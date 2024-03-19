Is Vanessa Bryant dating since Kobe? A look at her relationships

Vanessa Bryant is an American Philanthropist and model. She is the wife of the late basketball legendary player Kobe Bryant. Kobe and their daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas in 2020. It has been around four years since her husband died, and people are wondering if she got into another relationship. So, is Vanessa Bryant dating since Kobe's death?

Among the most-searched queries online about her is, "Is Vanessa Bryant dating yet?" considering it has been years since her husband passed away. Vanessa Marie was married to Kobi Bryant for 19 years. The two co-founded the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Foundation in 2007. Besides her philanthropy work, Vanessa is a mother of four.

Profile summary

Full name Vanessa Marie Bryant Nickname Ness Gender Female Date of birth 5 May 1982 Age 41 years (as of March 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Newport, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 34-26-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-89 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Sofia Laine Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Ex-husband Kobe Bryant Children 4 School Marina High School Profession Philanthropist, model Net worth $600 million Instagram @vanessabryant

Who is Vanessa Bryant?

The American model was born on 5 May 1982 in Los Angeles, California, USA. She is an American national of mixed ethnicity. Her parents divorced when she was a toddler, and she was brought up by her mother and stepfather, Stephen Laine. She grew up alongside her older sister, Sophie.

Vanessa attended Marina High School. However, she completed her education as a home-schooled girl due to her relationship with the famous Kobe Bryant.

Is Vanessa Bryant dating Since Kobe?

Who is Vanessa Bryant dating in 2024? The late Kobe Bryant is the only boyfriend Vanessa has confirmed dating. Kobe was a professional basketball player for the Los Angeles Lakers. The duo were high school sweethearts. Vanessa was 17 when they met and was a backup dancer and music video extra.

Kobe was juggling between his successful basketball career and a not-so-successful music career. Six months after they met, they got engaged. The couple tied the knot on 18 April 2001.

According to the People magazine, the ceremony occurred at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church in Dana Point, California. It was attended by a dozen people. Bryant's parents, Joe and Pamela, did not attend as they disapproved of the relationship.

The couple had four daughters. Natalia Diamante Bryant was born on 19 January 2003. She is 21 years old as of 2024. Natalia has followed in her mother's footsteps and is passionate about fashion and modelling.

Gianna Maria-Onore (Gigi) is the second daughter born on 1 May 2006. Just like her dad, Gigi loved basketball and was a talented player. Tragically, she passed away alongside Kobe on 26 January 2020 at the age of 16.

Then there is Bianka Bella, the third daughter, and the youngest is Capri Kobe. Vanessa and Kobe's union had its share of challenges. The most significant being Kobe's cheating allegations.

However, their commitment and striving for success were crucial in keeping their marriage intact. After overcoming the challenging phase, Kobe appreciated Ness's support and gave her an expensive diamond ring.

What is the nature of Pau Gasol and Vanessa Bryant's relationship?

Vanessa Bryant and Pau Gasol's relationship is platonic. Pau is married to Catherine McDonel. His family and Kobe's family have been friends for many years. Since Kobe's passing, Pau has supported Vanessa and her kids in whatever way he can. He checks up on the family regularly and sends them flowers.

Kobe and Pau were teammates from 2008 to 2014. They formed the Los Angeles Lakers dynamic duo, winning NBA championships in 2009 and 2010.

Victor Ortiz and Vanessa Bryant

According to ESPN boxing news, in 2011, Victor Ortiz and Vanessa Bryant were rumoured to be dating. This was at the height of Vanessa and Kobe's divorce proceedings. Ortiz, a professional boxer, denied the rumour. He clarified:

I would like to deny any rumours that I am dating Vanessa Bryant. Mrs. Bryant and I have never met. It is unfortunate that during her family's trying times in her relationship with Kobe, uncaring people start these rumours without merit.

Victor then was focused on his match against Andre Berto. He emphasised that his attention was only on the boxing ring.

Are Vanessa Bryant and Rob Pelinka dating?

No, the two are just friends. On 23 December 2023, the philanthropist took to Instagram Story to share a Happy Birthday post for Rob Pelinka's 54th Birthday. Rob is the president of the Los Angeles Lakers.

What is Vanessa Bryant's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Market Realist and other similar sources, the American model has a net worth of $600 million. Her sources of wealth include the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation. She is also the president and CEO of Granity Studios.

FAQs

Is Vanessa Bryant dating yet? No, she is seemingly single in 2024. Who is Vanessa Bryant? She is a philanthropist and model from the United States. Who was Vanessa Bryant married to? She was married to basketball player Kobe Bryant. When did Kobe get married? He married on 18 April 2001 at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church in Dana Point, California. What happened to Kobe Bryant? He passed away in a fatal chopper crash in 2020 with his daughter Gianna Bryant. Who is Vanessa Bryant's new husband? The American philanthropist has no husband. What is Vanessa Bryant's net worth? She has an alleged net worth of $600 million.

Vanessa Bryant's dating life has been scrutinised since her husband passed away. The American philanthropist and model was married to Kobe Bryant for 19 years. She has not dated anyone since then and is seemingly single as of 2024.

