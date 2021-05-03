Angelica Zachary's biography: who is Marlon Wayans’ ex-wife?

Marlon Wayans is a celebrated American comedian and actor. He keeps details of his love life away from the media. However, it is known that he was in a long-term relationship with Angelica Zachary, a woman who leads a quiet life away from the media.

Marlon Wayans visits Univision Studios to promote "Air " in Doral, Florida. Photo: John Parra/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Angelica Zachary attracted the attention of many people after it became public that she was in a relationship with comedian and actor Marlon Wayans. Were the two really married? Read on to find out more about her life.

Profile summary

Full name Angelica Zachary Gender Female Year of birth 1972 Age 51 years (as of 2023) Place of birth United States of America Current residence New York, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5 ft 5 in (165 cm) Weight 124lb (54 kg) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Single Ex-partner Marlon Wayans Children 2

Who is Angelica Zachary?

Angelica Zachary is the former partner of actor Marlon Wayans. Many people believe she was Marlon Wayans' wife. Not much is known about her because she prefers to live a quiet life away from the media.

How old is Angelica Zachary?

Angelica Zachary's age is 51 years as of 2023. She was born in 1972, but the exact day and month remain undisclosed.

Marlon Wayans visits SiriusXM Studios in New York City. Photo: Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Angelica Zachary's movies

While there are speculations that Angelica is an actress, the details are not clear. Details of her career remain undisclosed in the public domain.

It is believed that she started her acting career with a brief role as a pedestrian in I'm Gonna Git You Sucka, a 1988 action–comedy parody film. Angelica Zachary's Instagram page does not exist either, so it is challenging to find out more about her life and career.

Who is Marlon Wayans' first wife?

For many years, people called Angelica Marlon Wayans' first wife. The two were in a long-term relationship. They were together from 1992 to 2013.

All along, Angelica lived a low-key life as Shawn Wayans' wife, Ursula Alberto, does. Many people believed the two were married.

After they parted ways, it was revealed that the two were never officially married.

Is Marlon Wayans still married? No, he is no longer with his long-term partner and has never officially wedded any woman. He revealed that he never got married because he knew his mom needed him.

Who is Marlon Wayans' current wife?

Comedian Marlon Wayans is not married to anyone at the moment. There have been rumours that he and actress Essence Atkins are married because they are married on screen in the series Marlon. However, the co-stars are not married in real life.

Marlon Wayans attends Amazon Studios' world premiere of "AIR" at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Does Marlon Wayans have children?

Yes, the comedian is a father of two, and Angelica Zachary is their mother. The two are currently co-parenting their children, even though they lived with their mother in their younger days.

Their first child, Amai Zackery Wayans, was born on 24th May 2000, and their second, Shawn Howell Wayans, was born on 3rd February 2002.

Amai is currently attending the University of Southern California, while Shawn is at Loyola Marymount University.

Marlon has documented his real-life story with Angelica and his children in one of his most successful projects, the 2017 NBC sitcom Marlon.

How tall is Angelica Zachary?

Marlon Wayans's ex-partner is 5’ 5” or 165 centimetres tall. She weighs about 124 pounds or 54 kilograms and has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Trivia

She reportedly played a big role in the creation of NBC's sitcom Marlon .

. She wears shoe size 5 (UK).

Angelica Zachary attracted public attention after being romantically linked to actor and comedian Marlon Mayas. The two parted ways in 2013 and maintain a cordial relationship as they continue raising their children together.

Legit.ng recently published Paul Vincent's biography. Vincent is Vin Diesel’s twin brother, and he loves to live a quiet life away from the public. He has attracted attention due to Vin Diesel's popularity.

Vincent was born in Alameda County, California, United States of America, to Delora Sherleen, a psychologist and astrologer. Unlike his brother, Vincent is not an actor. He is a sound editor.

Source: Legit.ng