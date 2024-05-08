Global site navigation

Dane Cook's net worth (2024): What happened to the comedian?
Dane Cook's net worth (2024): What happened to the comedian?

by  Muhunya Muhonji

Dane Cook is one of the best-selling stand-up comedians of all time in America. He is known for his observational and unfiltered comedy, impersonating his parents. He is also an established Hollywood actor, boasting over 50 acting credits. As one of the most notable people in Hollywood, many have wondered what Dane Cook’s net worth could be.

Dane Cook at the premiere of Starz's American Gods (L). The comedian at The Tonight Show by Jimmy Fallon (R)
Dane Cook at the premiere of Starz's American Gods in 2017 (L). The comedian at The Tonight Show by Jimmy Fallon in 2022 (R). Photo: Jason LaVeris, Todd Owyoung/NBC (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Dane Cook gained initial fame as a comedian, performing in Massachusetts, New York, and California, USA. He ventured into acting and is known for starring in films and TV series such as Good Luck Chuck, Mr. Brooks, and My Best Friend’s Girl. As a result, Dane Cook’s net worth has grown tremendously over the years.

Profile summary

Full nameDane Jeffrey Cook
GenderMale
Date of birth18 March 1972
Age52 years old (as of 2024)
Zodiac signPisces
Place of birthCambridge, Massachusetts, USA
Current residenceLos Angeles, California, USA
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet6'
Height in centimetres183
Weight in pounds168
Weight in kilograms79
Hair colourDark brown
Eye colourDark brown
MotherDonna Jean Ford
FatherGeorge F. Cook
Siblings6
Marital statusMarried
PartnerKelsie Taylor
SchoolArlington High School
CollegeFisher College
ProfessionStand-up comedian, actor
Net worth$35 million
X (Twitter)@DaneCook
Facebook@DaneCook
TikTok@danecook
YouTubeDane Cook

Dane Cook's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth is estimated to be $35 million. He has been in the American entertainment industry for over three decades, earning from acting and comedy.

He is known for his love for supercars and owns several of them, including two Lamborghini Huracans, which he bought in 2015. However, in May 2012, he announced on Instagram the sale of his three cars, including a 1969 Pontiac GTO Ram Air IV and a first-gen Lamborghini Huracan.

In addition to his expensive car collection, the entertainer owns a luxury home in Los Angeles, California, United States. He reportedly acquired the property in 2020 for $3 million.

Dane Cook’s background

Dane, the second son of his parents, Donna Jean Ford and George F. Cook, was born and raised in Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States. His mother, Donna, passed away in 2006, and his father, George, passed away in 2007.

What is Dane Cook’s ethnicity? He is of white ethnicity with Irish descent. The American national resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Who is Dane Cook’s brother? The American comedian has an older half-brother, Darryl McCauley, his former business manager. He also has five sisters, among them Courtney Cook, a professional photographer.

He completed his high school studies at Arlington High School. He later joined Fisher College, where he studied graphic design. He reportedly did not complete his studies at the institution, as he opted to pursue his dreams in the entertainment industry.

What is Dane Cook’s age?

The Massachusetts-native comedian is 52 years old as of 2024. His date of birth is 18 March 1972. His zodiac sign is Pisces.

Five facts about Dane Cook
Top-5 facts about Dane Cook. Photo: @danecook on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Original

Dane Cook’s career

Dane has thrived as an entertainer in comedy and acting. He began his career as a stand-up comedian before venturing into acting and has had many roles as a film and voice actor.

Comedy

His comedy career commenced in 1990 when he started performing in comedy clubs in Boston, Massachusetts. He later performed in New York and settled in Los Angeles, California.

His first moment of fame came in 1998 when he participated in Comedy Central's Premium Blend. He won the hearts of audiences with his long-form storytelling and multipurpose phrases style of comedy, frequently impersonating his parents. In an interview, while speaking about his style of comedy, he said:

I wanted to create a stage persona for myself that allowed me to really speak about anything I wanted. So I can be a storyteller, I can be jokey, I can be corny, I can be a little vulgar, I can be a lot vulgar.

His success in the laugh industry includes performing on numerous comedy tours worldwide and releasing six comedy albums.

  • Harmful If Swallowed
  • Retaliation
  • Vicious Circle
  • Rough Around the Edges: Live from Madison Square Garden
  • Isolated Incident
  • I Did My Best: Greatest Hit Album

Acting

According to his IMDb profile, he started acting in 1995 when he portrayed Kyle in the TV series Maybe This Time. He has been featured in approximately 50 movies and TV series, starring as a voice or film actor. Here is a list of Dane Cook’s movies and TV series.

Film/TV seriesYearRole
First Time at Ridgemont High Table Read2020Mark Ratner
American Exit2019Charlie
American Typecast2019Alex
American Gods2017Robbie
400 Days2015Dvorak
Next Caller2012–2013Cam
Detention2011Principal Verge
Answers To Nothing2011Ryan
My Best Friend’s Girl2008Tank
Crank Yankers2002–2007Jack Larson
Good Luck Chuck2007Charlie
Mr. Brooks2007Mr. Smith
Cooked2005Dane
London2005George
Stuck on You2003Officer Fraioli
The Touch2002Bob
Simon Sez1999Nick Miranda
Mystery Men1999Waffler
Flypaper1999Tim
Suddenly Susan1998Elliot

Besides acting, Dane is a film writer and producer with several credits. He is also a singer with singles such as I’ll Never Be You, Forward, and Drunk Girl/Red Car

Is Dane Cook married?

The comedian is married to Kelsi Taylor. The couple reportedly dated for a long time before getting engaged in September 2022. A year later, in September 2023, they tied the knot in O’ahu, Hawaii.

Dane Cook’s wife is a fitness instructor at Mighty Pilates LA and House of Core. In an interview with KTLA, Dane, 27 years older than his wife, revealed that their age gap was not a problem in their relationship.

What happened to Dane Cook?

Between the early 1990s and 1998, Darryl McCauley was Dane Cook’s manager. During the period, Darryl, alongside his wife, Erika McCauley, allegedly transferred millions of dollars from Dane’s business to his personal account.

Dane Cook (L) and Kelsi Taylor (R) attend A Stand-Up Benefit For Maui at the Laugh Factory
Dane Cook (L) and Kelsi Taylor (R) attend A Stand-Up Benefit For Maui at the Laugh Factory in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta
Source: Getty Images

After the comedian and his lawyers discovered the missing millions, investigations started, and Darryl and his wife, Erika, were prosecuted. Dane Cook’s brother, Darryl McCauley, was found guilty of larceny, embezzlement, and forgery charges in October 2010.

Darryl’s wife was also found guilty of larceny charges. The court ordered the two to repay the comedian $12 million and sentenced them to different prison terms and probation.

Dane Cook’s height and weight

The American funnyman stands at 6 feet or 183 centimetres tall. His weight is approximately 168 pounds or 79 kilograms. Cook, whose acting job requires him to portray different characters, has undergone multiple body transformations to suit his roles.

He credits tethered swimming for helping him lose weight and get in shape whenever he gains excess weight. In an Instagram post, he disclosed that swimming was the greatest workout ever as it helped him burn 1000 calories daily.

FAQs

  1. How old is Dane Cook? He is 52 years old as of 2024, having been born on 18 March 1972.
  2. Does Dane Cook have siblings? He has five sisters and an older half-brother called Darryl McCauley.
  3. What nationality is Dane Cook? He is an American national, born in Cambridge, Massachusetts and living in Los Angeles, California, United States.
  4. What does Dane Cook do for a living? He is a stand-up comedian and actor.
  5. Where can I watch Dane Cook? He has performed on several tours and will perform on 9 May 2024 at the Netflix Is A Joke Festival at The Montalban Theatre in Los Angeles, California, US.
  6. Does Dane Cook have a wife? He is married to Kelsi Taylor, a fitness instructor. They got married in September 2023.
  7. How tall is Dane Cook? His height is approximately 6 feet or 183 centimetres.

Dane Cook’s net worth is a testament to his successful entertainment career spanning over 30 years. He is a top stand-up comedian and actor with about 50 acting credits. The entertainer resides in Los Angeles, California, and is married to fitness expert Kelsi Taylor.

Legit.ng recently published Xolo Mariduena’s biography. He is an American up-and-coming actor recognised for Cobra Kai, Parenthood, and Blue Bettle.

Xolo started acting in 2012 and has since been featured in about 21 films and TV series. Despite being in the limelight, his love life remains unknown to many. Discover details of his career and personal life in his biography.

