acting and has had many roles as a film and voice actor.

Comedy

His comedy career commenced in 1990 when he started performing in comedy clubs in Boston, Massachusetts. He later performed in New York and settled in Los Angeles, California.

His first moment of fame came in 1998 when he participated in Comedy Central's Premium Blend. He won the hearts of audiences with his long-form storytelling and multipurpose phrases style of comedy, frequently impersonating his parents. In an interview, while speaking about his style of comedy, he said:

I wanted to create a stage persona for myself that allowed me to really speak about anything I wanted. So I can be a storyteller, I can be jokey, I can be corny, I can be a little vulgar, I can be a lot vulgar.

His success in the laugh industry includes performing on numerous comedy tours worldwide and releasing six comedy albums.

Harmful If Swallowed

Retaliation

Vicious Circle

Rough Around the Edges: Live from Madison Square Garden

Isolated Incident

I Did My Best: Greatest Hit Album

Acting

According to his IMDb profile, he started acting in 1995 when he portrayed Kyle in the TV series Maybe This Time. He has been featured in approximately 50 movies and TV series, starring as a voice or film actor. Here is a list of Dane Cook’s movies and TV series.

Film/TV series Year Role First Time at Ridgemont High Table Read 2020 Mark Ratner American Exit 2019 Charlie American Typecast 2019 Alex American Gods 2017 Robbie 400 Days 2015 Dvorak Next Caller 2012–2013 Cam Detention 2011 Principal Verge Answers To Nothing 2011 Ryan My Best Friend’s Girl 2008 Tank Crank Yankers 2002–2007 Jack Larson Good Luck Chuck 2007 Charlie Mr. Brooks 2007 Mr. Smith Cooked 2005 Dane London 2005 George Stuck on You 2003 Officer Fraioli The Touch 2002 Bob Simon Sez 1999 Nick Miranda Mystery Men 1999 Waffler Flypaper 1999 Tim Suddenly Susan 1998 Elliot

Besides acting, Dane is a film writer and producer with several credits. He is also a singer with singles such as I’ll Never Be You, Forward, and Drunk Girl/Red Car.

Is Dane Cook married?

The comedian is married to Kelsi Taylor. The couple reportedly dated for a long time before getting engaged in September 2022. A year later, in September 2023, they tied the knot in O’ahu, Hawaii.

Dane Cook’s wife is a fitness instructor at Mighty Pilates LA and House of Core. In an interview with KTLA, Dane, 27 years older than his wife, revealed that their age gap was not a problem in their relationship.

What happened to Dane Cook?

Between the early 1990s and 1998, Darryl McCauley was Dane Cook’s manager. During the period, Darryl, alongside his wife, Erika McCauley, allegedly transferred millions of dollars from Dane’s business to his personal account.

Dane Cook (L) and Kelsi Taylor (R) attend A Stand-Up Benefit For Maui at the Laugh Factory in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

After the comedian and his lawyers discovered the missing millions, investigations started, and Darryl and his wife, Erika, were prosecuted. Dane Cook’s brother, Darryl McCauley, was found guilty of larceny, embezzlement, and forgery charges in October 2010.

Darryl’s wife was also found guilty of larceny charges. The court ordered the two to repay the comedian $12 million and sentenced them to different prison terms and probation.

Dane Cook’s height and weight

The American funnyman stands at 6 feet or 183 centimetres tall. His weight is approximately 168 pounds or 79 kilograms. Cook, whose acting job requires him to portray different characters, has undergone multiple body transformations to suit his roles.

He credits tethered swimming for helping him lose weight and get in shape whenever he gains excess weight. In an Instagram post, he disclosed that swimming was the greatest workout ever as it helped him burn 1000 calories daily.

FAQs

How old is Dane Cook? He is 52 years old as of 2024, having been born on 18 March 1972. Does Dane Cook have siblings? He has five sisters and an older half-brother called Darryl McCauley. What nationality is Dane Cook? He is an American national, born in Cambridge, Massachusetts and living in Los Angeles, California, United States. What does Dane Cook do for a living? He is a stand-up comedian and actor. Where can I watch Dane Cook? He has performed on several tours and will perform on 9 May 2024 at the Netflix Is A Joke Festival at The Montalban Theatre in Los Angeles, California, US. Does Dane Cook have a wife? He is married to Kelsi Taylor, a fitness instructor. They got married in September 2023. How tall is Dane Cook? His height is approximately 6 feet or 183 centimetres.

Dane Cook’s net worth is a testament to his successful entertainment career spanning over 30 years. He is a top stand-up comedian and actor with about 50 acting credits. The entertainer resides in Los Angeles, California, and is married to fitness expert Kelsi Taylor.

