Does Phil Dunster have a wife? A look at his relationships

Philip James Dunster is a British actor widely known for his role in the Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso. He is also known for starring in various movies and TV shows, including Save Me, The Devil's Hour and No Offence. Phil's popularity in the entertainment industry has raised curiosity about his romantic life. Does Phil Dunster have a wife?

Phil Dunster attends the GQ x Evian private lunch at Wimbledon in London, England. Photo: Dave Benett (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Phil Dunster made his acting debut in the 2013 movie The Film-Maker's Son and has since appeared in numerous shows and films. The actor has been romantically linked to a few high-profile celebrities over the years. Discover who Phil Dunster's girlfriend is now and who he dated in the past.

Profile summary

Full name Philip James Dunster Gender Male Date of birth 31 March 1992 Age 31 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Northampton, England, United Kingdom Current residence England, United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 158 Weight in kilograms 72 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Jean Mother Peter Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Eleanor Heydon School Leighton Park School College Bristol Old Vic Theatre School Profession Actor Instagram @phildunster

Who is Phil Dunster?

He is an actor born on 31 March 1992 in Northampton, England, United Kingdom. He is the son of Jean and Peter Dunster. Phil was raised alongside his older brother, Simon. He studied at Leighton Park School and later joined Bristol Old Vic Theatre School, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Acting.

Who is Phil Dunster's wife?

The British actor is not married. However, he has been linked with two high-calibre women in the entertainment industry. Here is what his dating history looks like.

Juno Temple

Juno Temple and Phil Dunster attend the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations - "Ted Lasso" With Phil Dunster and Juno Temple in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Araya Doheny

Source: Getty Images

The British actor was rumoured to be in a relationship with a fellow actor, Juno Temple, following their great on-screen chemistry in the Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso. The two played a couple, Phil as Jamie Tartt and Juno as Keely Jones.

They were spotted together at different events, making fans believe they were romantically involved. In 2021, the pair were seen at a Neiman Marcus party in Hollywood in Los Angeles, United States. They were also spotted at the Celebrate Big, Love Even Bigger campaign launch.

It was later known that they were just friends, as the two were in a relationship with their respective partners. Juno was at the time dating Michael Szymanski, while Phil was in a relationship with Eleanor Heydon.

Eleanor Ellie Heydon

Ellie Heydon and Phil Dunster attend the GQ Men Of The Year Awards in association with BOSS at The Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park in London, England. Photo: David M. Benett

Source: Getty Images

Who is Phil Dunster dating? The entertainer is currently dating Eleanor Ellie Heydon. The two are believed to have begun dating in November 2017, as in November 2022, the pair celebrated their five-year relationship anniversary. They kept their relationship private until 2020 when they disclosed that they were living together with other friends.

Phil Dunster's partner is an actress, film director, and producer. She has been featured in films such as Divertimento, The Colour of Spring, and Harlots. Ellie has directed and produced films like Pelicans, Fred Forever, and Safe Word. According to Curtis Brown's group, she co-founded a Social Enterprise called Siberian Lights.

FAQs

Who is Phil Dunster? He is a British actor best known for his role in the TV series Ted Lasso. How old is Phil Dunster? He is 31 years old as of 2023. He was born on 31 March 1992. What is Phil Dunster's zodiac sign? His zodiac sign is Aries. Where is Phil Dunster from? He was born in Northampton, England, United Kingdom. Who are Phil Dunster's parents? His parents are Jean and Peter Dunster. Is Phil Dunster married? No, but he is in a romantic relationship with actress Eleanor Heydon. How tall is Phil Dunster? The actor is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall.

Does Phil Dunster have a wife? The actor is not married now and has never tied the knot before. However, he is currently dating Eleanor Heydon, an actress and director. They have been in a relationship for over five years.

