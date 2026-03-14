Sammy the Bull’s net worth is estimated to be between $500 thousand and $2 million. Once a powerful Gambino crime family underboss, he built his fortune through organised crime but lost most of it to legal troubles, asset forfeitures, and years in prison.Today, his income largely comes from media ventures like his YouTube channel and podcast.

Sammy the Bull in Arizona (L). Sammy the Bull in Los Angeles, CA, United States (R). Photo: @salvatore.gravano.thebull on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Sammy the Bull is an American former mobster who rose to the position of underboss in the Gambino crime family of New York City before becoming a government witness.

who rose to the position of underboss in the Gambino crime family of New York City before becoming a government witness. As Gambino underboss, Gravano earned millions through rackets in construction , extortion , and gambling , but most of that wealth was forfeited after he cooperated with authorities.

, , and , but most of that wealth was forfeited after he cooperated with authorities. Today, Gravano makes money from podcasts, YouTube, and media projects, with an estimated net worth of about $500,000 to $2 million.

Profile summary

Full name Salvatore Gravano Famous as Sammy the Bull Gender Male Date of birth 12 March 1945 Age 81 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Bensonhurst, Brooklyn, New York City, USA Current residence Phoenix, Arizona, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Italian-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'4'' Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Green Father Giorlando “Gerry” Gravano Mother Caterina “Kay” Gravano Siblings Five Relationship status Divorced Ex-wife Debra Scibetta Children Karen Gravano and Gerard Gravano Profession Former mobster, media personality, YouTuber, podcaster Instagram @officialsammythebull Facebook @salvatore.gravano.thebull

What is Sammy the Bull’s net worth in 2026?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and TheCinemaholic, Sammy the Bull has an estimated net worth of between $500 thousand and $2 million, far below that of many other former mob figures due to prison time, forfeitures, and his later lifestyle. Today, he earns his income from his YouTube channel, book sales, and public appearances rather than organised crime.

Five fast facts about Sammy the Bull. Photo: @salvatore.gravano.thebull on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Original

How did Sammy the Bull make his money?

Sammy Gravano built most of his wealth during the 1980s through a mix of organised crime and semi-legitimate business ventures. He ran a successful plumbing and drywall company with his brother-in-law, Edward Garafola. The business earned substantial income from construction projects, many of which were linked to mob-controlled unions.

Gravano also owned and operated the Plaza Suite, a popular discotheque in Brooklyn that reportedly generated about $4,000 per week. He also owned The Bus Stop, an after-hours club in Bensonhurst.

At the same time, Gravano earned significant income through his role in the Gambino crime family, where he eventually rose to the position of underboss under mob leader John Gotti. In this role, he oversaw several highly profitable illegal operations, including loan sharking, illegal gambling rings, and the extortion of local businesses that were forced to pay protection money.

He also profited from labour racketeering by exerting control over construction unions, which allowed the mafia to influence contracts and collect kickbacks from major building projects.

Salvatore Gravano at the Capitol. Photo: Jeffrey Markowitz

Source: Getty Images

Losing the fortune: Legal downfall and seizures

Sammy Gravano’s fortune began to collapse after he cooperated with the U.S. government in 1991 and testified against John Gotti, confessing to 19 murders. In exchange for his testimony, he received a reduced sentence of five years. Although he said his plea agreement allowed him to keep about $4 million, much of his wealth was eventually lost as he entered the witness protection program.

During a 2021 interview with KTVU, Gravano explained the emotional turning point against the Mafia and John Gotti, stating:

I didn’t have to do anything, but he broke my [expletive] heart. He betrayed me. I gave him everything. It was one of the worst days of my life.. that that was the end of me. I’m done. I’m finished and I’ll probably get killed. I didn’t give a [expletive] no more. Who’s over my shoulder? Who’s gonna shoot me? Who’s gonna do what? I didn’t care.

According to the New York Post, his finances were further damaged by lawsuits from the families of the 19 victims he admitted to involvement in killing. After Sammy Gravano released his 1997 book Underboss, authorities later seized about $420,000 from the book’s royalties and gave the money to the victims’ families so he would not profit from his crimes.

Gravano’s financial problems worsened in 2000 when he was arrested for running a multi-million-dollar Illicit drug trade ring in Arizona. He was later sentenced to 20 years in prison and a $100,000 fine, which ended his criminal operation and wiped out much of the money he had managed to rebuild after leaving the mafia until his release in 2017.

Current status: 2026 rebound

Sammy the Bull in Hollywood, California. Photo: @salvatore.gravano.thebull on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Since his release from prison in 2017, Gravano has attempted to rebuild his life and income through media and digital platforms. He now runs the Our Thing podcast, which is distributed across major platforms like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and Sammy the Bull YouTube channel, which currently boasts over 691 thousand subscribers.

On the channel, he shares stories about his life in organised crime. These platforms generate revenue through advertising, interviews, and partnerships.

A look at Sammy the Bull’s early life and background

The former American mobster was born Salvatore Gravano on 12 March 1945 in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn, United States. He is 80 years old as of 2026, and his zodiac sign is Pisces.

Sammy the Bull's parents were Giorlando and Caterina Gravano. His mother was born in 1906 and emigrated to the U.S. from Apulia, a region in southern Italy. Sammy’s father was born in 1901 and arrived in the U.S. illegally by jumping ship in Canada. Both parents were from Sicily and ran a satellite dress manufacturing factory together.

In a 2022 interview with VladTV, Gravano disclosed that his parents were ordinary working-class immigrants, saying:

My parents were hardworking people. They tried to raise us right, but the streets had a stronger influence on me.

Sammy the Bull in Arizona, United States. Photo: @salvatore.gravano.thebull on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sammy Gravano grew up in Brooklyn as the youngest of three surviving children, alongside his two older sisters, Frances and Jennie. He was the only son of Giorlando and Caterina Gravano, as two other siblings had passed away before his birth.

His sister Frances married Edward Garafola, a popular mobster who later plotted against Sammy, and Sammy himself eventually orchestrated the murder of his own brother-in-law, Nicholas Scibetta, on orders from the Gambino family.

Who is Sammy Gravano's wife now?

Sammy Gravano is currently not married. He was previously married to Debra Scibetta from 1971 until their divorce in 1992. They had two children together: Gerard and Karen, a former star of the reality show Mob Wives. Karen Gravano also released a book in 2013: Mob Daughter: The Mafia, Sammy 'The Bull' Gravano, and Me. Since his release from prison, Sammy has maintained a low-profile personal life.

Sammy Gravano's daughter, Karen Gravano, at Books and Books on 20 April 2012 in Coral Gables, Florida. Photo: Aaron Davidson

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Who is Sammy Gravano? Salvatore Gravano, popularly known as Sammy the Bull, is a former American mobster who served as the underboss of the Gambino crime family. Where is Sammy Gravano from? He was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, United States. How old is Sammy the Bull? The former mobster is 80 years old as of 2026. He was born on 12 March 1945. Is Sammy the Bull still alive? The YouTube content creator is still alive as of March 2026. Where is Sammy the Bull now? Sammy the Bull currently resides in Phoenix, Arizona, United States. Why did Sammy Gravano flip? The former mobster flipped because he felt betrayed by John Gotti after hearing FBI wiretaps and feared that Gotti would have him killed if they both won their case. How many years did Sammy the Bull serve? Sammy the Bull served a total of approximately 22 years in prison across two separate sentences. What happened to Sammy the Bull? In 2002, he was diagnosed with Graves' disease, a thyroid disorder that causes fatigue, as well as weight and hair loss.

Sammy the Bull’s net worth today reflects a sharp decline from the wealth he once commanded as a Gambino crime family underboss. Much of it was lost to legal battles and prison, and he now earns primarily through YouTube and podcasting.

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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng