Alan Alda's net worth and life show talent really does pay off

Actor, comedian, director, screenwriter, and author Alan Alda reportedly has an estimated net worth of approximately $50 million. Alan Alda's net worth stems from acting, performing in comedic roles, directing, writing books, delivering speaking engagements, and participating in advocacy and educational projects.

Alan attends AARP The Magazine's 19th Annual Movies For Grownups Awards (R). Alan attends the Arts in the Armed Forces 11th Annual Broadway Event. Photo: Rodin, Arturo Holmes (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Alda’s iconic role as Hawkeye Pierce on M*A*S*H made him one of TV’s highest-paid actors , reportedly earning up to $300,000 per episode plus ongoing royalties.

made him one of TV’s , reportedly earning up to plus ongoing royalties. Alda has written several books , including If I Understood You, Would I Have This Look on My Face? and Things I Overheard While Talking to Myself .

, including and . Alan Alda is one of the founding members of the Alan Alda Centre for Communicating Science at Stony Brook University.

Profile summary

Full name Alphonso Joseph D'Abruzzo Known as Alan Alda Nickname Hawkeye Gender Male Date of birth 28 January 1936 Age 89 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth New York City, New York, United States Current residence Water Mill, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Agnostic Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'2" Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 180 Weight in kilograms 81 Hair colour Salt and pepper Eye colour Blue Father Alphonso Giuseppe Giovanni Robert D'Abruzzo Mother Joan Browne Alda Siblings 1 Marital status Married Wife Arlene Weiss Alda Children 3 High School Archbishop Stepinac High School University Fordham University Profession Actor, comedian, author, director, screenwriter, science communicator Net worth $50 million X @alanalda

Alan Alda's net worth revealed

According to Celebrity Net Worth and CEO Today Magazine, Alan is allegedly worth $50 million. His fortune stems from decades of acting, directing, screenwriting, public speaking, writing books, and advocacy.

Additionally, Alda has appeared in commercials and educational projects, boosting his long-term earnings.

How much money did Alan Alda make during M*A*S*H?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, beginning in 1980, during seasons 9 through 11 of M*A*S*H, the American actor earned about $300,000 per episode. This came to roughly $6 million per season, and the role continues to generate royalties.

Top 5 facts about Alan Alda. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images (modified by author)

Alan Alda's house: The perfect escape for a Hollywood legend

The actor purchased a six-bedroom, five-bathroom colonial in Leonia, New Jersey, in 1963. Spanning 3,500 square feet, the 1926-built home includes a grand centre hall, a dining room with stained-glass windows, a living room with a dual-stone fireplace, a library, and a gourmet kitchen with marble countertops.

The estate also boasts a tennis court and a detached two-car garage. He and his wife then sold the property in 2002 for $740,000, and it was listed for $1.8 million in 2023.

Alan is reported to live at a home in Water Mill, New York, located in the Hamptons. It is listed at about 5,700 square feet with five bedrooms and five baths.

A look into Alan Alda's early life and family background

The writer was born Alphonso Joseph D’Abruzzo on 28 January 1936 in New York City, New York, United States. He is the son of Robert Alda and Joan Browne. Alan's dad was an actor known for starring in films and TV shows such as Days of Our Lives and Lucy Moves to NBC. He died on 3 May 1986 at the age of 72.

Alan Alda attends the "Marriage Story" New York Premiere. Photo: John Lamparski

The actor's mother was a former beauty-pageant winner. Alan has Italian and Irish-English heritage; his father is of Italian descent, and his mother is of Irish and English descent. He was raised alongside his older brother, Antony Alda, who was also an actor. Antony passed away on 3 July 2009 at the age of 52.

Alan studied at Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains, New York. He later joined Fordham University, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in English in 1956.

Alan Alda’s remarkable career journey

Alan is a professional actor, director, screenwriter, author, public speaker, educator, and science communicator. His acting career has spanned over six decades, beginning with stage performances in the 1950s after training at the Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre.

Alda began with minor television roles before gaining widespread recognition as Captain Benjamin “Hawkeye” Pierce on M*A*S*H (1972–1983). The role earned him six Emmy Awards and six Golden Globes.

According to his IMDb profile, here are some of his key TV and film roles.

Year Film/TV show Role 2025 The Four Seasons Don 2018–2020 Ray Donovan Dr. Arthur Amiot 2016 Horace and Pete Uncle Pete 2015 The Longest Ride Ira Levinson 2011 Tower Heist Arthur Shaw 2008 Flash of Genius Gregory Lawson 2004–2006 The West Wing Senator Arnold Vinick 2000 What Women Want Dan Wanamaker 1996 Jake's Women Jake 1993 And the Band Played On Dr. Robert Gallo 1989 Crimes and Misdemeanors Lester 1978 California Suite Bill Warren 1974 6 Rms Riv Vu Paul Friedman 1970 Jenny Delano 1962 The Laughmakers Phil

Alan has written several books, including the memoirs Never Have Your Dog Stuffed: And Other Things I’ve Learned and Things I Overheard While Talking to Myself. He is also the author of the bestseller If I Understood You, Would I Have This Look on My Face?

Alda founded the Alan Alda Center for Communicating Science at Stony Brook University in 2009. He helps scientists and professionals communicate complex ideas more effectively through lectures, workshops, and improvisation-based training.

Alan Alda and Arlene: from New York romance to family life

Alda has been married to Arlene Weiss Alda for nearly seven decades. Alan Alda's wife is an American photographer, author, and former musician. The couple met Alan in New York in the early 1950s, and the couple tied the knot on 15 March 1957.

Actor Alan Alda and his wife, Arlene Alda, attend the World Science Festival's 12th Annual Gala. Photo: Cindy Ord

The actor and his wife, Arlene, share three daughters: Eve, born in 1958; Elizabeth, born in 1960; and Beatrice, born in 1961. Two of their daughters, Elizabeth and Beatrice, followed in Alda’s footsteps into the entertainment industry.

What has Alan Alda been diagnosed with?

Alan was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2015 and publicly shared his diagnosis in 2018 during an interview on CBS This Morning. The actor revealed that he decided to get tested for the disease after reading an article describing one of its early symptoms—acting out dreams while asleep. He stated:

I was having a dream that someone was attacking me and I threw a sack of potatoes at them. But what I was really doing was throwing a pillow at my wife.

Alan Alda attends the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Alongside Parkinson's, Alda also has prosopagnosia, a condition that affects his ability to recognise faces. In an interview with the People in May 2025, Alda said:

When somebody comes up to me, as if they know me, I often don't know if they know me from seeing me on the screen or if I actually know them. I could have dinner with somebody, spend two hours with somebody next to me, and the next day not know who they are.

FAQs

Who is Alan Alda? He is an American actor, comedian, screenwriter, and author. What is Alan Alda's age? The actor is 89 years old as of 2025. What religion is Alan Alda? Alan no longer identifies with the Catholic faith he was raised in and describes himself as a “non-believer". What ethnicity is Alan Alda? The actor is of Italian and Irish-English descent. Who was the highest-paid actor on M*A*S*H? Alan became the highest-paid actor on M*A*S*H, earning $300,000 per episode in the show's final seasons (Seasons 9–11). Did Alan Alda and Mike Farrell get along on M*A*S*H? Alda and actor Mike Farrell shared a positive and professional relationship on M*A*S*H. Who are Alan Alda's children? The American writer has three kids: Eve, Elizabeth, and Beatrice Alda. Where does Alan Alda live now? He currently resides in Water Mill, New York, in the Hamptons.

Alan Alda’s net worth reflects decades of success across acting, directing, writing, and public speaking. Best known for his iconic role in M*A*S*H, he has also built a lasting career as an author, educator, and advocate for science communication.

