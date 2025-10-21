Alan Alda's net worth and life show talent really does pay off
Actor, comedian, director, screenwriter, and author Alan Alda reportedly has an estimated net worth of approximately $50 million. Alan Alda's net worth stems from acting, performing in comedic roles, directing, writing books, delivering speaking engagements, and participating in advocacy and educational projects.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Profile summary
- Alan Alda's net worth revealed
- A look into Alan Alda's early life and family background
- Alan Alda’s remarkable career journey
- Alan Alda and Arlene: from New York romance to family life
- What has Alan Alda been diagnosed with?
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- Alda’s iconic role as Hawkeye Pierce on M*A*S*H made him one of TV’s highest-paid actors, reportedly earning up to $300,000 per episode plus ongoing royalties.
- Alda has written several books, including If I Understood You, Would I Have This Look on My Face? and Things I Overheard While Talking to Myself.
- Alan Alda is one of the founding members of the Alan Alda Centre for Communicating Science at Stony Brook University.
Profile summary
Full name
Alphonso Joseph D'Abruzzo
Known as
Alan Alda
Nickname
Hawkeye
Gender
Male
Date of birth
28 January 1936
Age
89 years old (as of 2025)
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Place of birth
New York City, New York, United States
Current residence
Water Mill, New York, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
White
Religion
Agnostic
Sexuality
Straight
Height in feet
6'2"
Height in centimetres
188
Weight in pounds
180
Weight in kilograms
81
Hair colour
Salt and pepper
Eye colour
Blue
Father
Alphonso Giuseppe Giovanni Robert D'Abruzzo
Mother
Joan Browne Alda
Siblings
1
Marital status
Married
Wife
Arlene Weiss Alda
Children
3
High School
Archbishop Stepinac High School
University
Fordham University
Profession
Actor, comedian, author, director, screenwriter, science communicator
Net worth
$50 million
X
Alan Alda's net worth revealed
According to Celebrity Net Worth and CEO Today Magazine, Alan is allegedly worth $50 million. His fortune stems from decades of acting, directing, screenwriting, public speaking, writing books, and advocacy.
Additionally, Alda has appeared in commercials and educational projects, boosting his long-term earnings.
How much money did Alan Alda make during M*A*S*H?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, beginning in 1980, during seasons 9 through 11 of M*A*S*H, the American actor earned about $300,000 per episode. This came to roughly $6 million per season, and the role continues to generate royalties.
Alan Alda's house: The perfect escape for a Hollywood legend
The actor purchased a six-bedroom, five-bathroom colonial in Leonia, New Jersey, in 1963. Spanning 3,500 square feet, the 1926-built home includes a grand centre hall, a dining room with stained-glass windows, a living room with a dual-stone fireplace, a library, and a gourmet kitchen with marble countertops.
The estate also boasts a tennis court and a detached two-car garage. He and his wife then sold the property in 2002 for $740,000, and it was listed for $1.8 million in 2023.
Alan is reported to live at a home in Water Mill, New York, located in the Hamptons. It is listed at about 5,700 square feet with five bedrooms and five baths.
A look into Alan Alda's early life and family background
The writer was born Alphonso Joseph D’Abruzzo on 28 January 1936 in New York City, New York, United States. He is the son of Robert Alda and Joan Browne. Alan's dad was an actor known for starring in films and TV shows such as Days of Our Lives and Lucy Moves to NBC. He died on 3 May 1986 at the age of 72.
The actor's mother was a former beauty-pageant winner. Alan has Italian and Irish-English heritage; his father is of Italian descent, and his mother is of Irish and English descent. He was raised alongside his older brother, Antony Alda, who was also an actor. Antony passed away on 3 July 2009 at the age of 52.
Alan studied at Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains, New York. He later joined Fordham University, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in English in 1956.
Alan Alda’s remarkable career journey
Alan is a professional actor, director, screenwriter, author, public speaker, educator, and science communicator. His acting career has spanned over six decades, beginning with stage performances in the 1950s after training at the Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre.
Alda began with minor television roles before gaining widespread recognition as Captain Benjamin “Hawkeye” Pierce on M*A*S*H (1972–1983). The role earned him six Emmy Awards and six Golden Globes.
According to his IMDb profile, here are some of his key TV and film roles.
Year
Film/TV show
Role
2025
The Four Seasons
Don
2018–2020
Ray Donovan
Dr. Arthur Amiot
2016
Horace and Pete
Uncle Pete
2015
The Longest Ride
Ira Levinson
2011
Tower Heist
Arthur Shaw
2008
Flash of Genius
Gregory Lawson
2004–2006
The West Wing
Senator Arnold Vinick
2000
What Women Want
Dan Wanamaker
1996
Jake's Women
Jake
1993
And the Band Played On
Dr. Robert Gallo
1989
Crimes and Misdemeanors
Lester
1978
California Suite
Bill Warren
1974
6 Rms Riv Vu
Paul Friedman
1970
Jenny
Delano
1962
The Laughmakers
Phil
Alan has written several books, including the memoirs Never Have Your Dog Stuffed: And Other Things I’ve Learned and Things I Overheard While Talking to Myself. He is also the author of the bestseller If I Understood You, Would I Have This Look on My Face?
Alda founded the Alan Alda Center for Communicating Science at Stony Brook University in 2009. He helps scientists and professionals communicate complex ideas more effectively through lectures, workshops, and improvisation-based training.
Alan Alda and Arlene: from New York romance to family life
Alda has been married to Arlene Weiss Alda for nearly seven decades. Alan Alda's wife is an American photographer, author, and former musician. The couple met Alan in New York in the early 1950s, and the couple tied the knot on 15 March 1957.
The actor and his wife, Arlene, share three daughters: Eve, born in 1958; Elizabeth, born in 1960; and Beatrice, born in 1961. Two of their daughters, Elizabeth and Beatrice, followed in Alda’s footsteps into the entertainment industry.
What has Alan Alda been diagnosed with?
Alan was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2015 and publicly shared his diagnosis in 2018 during an interview on CBS This Morning. The actor revealed that he decided to get tested for the disease after reading an article describing one of its early symptoms—acting out dreams while asleep. He stated:
I was having a dream that someone was attacking me and I threw a sack of potatoes at them. But what I was really doing was throwing a pillow at my wife.
Alongside Parkinson's, Alda also has prosopagnosia, a condition that affects his ability to recognise faces. In an interview with the People in May 2025, Alda said:
When somebody comes up to me, as if they know me, I often don't know if they know me from seeing me on the screen or if I actually know them. I could have dinner with somebody, spend two hours with somebody next to me, and the next day not know who they are.
FAQs
- Who is Alan Alda? He is an American actor, comedian, screenwriter, and author.
- What is Alan Alda's age? The actor is 89 years old as of 2025.
- What religion is Alan Alda? Alan no longer identifies with the Catholic faith he was raised in and describes himself as a “non-believer".
- What ethnicity is Alan Alda? The actor is of Italian and Irish-English descent.
- Who was the highest-paid actor on M*A*S*H? Alan became the highest-paid actor on M*A*S*H, earning $300,000 per episode in the show's final seasons (Seasons 9–11).
- Did Alan Alda and Mike Farrell get along on M*A*S*H? Alda and actor Mike Farrell shared a positive and professional relationship on M*A*S*H.
- Who are Alan Alda's children? The American writer has three kids: Eve, Elizabeth, and Beatrice Alda.
- Where does Alan Alda live now? He currently resides in Water Mill, New York, in the Hamptons.
Alan Alda’s net worth reflects decades of success across acting, directing, writing, and public speaking. Best known for his iconic role in M*A*S*H, he has also built a lasting career as an author, educator, and advocate for science communication.
Legit.ng recently published an article about Gia Giudice's net worth. Her income mainly comes from reality TV appearances, brand collaborations, content creation, and her fashion line.
Gia Giudice reportedly began earning from Bravo during season 12 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. She first appeared on the show at age eight, sharing the screen with her mother, Teresa Giudice.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Isaac Wangethi (Lifestyle writer) Isaac Wangethi has been a content writer at Legit since September 2021. He has gained valuable experience working on various projects, such as celebrity biographies, lifestyle, news and many more. Isaac won the Writer of the Year Award on Legit in 2023. He earned a Bsc. of Science in Information Technology in 2017 from the University of Nairobi and a Higher Diploma in Computer Software Engineering from Gretsa University in 2021. In 2023, Isaac finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. In March 2024, he completed the Google News Initiative course. Email: Wangethin@gmail.com