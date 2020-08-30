Kia Proctor’s bio: Who is Cam Newton’s ex-girlfriend and baby mama?

Kia Proctor is a model and social media influencer who came into the limelight after she started dating American football quarterback Cam Newton. During their long-term relationship, the two were blessed with children, whom they co-parent.

Kia Proctor was working in the entertainment industry before meeting Cam Newton. Numerous people are curious about her life, so read on to know her age, height, kids, relationship status, and career.

Profile summary

Full name Shakia Ladawn Proctor Nickname Kia Proctor Gender Female Date of birth 16th October 1988 Age 33 years (as of 2022) Place of birth Virginia, United States of America Current residence Maryland, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Zodiac sign Libra Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 130 Weight in kilograms 59 Body measurements in inches 34-24-35 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Hazel Marital status Single Ex-boyfriend Cam Newton Children 5 Father Jerome Proctor Mother Anne Marie Proctor Profession Model, social media influencer, and businesswoman Kia Proctor's IG @kiaproctorofficial

Who is Kia Proctor?

Kia was born Shakia Ladawn Proctor, and she is a model, businesswoman, and social media influencer. She first came into the limelight in 2013, when she started dating a famous athlete.

How old is Kia Proctor?

The model is 33 years old as of 2022. She was born on 16th October 1988, and her Zodiac sign is Libra.

Where is Kia Proctor from?

The model is from Virginia, United States of America. She was born to mother Anne Marie and dad Jerome, who are Virginia natives. She was raised in Virginia for some time before her family relocated to Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America. She is currently based in Maryland, United States of America.

Is Kia Proctor mixed?

The model has mixed ancestry with African-American roots. Her parents are believed to have mixed ethnic origins. Her nationality is American, and her religion is Christianity.

What does Kia Proctor do?

Kia is a model, social media influencer, and businesswoman. She started her career as an exotic dancer. Where did Kia Proctor strip? She worked at a club known as Stadium Club in Washington, DC, and her stage name was Hazel.

Later, she quit the job to become a full-time model. She worked with several modelling agencies and also hosted parties in Atlanta, Georgia.

Besides modelling, she has a YouTube channel known as Shades Of Kia. She is also a businesswoman associated with Total Life Changes, a global company that deals with nutritional products. In addition, she is a retailer on Amazon.

What is Kia Proctor's net worth?

There is no official communication about the model's net worth. However, it is apparent that she earns enough from her modelling gigs to take care of herself and her family.

Is Cam Newton still dating Kia Proctor?

Cam Newton, a famous American football quarterback, is no longer dating the model. The two were in a relationship from 2013 to 2020. Cam reported that he did not marry the model during the long-term relationship because he was not ready to be a husband.

The relationship between the two had many ups and lows, and Cam admitted he could not resist temptations from other women. Initially, the two kept their relationship low-key. Later, they were spotted Kentucky Derby, making the relationship public. The couple split after it was discovered he had welcomed a child outside the relationship.

Who is Kia Proctor dating in 2022?

After parting ways with Cam Newton, the model has kept her private life away from the cameras. It is believed that she is still single and focusing on raising her children.

Who are Kia Proctor's children?

The model is a mother of five children. She had her first daughter, Shakira, in a previous relationship before meeting Cam Newton. Shakira is a teenager now. During her seven-year relationship with the football quarterback, she was blessed with four more kids.

On 24th December 2015, she gave birth to a son named Chosen Sebastian Newton. In 2017, she welcomed a daughter named Sovereign-Dior Cambella.

On 6th July 2018, she and Cam welcomed their second son named Camidas Swain Newton, and in October 2019, their last son, Cashmere Saint Newton, was born. The two are co-parenting their children after parting ways.

Kia Proctor's pictures

The model is fond of posting her modelling and family pictures on social media. On Kia Proctor's Instagram, you will find beautiful pictures of herself and her children.

Height and weight

The model is 5' 6" or 168 centimetres tall and weighs about 130 pounds or 59 kilograms. Her body measurements in inches are 34-24-35. Her hair is dark brown, and her eyes are hazel.

Quick facts about Kia Proctor

She is a fitness enthusiast who often posts clips of herself working out on social media.

She is a fashion enthusiast who loves branded and stylish outfits.

She has two tattoos.

Kia Proctor is a model and doting mom who came into the limelight years ago. Her relationship with American football quarterback Cam Newton catapulted her to fame.

